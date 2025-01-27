The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-9) will look to continue their dominance over the Detroit Pistons (23-22) when the two meet as part of Monday's NBA schedule. Cleveland has won 10 straight versus Detroit, going undefeated since Feb. 2022, including a 113-101 home victory on Oct. 25. However, Cleveland has just three against-the-spread (ATS) victories over its last nine games of the 2024-25 NBA season, while Detroit has just three ATS defeats over its last nine games. Detroit is 24-20-1 versus the spread this year, while Cleveland is an Eastern Conference-best 29-16 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Cavs are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Pistons vs. Cavaliers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 235. Before you make any Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -10.5

Pistons vs. Cavaliers over/under: 235 points

Pistons vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -485, Detroit +368

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Ten straight victories over their divisional rival displays why the Cavaliers can cover versus Detroit, and many of those games were not even close. Cleveland's average margin of victory over this stretch is 13.4 points, and its average MOV over the last five home matchups is 15.8 points. The Cavs' 21-3 record at home is the best in the NBA, and the Cavaliers boast the best offense in the NBA in a myriad of categories.

Cleveland ranks first in offensive rating, first in 2-point percentage and first in 3-point percentage. Additionally, it ranks second in points per game, overall field goal percentage and made 3-pointers per game. Meanwhile, Detroit struggles to defend on the perimeter, ranking 22nd in 3-point makes allowed per game and 25th in 3-point percentage allowed. The Pistons also don't create turnovers on that end of the court as just three teams average fewer steals per game than Detroit, which may be without veteran, Tobias Harris (head), who is listed as questionable.

Why the Pistons can cover

Despite the Cavs' brilliance this season, they enter on a three-game losing streak, also losing ATS in all three of those contests. Additionally, Detroit is one of the league's best teams against the spread, both on the road and as an underdog. The Pistons are 15-8-1 ATS in away arenas, which is the third-best mark in the league, and only five teams have a better cover rate than Detroit as an underdog this season.

Detroit has a rising star in Cade Cunningham, who could be the best player on the court any time he laces up his sneakers. He's coming off a 35-point, 11-assist outing versus Orlando's No. 2-ranked defense, which followed 29 points and 11 assists in a victory over Atlanta. Cunningham also has help with veteran sharpshooters, Malik Beasley (16.2 points) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (11.1 points), both of whom are shooting at least 38% from downtown. Plus, the Pistons get to face a depleted Cavs team that will be without three rotation players in Caris LeVert (wrist), Dean Wade (knee) and Isaac Okoro (shoulder). See which team to back at SportsLine.

