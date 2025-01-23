Every possible permutation of a Jimmy Butler trade to the Phoenix Suns involves Bradley Beal. That isn't just a product of the rumor mill, it's more or less cap law. Phoenix is a second apron team. That means it cannot aggregate salaries in a trade. To get Butler, the Suns therefore have to give up someone more expensive than Butler. Their options are Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal. As Durant and Booker are seemingly off of the table, Beal is the only option.

The trouble with including Beal is that he has a no-trade clause. He can therefore veto any trade the Suns present him with, and despite reports to the contrary, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, told Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic that Beal has not agreed to head to any specific teams in a possible deal.

"The reports that are out there are created out of thin air," Bartelstein said. "Brad's entire focus has been and is on getting healthy with his ankle and helping turn things around for the Suns."

Beal missed recent games against the Wizards and Pistons due to that ankle, and he sat again Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Right now, the team Beal is most frequently linked to is the Milwaukee Bucks, though Chris Haynes reported Wednesday that the Bucks have "not inquired" about Beal. The Bucks were interested in Beal when he was available in 2023, but he ultimately landed in Phoenix. But according to Bartelstein, there have not been any conversations with the Suns about a trade. However, that doesn't mean he'd rule a deal out completely.

"I never operate in terms of absolutes, meaning that we would never say there would never be a trade that you would not consider," Bartelstein told Rankin. "You always keep an open mind like everyone does in all aspects of their life, and so if something was to come around that you were truly excited about, you always have to consider those things."

In other words: Beal could agree to a trade. He hasn't yet. Notably, Bartelstein's son, Josh Bartelstein, is the CEO of the Suns. In 2023 that might've helped the Suns land Beal in the first place. Now, it is a bridge between player and team if they need to figure out an exit strategy.

The Suns traded their unprotected 2031 first-round pick to the Jazz on Tuesday for three lesser first-round picks. While they reportedly don't have a second trade immediately lined up, the obvious takeaway is that they are gearing up for a pursuit of Butler. With only one tradable first-round pick, they couldn't both pay the Heat appropriately to land Butler and another team for taking on Beal's contract. Now, with three picks at their disposal, they are better equipped for a possible multi-team deal.

The Heat reportedly suspended Butler two more games on Wednesday after he missed a team flight. It certainly seems as though they are getting ready to trade him sooner rather than later. If the Suns haven't spoken to Beal about possibly waiving that no-trade clause, they are probably going to have to do so quickly.