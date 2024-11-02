Breeders' Cup 2024: Live updates, highlights, horses, results, time, field, schedule for stakes race

The 41st running of the Breeders' Cup Classic will take place on Saturday as 14 horses compete to wind up in the winner's circle. City of Troy is the favorite at 5/2, but will a longshot emerge from the pack to produce a surprise result?

If City of Troy is going to win the Breeders' Cup, it will have to do so on a dirt track, which it's never done before. This year's second- and third-place finishers in the Kentucky Derby, Sierra Leone (12-1) and Forever Young (6-1) are two of the more recognizable names in the field. The same can be said for Fierceness (3-1), which finished 15th at Churchill Downs after entering with some of the shortest odds.

One of the more intriguing horses making the trip to San Diego is Ushba Tesoro (12-1). Ushba Tesoro is a seven-year-old from Japan with a wealth of racing experience to its name. The horse has run in 35 races and won more than $16.4 million in its career.

All of those horses, along with nine others, will be in the mix to take home a piece of the $7 million purse at Del Mar Racetrack this year. With post time set for 5:41 p.m. ET, it should be an excellent day of racing in San Diego.

Follow this page for all the live updates, results and much more from horse racing's best day of the year.

Where to watch the 2024 Breeders' Cup

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Post time: 5:41 p.m. ET

Location: Del Mar Thoroughbred Club -- San Diego, California

TV: USA Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2024 Breeders' Cup post positions, odds

1. Forever Young (6-1)

2. Highland Falls (20-1)

3. City of Troy (5/2)

4. Mixto (30-1)

5. Senor Buscador (30-1)

6. Derma Sotogake (20-1)

7. Ushba Tesoro (12-1)

8. Pyrenees (30-1)

9. Fierceness (3-1)

10. Tapit Trice (30-1)

11. Sierra Leone (12-1)

12. Arthur's Ride (15-1)

13. Newgate (20-1)

14. Next (8-1)