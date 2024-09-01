The Chicago White Sox opened September by suffering another indignity: establishing the franchise's single-season record for losses, with 107. The White Sox lost their 10th consecutive game Sunday, this one to the New York Mets by a 2-0 final (box score). They're now 31-107 on the year, with that loss total surpassing the 1970 club that went 56-106 -- those White Sox, it ought to be noted, entered September with 86 losses.

"A lot of things have been going against us," White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore told reporters on Saturday. "We need that break just to kind of help the morale in that clubhouse."

The White Sox, now 4-36 since the All-Star Game, are on pace to go 36-126 this year. The modern Major League Baseball record for losses is 120, belonging to the expansion 1962 Mets. Only two other teams have even reached 115 losses in a season in recent times -- the 2018 Baltimore Orioles and the 2003 Detroit Tigers. Even if the White Sox play .500 over their remaining 24 games -- something they don't seem likely to do -- they'll finish the year with 119 defeats.

Sunday's loss represents the third time this season the White Sox have lost at least 10 consecutive games. They dropped 21 games in a row earlier this summer, and also endured a 14-game losing streak before that.

It's possible that the White Sox losing streak continues to grow over the coming week-plus. They'll play their next six games on the road (three against the Baltimore Orioles, three against the Boston Red Sox) before returning home for another three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians. That means they'll play nine consecutive games before playing another losing team.