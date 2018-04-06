OKC
HOU

Rockets hope to close out Thunder

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 06, 2018

HOUSTON -- One thing that stood out about the game-winning basket produced by Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers was the fact that, a week earlier, the Rockets received a buzzer-beating jumper from another member of its backcourt.

When Paul converted a driving floater with eight-tenths of a second left, he not only secured a 96-94 victory that extended the Rockets' homecourt winning streak to 20 games, he followed a similar bit of heroics delivered by Gerald Green on March 30 against the Phoenix Suns.

While Paul saved the Rockets the indignity of playing an extra period after once holding a 24-point lead, Green capped a comeback from a 21-point deficit with his game-winning, corner 3-pointer.

The Rockets (64-15) received a similar shot from guard Eric Gordon on Oct. 25, with Gordon nailing a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 105-104 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. When it comes to needing a bit of late-game heroics, Houston has ample options at its disposal.

If needed, the Rockets hope to use one of their options to close out another game Saturday night when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"We've got a lot of closers," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "Eric has made a big shot, Gerald has made a big shot, Chris does, James (Harden) does. We've got a lot of them."

Harden, an MVP frontrunner, is absent from the Rockets' list of buzzer-beating contributors. He has, of course, produced his share of clutch shots and appreciates the additional support.

"It helps a lot," Harden said. "These last few years especially I've learned that, obviously, you can't do it by yourself. You need guys to step up and make big shots and make big plays. We have enough guys here on any given night that can change a playoff series. That's what you need. That's what can push you over the top."

The Thunder (45-34) are aware of the challenge that comes with defending the Rockets' multitude of shooters. Atop any scouting report on Houston is that particular directive.

"Biggest thing is, eliminate as many 3s as possible and having a focus on more than just James and Chris, having a focus on everybody," Thunder forward Paul George said. "They've got guys that can shoot the ball."

Oklahoma City will be seeking a season series victory at Toyota Center, having split the previous two meetings with the Rockets at Chesapeake Energy Arena. A win by itself is of greater significance for the Thunder, losers of four of its last five games during this stretch run.

The Thunder remain squarely in the playoff picture, but the tenuous standings at the bottom of the West make for perilous footing for several teams, but they are not worried.

"We're not in the situation to press," George said. "We've just got to handle what our job is. We're not on the bubble trying to play and fight our way in. We're in right now; we've got to sustain that. It's not a scenario where we're in the situation to be pressing. We've just got to handle our job and close this year out on a high note."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
J. Harden
13 SG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
30.6 Pts. Per Game 30.6
8.7 Ast. Per Game 8.7
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
45.2 Field Goal % 45.0
45.2 Three Point % 45.0
73.7 Free Throw % 85.9
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
25.6 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 10.1 APG
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
30.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 8.7 APG
1234T
away team logo Thunder 45-34 -----
home team logo Rockets 64-15 -----
O/U 218.5, HOU -6.0
Toyota Center Houston, TX
O/U 218.5, HOU -6.0
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 45-34 107.4 PPG 45.1 RPG 21.2 APG
home team logo Rockets 64-15 112.9 PPG 43.5 RPG 21.7 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 25.6 PPG 9.9 RPG 10.1 APG 45.2 FG%
J. Harden SG 30.6 PPG 5.4 RPG 8.7 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Thunder
Roster
R. Westbrook
P. George
C. Anthony
S. Adams
C. Brewer
J. Grant
R. Felton
A. Roberson
A. Abrines
P. Patterson
T. Ferguson
D. Hamilton
J. Huestis
N. Collison
K. Singler
D. Johnson
P. Dozier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Westbrook 77 36.4 25.6 9.9 10.1 1.8 0.3 4.8 45.2 29.7 73.7 1.8 8.0
P. George 76 36.6 21.6 5.7 3.4 2.0 0.5 2.7 42.8 39.7 82.0 0.9 4.8
C. Anthony 75 32.2 16.2 5.9 1.3 0.6 0.6 1.3 40.3 35.8 76.1 0.9 5.0
S. Adams 73 32.7 13.9 9.1 1.2 1.2 1.1 1.7 62.7 0.0 55.5 5.2 4.0
C. Brewer 15 28.5 10.2 3.5 1.4 2.1 0.4 0.7 44.9 35.8 80.0 1.1 2.4
J. Grant 78 20.3 8.2 3.9 0.7 0.4 0.9 0.7 52.8 28.7 65.8 1.1 2.8
R. Felton 79 16.8 6.9 1.9 2.5 0.6 0.2 0.9 40.6 34.5 81.4 0.3 1.6
A. Roberson 39 26.6 5.0 4.7 1.2 1.1 0.9 0.8 53.7 22.2 31.6 1.9 2.8
A. Abrines 73 15.0 4.7 1.5 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.3 40.1 39.0 85.4 0.3 1.2
P. Patterson 79 15.6 3.8 2.4 0.7 0.6 0.3 0.4 39.2 38.0 86.0 0.4 2.0
T. Ferguson 59 12.3 2.9 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 40.9 31.8 90.0 0.3 0.4
D. Hamilton 5 5.2 2.4 1.0 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.4 45.5 40.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
J. Huestis 67 14.6 2.3 2.4 0.3 0.2 0.6 0.4 32.8 28.3 30.0 0.6 1.8
N. Collison 13 5.5 2.3 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 68.4 0.0 50.0 0.5 1.0
K. Singler 12 4.9 1.9 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.3 33.3 40.0 53.8 0.1 0.8
D. Johnson 29 5.5 1.9 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.1 56.4 0.0 55.0 0.6 0.6
P. Dozier 2 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 79 241.9 107.4 45.1 21.2 9.05 5.06 13.5 45.3 35.2 71.3 12.6 32.5
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
C. Paul
E. Gordon
C. Capela
T. Ariza
G. Green
R. Anderson
L. Mbah a Moute
Nene
J. Johnson
P. Tucker
B. Wright
T. Black
B. Brown
M. Brown
Z. Qi
T. Quarterman
R. Hunter
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 70 35.4 30.6 5.4 8.7 1.8 0.7 4.3 45.0 36.6 85.9 0.6 4.9
C. Paul 56 31.9 18.6 5.5 7.9 1.7 0.3 2.2 45.8 37.9 91.7 0.6 4.8
E. Gordon 68 31.3 18.2 2.5 2.2 0.6 0.4 1.9 43.0 36.1 80.9 0.4 2.1
C. Capela 72 27.6 14.0 10.9 0.9 0.8 1.9 1.4 65.2 0.0 56.5 3.3 7.6
T. Ariza 65 33.9 11.8 4.4 1.6 1.5 0.2 0.8 41.5 37.6 85.4 0.5 3.9
G. Green 38 22.4 11.5 3.2 0.7 0.6 0.3 0.6 39.6 36.6 83.0 0.4 2.8
R. Anderson 66 26.2 9.3 5.0 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.6 43.1 38.6 77.4 1.4 3.6
L. Mbah a Moute 59 26.0 7.6 3.1 0.9 1.1 0.4 1.1 48.6 35.9 68.4 0.4 2.7
Nene 50 14.6 6.7 3.5 0.9 0.5 0.3 0.7 57.9 0.0 64.1 1.0 2.4
J. Johnson 20 22.3 6.2 2.9 1.7 0.3 0.1 0.8 38.7 26.8 94.4 0.1 2.8
P. Tucker 79 27.9 6.0 5.4 0.9 1.0 0.3 0.9 38.8 37.1 71.7 1.1 4.3
B. Wright 1 15.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 66.7 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0
T. Black 49 10.0 3.4 3.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.7 59.8 0.0 45.6 1.2 1.8
B. Brown 20 5.8 2.5 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.5 32.8 27.5 50.0 0.0 0.4
M. Brown 4 7.8 1.3 1.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 28.6 20.0 0.0 0.3 1.0
Z. Qi 16 5.4 1.2 1.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.4 18.5 12.5 70.0 0.3 0.8
T. Quarterman 2 3.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
R. Hunter 4 3.8 0.0 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 79 240.9 112.9 43.5 21.7 8.62 4.76 13.1 46.1 36.3 78.1 9.1 34.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores