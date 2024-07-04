The 2024 MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, July 30, and already we've seen Luis Arraez (Marlins to Padres) and Aaron Civale (Rays to Brewers) get dealt. More trades are coming, I assure you. Here now are the latest deadline rumors.

Mets focused on buying

Thanks to a month-long heater that has seen the Mets win 18 of their last 25 games and climb to within 1.5 games of a wild-card spot, New York is focused on buying at the trade deadline, according to the New York Post. Bullpen help is a priority. A high-end starting pitcher with control beyond 2024 would make sense as well. (It would for every team, of course.)

Edwin Díaz recently missed 15 days with a shoulder issue and is currently serving a 10-game sticky stuff suspension. Even when healthy, he hasn't been as dominant in the past. Veterans Jake Diekman and Adam Ottavino have been outperformed by journeyman types Reed Garrett and Dedniel Núñez, who have been worked very hard of late. One or two bona fide late inning arms certainly make sense as a deadline target for the Amazin's.

Reds undecided on buying or selling

Thursday afternoon the Reds will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Yankees in New York. They enter the day 3.5 games out of a wild-card spot with five teams ahead of them, however, and GM Brad Meador recently said the club is still undecided on its deadline approach. They could buy or sell. Cincinnati is 41-45 despite a plus-17 run differential.

"We have to wait and see how we finish off this road trip and the homestand coming up, and then we'll see," Meador told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We're talking about it. We'd love to be able to add. But, realistically, we'll probably just have to see how it goes."

Following the Yankees series, the Reds will play the Tigers, Rockies, and Marlins leading into the All-Star break. That's a favorable schedule and a chance to stack wins before the deadline. If the Reds buy, bullpen help and an outfielder would be on the shopping list. If they sell, rentals arms like Frankie Montas, Lucas Sims, and Brent Suter would be obvious trade candidates.

Angels listening on Estévez

As expected, the Angels are listening to offers for rental closer Carlos Estévez, reports FanSided. Estévez has been terrific this year, pitching to a 3.00 ERA with 27 strikeouts and three walks in 27 innings. Two of those three walks were intentional too. Estévez is owed the balance of his $6.75 million salary, so he's very affordable, and he's a bat-misser with high leverage experience. The Angels will have no trouble finding a suitor (Mets?) and it is very likely Estévez will be dealt before the deadline.