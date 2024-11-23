Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo are on a collision course towards the UFC bantamweight championship. The former champions promise an action-packed main event in Macau, China on Saturday.

Yan (17-5) is breathing life back into his once-prosperous career. Yan won his first seven UFC fights, culminating in winning the UFC bantamweight title. It collapsed soon after. Yan lost the title to Aljamain Sterling via disqualification and -- after a short detour beating Cory Sandhagen for the interim title -- lost the rematch he was expected to win. Losses to Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili followed. Yan finds minimal comfort in losing to three UFC champions but is rejuvenated by his bounce-back win against Song Yadong in March.

"I showed that I didn't give up when most people would," Yan told CBS Sports through an interpreter. "That's my mentality. That's where my mind is. Looking at our division, I believe I can beat all these guys."

Yan must defeat Figueiredo to maintain his No. 3 spot in the UFC's official bantamweight rankings. He will be a sizable favorite in the betting odds when he steps inside the Octagon to do so. Reigning champion Dvalishvili previously told CBS Sports Figueiredo most deserves a title shot, high praise Yan plans to steal.

"If Merab said Figueiredo should fight for the belt, and if I beat Figueiredo, we'll need to find out what Merab will say after that," Yan said.

Figueiredo (24-3-1) is emboldened by the belief he has nothing to prove. He's not worried about legacy as he closes in on potentially becoming a rare two-division champion. The two-time UFC flyweight champion is a perfect 3-0 since moving up to the bantamweight division in December. Yan claimed Figueiredo faced mid-level competition at 135 pounds. Figueiredo encourages Yan to prove his point.

"Everybody wanted to welcome me to the division," Figueiredo told CBS Sports through an interpreter. "Rob Font said he wanted to welcome me. I went out there and thanked him for the welcome. Then it was Cody Garbrandt who said he'd show me what the division was about. I went out there and thanked him by showing him things. Then Marlon 'Chito' Vera said he'd kick my ass. I went out there and kicked his ass. I see a lot of self-confidence, but I can't wait for the opportunity to thank Yan for the welcome he's giving me.

"He's a very dangerous guy and I'm prepared for him. It's going to rain down in the Octagon on Saturday and I think we'll settle some things in person."

Dvalishvili called out Figueiredo at Umar Nuromagomedov's expense. Nurmagomedov (No. 2) is ranked higher than Figueiredo (No. 5) and most believe he's entitled to the next title shot after beating Sandhagen. Figueiredo did not claim to be more deserving of a title shot than Nurmagomedov but assured he'd call out the champion after beating Yan.

"When I beat Petr Yan, Merab is the name I will call out," Figueiredo said.

Below is the rest of the fight card for Saturday with the latest odds before we predict the main event.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite

Underdog

Weight class Petr Yan -320

Deiveson Figueiredo +250

Bantamweights

Yan Xionan -195

Tabatha Ricci +165

Women's strawweights

Muslim Salikhov -175

Song Kenan +145

Welterweights Wang Cong -1200

Gabriella Fernandes +700

Women's flyweights Carlos Ulberg -235 Volkan Oezdemir +195

Light heavyweights Zhang Mingyang -350

Ozzy Diaz +275

Light heavyweights



UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Nov. 23 | Start time: 6 a.m. ET (main card)

Location: Galaxy Arena -- Macau, China

TV channel: ESPN+

Prediction

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo: Figueiredo had ferocious power at flyweight. That power has carried well to a heavier weight class but it won't bridge the distance on Saturday. Yan might be the hardest striker at bantamweight and, unlike Figueiredo, has never been finished. Both men are familiar fighting five rounds. Figueiredo further benefits from a reduced weight cut that should improve his stamina over 25 minutes. Yan is the superior striker: producing greater output, a better strike differential and a higher percentage of strikes blocked. Figueiredo's biggest advantage over his fellow champion is his submission attacks, but Yan's wrestling is terrific. Figueiredo will have a tough time getting the fight to the ground, making it difficult to side with him. Expect Yan to pull away on the feet. Yan via Unanimous Decision



