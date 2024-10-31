The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, in the process securing their second World Series title in the last five years. (Los Angeles previously won it all during the pandemic-altered 2020 campaign.) The Dodgers, who deployed seven different pitchers in relief of starter Jack Flaherty, turned to an unlikely face to close out the ninth inning: veteran right-handed starter Walker Buehler.

Buehler, Los Angeles' Game 3 starter, made quick work of the Yankees in the ninth inning to close out the Fall Classic. He induced a ground out from Anthony Volpe before punching out Austin Wells and Alex Verdugo to wrap up Major League Baseball's 2024 season. Just like that, the Dodgers were celebrating.

Here's a look at the final out:

Along the way, Buehler became the second pitcher in World Series history to both win a game as a starter and save the clincher, according to the AP's Josh Dubow, joining Madison Bumgarner from the 2014 San Francisco Giants.

"Obviously for me personally it was huge. Two years, two surgeries. It was a lot," Buehler said after Game 5. "Our organization, we deserve this. We've been playing a lot of good baseball for a lot of years."

Buehler, 30, is an impending free agent who has had a rough few years. He missed most of the 2022 and 2023 seasons because of his second Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon operation. In 16 regular-season starts this year, he compiled a 5.38 ERA (72 ERA+) and a 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He even had a poor introduction to October, surrendering six runs on seven hits in his NLDS outing against the San Diego Padres.

Buehler turned things around from there, however, throwing 13 consecutive shutout innings to end the month. In the process, Buehler added to his impressive track record in the World Series. Indeed, Wednesday marked his fourth career appearance in the Fall Classic, and he's now allowed just one run on seven hits in 19 innings (that's a 0.47 ERA). What's more is that Buehler has struck out 24 batters and issued just three walks in that span.

Clearly Buehler had earned the trust of manager Dave Roberts in high-leverage October situations. Now, thanks to that trust, the Dodgers can start planning a championship parade.

