The 2024-25 Major League Baseball offseason carries on, and notable free-agent names continue to come off the board. That said, a number of compelling free agents and trade targets remain available, and that means an ongoing steady supply of hot-stove rumors. Speaking of which, Friday's round of rumors can be found just below.

Burnes seeking $245 million

Ace Corbin Burnes is the top talent left on the free-agent market, but his market has been slow to develop, especially in light of how quickly some many other starting pitchers have come off the board. Speaking of which, MLB.com reports this:

"According to sources, Burnes is seeking a deal worth at least $245 million, which would match the seven-year, $245 million deal Stephen Strasburg signed in December 2019 as the third-highest guaranteed contract in history for a starting pitcher."

The San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays have been particularly aggressive in pursuing Burnes, but at this point it seems neither team has made an offer that Burnes and his agent Scott Boras find to be sufficiently compelling.

Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Burnes as the No. 2 free agent in the 2024-25 class. The former Cy Young winner is coming off yet another ace-quality season in 2024, this one as a member of the Orioles.

Mets, Alonso still far apart in talks

The New York Mets aren't desperate for offensive help, what with Juan Soto newly in the fold. However, there's still a possibility that they reunite with beloved slugger Pete Alonso to fill the hole at first base. As a first baseman who's already shown some signs of decline, Alonso is being presented with a chilly free-agent market thus far, which raises the possibility that the Mets lifer could return to Queens, albeit largely on the club's terms. On that point, the New York Post reports "there is said to be a sizable gap in talks at the moment."

Alonso, 29, has been a rich power source for years. Over his six seasons with the Mets, Alonso amassed 226 home runs – a tally that includes his 53-homer campaign as a rookie. While Alonso still hits the ball hard and makes quality contact, he's seen his production decline from peak over the last two seasons, and his strikeout rate has crept up. Throw in his sub-par fielding, and it's fair to wonder how well he'll age. That risk is probably already being baked into his market this offseason.