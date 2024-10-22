NBA Opening Night 2024 unfolds Tuesday with a doubleheader, and the first game will feature the world-champion Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks after their banner ceremony. The Celtics went 64-18 and won their 18th NBA championship, while the Knicks went 50-32 and then lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Pacers in seven games. Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out for New York, while Kristaps Porzingis (foot) is out for Boston.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine consensus lists Boston as the 5.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six seasons. The model ended the 2023-24 season on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800 in the process. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Celtics and just locked in its picks and NBA Finals predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Knicks:

Celtics vs. Knicks spread: Boston -5.5

Celtics vs. Knicks over/under: 222.5 points

Celtics vs. Knicks money line: Boston -227, New York +186

BOS: Boston won and covered the spread in three of four against New York last season

NYK: The total went over in 13 of New York's last 18 games in 2023-24

Celtics vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine



Celtics vs. Knicks streaming: FuboTV (try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston forward Jayson Tatum will be looking to further prove himself after what should have been a celebratory summer turned somewhat sour when he was put on the back burner on the Olympic team. Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while winning his first championship.

The Celtics went 16-3 during a dominant run through the 2024 NBA playoffs where they had an average margin of victory of 8.1 points per game. Boston also ranked first in the NBA in offensive rating (123.2) and third in defensive rating (111.6) during the regular season and efficiency has been a driving force in their success in this era. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is hoping it opened up a sizable championship window by trading Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo (among other assets) in a three-team deal for Karl-Anthony Towns. Now Towns, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges will all join forces on the new-look Knicks. Towns, Brunson and Anunoby are all under contract through at least 2027, as is do-it-all wing Josh Hart.

Tom Thibodeau has been able to impose his methodical style everywhere he's been, with the Knicks ranking last in the NBA in pace (95.3 possessions per game) and second in points allowed per game (108.2) last season. However, the Knicks were surprisingly efficient offensively in 2023-24 as well, ranking seventh in the league in offensive rating (118.2) thanks in large part to Brunson and a league-leading 29.4% offensive rebound rate. See which team to pick here.

How to make Celtics vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 223 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Celtics, and which side has hits in nearly 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that went 94-61 on top-rated NBA pick last season, and find out.