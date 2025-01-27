Kaprizov logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kaprizov set up a Joel Eriksson Ek tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. With a helper in each of the last two games, Kaprizov is slowly getting back on track after a 12-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The superstar winger is up to 52 points (12 on the power play), 128 shots on net and a plus-19 rating over 37 appearances. Even with the lengthy absence, it's possible Kaprizov could push for a 100-point campaign if he returns to the level he played at early in 2024-25.