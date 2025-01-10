Kaprizov (lower body) stayed home when the Wild left for a two-game road trip against the Sharks and Knights on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Kaprizov has been making strides in his recovery but will have to wait at least two more games before getting back into the lineup. As a result, the 27-year-old Russian will have been sidelined for at least nine games due to his lower-body issue. Even with his absence, Kaprizov could still top the 100-point mark this year after coming up just four points shy during the 2023-24 campaign.