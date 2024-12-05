The Philadelphia 76ers certainly haven't had a stellar start to the season. The team has just a 5-15 record over the first 20 games despite adding star swingman Paul George in free agency.

In the midst of Philadelphia's struggles, fans can purchase tickets to Friday's game against the Orlando Magic for as low as $5.

On the ticket marketplace Gametime, tickets are available for as cheap as $5 in the upper bowl. In addition, fans can also snag tickets on the lower level for as low as $25.

Other ticket resale websites also have fans selling their tickets at very low rates. Fans can get into the Wells Fargo Center for $7 on SeatGeek, while StubHub is offering the cheapest tickets at $8 for Friday's Eastern Conference matchup.

The low prices are absolutely shocking for a team that was being billed by many as an NBA title contender entering the regular season. After all, the team signed George to team up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and attempt to finally get out of the second round of the postseason.

However, the Sixers started out the season with a 2-12 mark, and haven't seen the All-Star trio play together much at all. Embiid has played in four games thus far, while George and Maxey have also missed games due to injury.