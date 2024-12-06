MaxPreps is your home for high school boys soccer state playoff coverage. Click here for brackets and results in your state.

Below is a list of more than 130 champions from 35 states that play soccer in the fall. This page will be updated throughout the school year with results from the winter and spring seasons across the country.

The champions include Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.), which was No. 1 in the fall MaxPreps computer rankings. The Raiders finished 19-0-4, including a 1-0 win over Bloomington South (Bloomington, Ind.) in the Class 3A finals.

St. Benedict's Prep (Newark, N.J.), the No. 2 team in the computer rankings beat The Pingry School (Martinsville, N.J.) 1-0 in the Non-Public A finals.