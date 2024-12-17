PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced Tuesday that his organization will begin a formal search for a chief executive officer. PGA Tour Enterprises board member Arthur Blank will spearhead the CEO search committee, according to an internal email first obtained by Sports Business Journal.

The search committee will also include Monahan, board chairman Joe Gorder, board director Sam Kennedy as well as player directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott. The committee will work in unison with Korn Ferry, a PGA Tour partner.

In addition to his role as commissioner and search committee member, Monahan will begin to serve as a PGA Tour Policy Board member.

"I'm grateful to the PGA Tour policy board and the PGA Tour Enterprises board of directors for their support in this investment," Monahan wrote in the email. "And I look forward to taking on additional responsibilities as a director on our policy board and active member of the CEO search committee."

It is believed whoever fills the CEO role will come from outside the organization as the PGA Tour continues tap into the expertise of various sports leagues such as the MLB and NFL. The introduction of the position comes at a crucial time for the PGA Tour as it continues to draw closer to a deal with LIV Golf's financial backers, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

"We're bringing new perspectives onto our team to help us realize the incredible opportunities ahead for our sport, including launching a search for a CEO of the PGA Tour," Monahan said in a video released by the PGA Tour. "We can learn so much across the world of sport and entertainment, and I am excited to meet candidates for this important new role."