Ben Simmons attempted four free throws in his last seven games of the 2022-23 NBA season. In those games, he played roughly 144 minutes. He played 14 minutes in Monday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, and in those minutes, he took exactly four free throws.

It's a minor victory in a small sample within an exhibition game, but considering the past two seasons Simmons has endured, it qualifies as a strong start. After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season due to a trade request and a back injury, Simmons returned for the Brooklyn Nets last season and disappointed in 42 appearances. He averaged just 6.9 points per game with his formerly elite athleticism seemingly gone, and after his struggles at the line in Philadelphia, he played as though he was trying to avoid getting fouled.

But on Monday, he played some of his most aggressive basketball in a Nets uniform. He cut his way into traffic on this layup attempt, which ultimately went in and got him to the line in the process.

Some of that signature transition speed was on display as well. On one second-quarter play, he raced past half-court to save a bad outlet pass and ultimately converted an easy but authoritative dunk.

Brooklyn still has plenty to figure out this preseason, and almost anything seen on the exhibition schedule should be taken with a grain of salt. But the concept of Simmons as a player relies on combining elite athleticism with a sky-high basketball IQ. He hasn't had the former over the past two seasons. It's starting to seem as though he's getting it back now.

That's a scary proposition for the Eastern Conference, especially since the Nets appear to be all-in on making the Simmons experience work. He started at point guard on Monday and conducted Brooklyn's offense while he was on the floor. The Nets are still a bit light on shooting, but their Simmons-led starting lineup should thrive on defense and in transition. If this version of Simmons is at the helm, the Nets have a chance to be a fairly competitive team this season.