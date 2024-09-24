Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will take a second shot at their legendary encounter one year after their UFC heavyweight title fight was postponed. Jones and Miocic -- arguably the greatest light heavyweight and heavyweight, respectively, in mixed martial arts -- collide at UFC 309 on Nov. 16.

Jones vs. Miocic has been a top priority for the UFC for a while now. The legendary encounter was originally planned for UFC 295 at New York's Madison Square Garden in November 2023. Jones pulled out of the fight due to injury, leading the promotion to pull Miocic to preserve the fight for a later date. Jones captured the vacant heavyweight title by defeating Ciryl Gane in Jones' weight class debut in March 2023. Miocic, the record holder for most UFC heavyweight title defenses, has not fought since losing his title to Francis Ngannou in March 2021. Jones vs. Miocic could potentially serve as a retirement fight for both men.

UFC 309's co-main event is a five-round lightweight rematch between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. The pair fought for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 in May 2021, which Oliveira won via second-round TKO. The fight is most notable because Chandler will have been absent for two years come fight night, largely due to waiting for a highly-anticipated Conor McGregor fight that fell through.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 309 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 309 fight card, odds

Jon Jones -480 vs. Stipe Miocic +360, heavyweight championship



Charles Oliveira -250 vs. Michael Chandler +205, lightweights

Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig, middleweights

Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee, bantamweights

Mickey Gall vs. Raminz Brahimaj, welterweights

Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura, women's flyweights

Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva, women's flyweights

Nikita Krylov vs. Azamat Murzakanov, light heavyweights

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders, middleweights



UFC 309 info