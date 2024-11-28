Kaprizov scored the game-winning goal Wednesday in a 1-0 victory over the Sabres.

The goal came early in the first frame when Kaprizov converted on a one-timer from low in the right circle off a sweet touch pass to finish off a 4-on-1 rush. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen didn't stand a chance. The goal is Kaprizov's first point since his injury scare last Thursday, and he's right back where he belongs -- on top of the NHL scoring list, tied with Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists). Kaprizov is delivering a Hart-worthy performance to the quarter pole of the season and carrying several fantasy teams.