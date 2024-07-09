The Phillies and Dodgers begin a three-game series on Tuesday with the best record in the National League at stake. The Phillies (58-32) were expected to compete for a playoff spot, but few expected them to have the best record in baseball after playing 90 games. The Dodgers (55-36) have consistently been near the top of the NL standings over the past few seasons and daily Fantasy baseball players have loved building MLB DFS stacks and MLB DFS lineups around Los Angeles' potent offense.

But both teams are far from 100% entering this matchup with injuries to key contributors on both sides and with the Phillies starting ace Zack Wheeler, should daily Fantasy baseball players avoid using many Dodgers options like Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith or Freddie Freeman from the MLB DFS player pool in their MLB DFS picks?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure identified Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: De La Cruz went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases, returning 33.9 points on FanDuel and 26 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, July 9.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Rangers shortstop Corey Seager at $5,000 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Seagar went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two runs scored on Monday as the 30-year-old hit his second home run in as many days. He's had multiple hits in three straight games and enters on a 13-game hitting streak. Seager is hitting .373 with a 1.093 OPS during his 13-game hitting streak with three home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored during that span.

Seager finished second in the American League MVP voting last season after hitting .327 with a 1.013 OPS with 33 home runs and 96 RBI. He's not hitting at those levels this season, but he's still one of the most productive shortstops in baseball with a .273 batting average and .837 OPS. He's second among shortstops in home runs (17) and sixth in OPS. The Angels are scheduled to start right-handed pitcher Roansy Contreras as a multi-inning opener and Seager, a left-handed hitter, is batting .289 with a .929 OPS against RHP this season.

McClure is also stacking Seager with Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford ($3,900 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Langford went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two runs scored on Monday. The day before, the 22-year-old went 4-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. He's had at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games while batting .432 during that span. Langford has the third-best batting average and third-best on-base percentage (.512) in baseball during that span.

The Angels will be utilizing a bullpen game on Tuesday and that should favor the Rangers hitters. Los Angeles has the third-worst bullpen ERA (4.68) in baseball this year. Contreras allowed three runs (two earned) in 2 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last opener. Langford was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and hit .351 with a 1.118 OPS in 47 minor-league games before proving to be major-league ready. Langford is batting .273 on the season after a slow April and May, but he's hitting .325 since June 1 as one of the top prospects is clearly ready for The Show. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 9, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.