Halftime Report
Only two more quarters stand between the Rockets and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After two quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Spurs 73-51.
If the Rockets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with a 3-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
San Antonio Spurs @ Houston Rockets
Current Records: San Antonio 3-4, Houston 4-3
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $5.26
What to Know
The Houston Rockets' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. The two teams have allowed few points on average, (the Rockets: 107.7, the Spurs: 105.9) so any points scored will be well earned.
The Rockets will bounce into Wednesday's contest after (finally) beating the Knicks, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Rockets walked away with a 109-97 victory over the Knicks on Monday.
Among those leading the charge was Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 73.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.
Meanwhile, the Spurs couldn't handle the Clippers on Monday and fell 113-104. San Antonio was up 40-14 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Victor Wembanyama put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 13 rebounds, and nine blocks. He has become a key player for the Spurs: the team is 2-1 when he posts at least eight rebounds, but 1-3 otherwise.
Houston now has a winning record of 4-3. As for San Antonio, they now have a losing record at 3-4.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Rockets have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 47.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Spurs struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Looking ahead, the Rockets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.
Odds
Houston is a solid 6.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is 214.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.
- Oct 28, 2024 - Houston 106 vs. San Antonio 101
- Oct 26, 2024 - San Antonio 109 vs. Houston 106
- Mar 12, 2024 - Houston 103 vs. San Antonio 101
- Mar 05, 2024 - Houston 114 vs. San Antonio 101
- Dec 11, 2023 - Houston 93 vs. San Antonio 82
- Oct 27, 2023 - San Antonio 126 vs. Houston 122
- Mar 05, 2023 - Houston 142 vs. San Antonio 110
- Mar 04, 2023 - Houston 122 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 19, 2022 - San Antonio 124 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 08, 2022 - San Antonio 118 vs. Houston 109