The Boston Red Sox have reachd an agreement to acquire catcher Danny Jansen from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to ESPN. The full package isn't yet known, but one player reportedly headed to the Jays organization is High-A infielder Cutter Coffey.

Jansen, 29, is an impending free agent. In 61 games this season, he's hit .212/.303/.369 (90 OPS+) with six home runs and 13 additional extra-base hits. Those marks are beneath his norms -- over the last three seasons, for instance, he had hit .237/.317/.487 (120 OPS+) with averages of 14 home runs in 76 games.

That the Red Sox are the team acquiring Jansen is somewhat curious. Boston has one highly productive catcher in tow in Connor Wong, who entered Saturday with a 121 OPS+ over his first 77 games. Red Sox backup Reese McGuire, conversely, has struggled at the plate while offering some value as a receiver.

It's at least conceivable the Red Sox view Jansen as someone who can see action at first base or designated hitter -- particularly if such a shift allows him to regain his prior offensive form.

For the Blue Jays, this is the continuation of their sell-off of impending free agents. The Blue Jays have also traded right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia to the Seattle Mariners, and figure to continue shopping around lefty starter Yusei Kikuchi, among others.

The Red Sox enter play Saturday at 55-47, leaving them 5.5 games out in the AL East while one game back of the third and final AL Wild Card. On the flip side, the Blue Jays are 47-56, which means they are 14 games out in the division and 9.5 games behind a playoff position.