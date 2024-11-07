Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Rockets and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After two quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Spurs 73-51.

If the Rockets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with a 3-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: San Antonio 3-4, Houston 4-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

FanDuel SN - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.26

What to Know

The Houston Rockets' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. The two teams have allowed few points on average, (the Rockets: 107.7, the Spurs: 105.9) so any points scored will be well earned.

The Rockets will bounce into Wednesday's contest after (finally) beating the Knicks, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Rockets walked away with a 109-97 victory over the Knicks on Monday.

Among those leading the charge was Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 73.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, the Spurs couldn't handle the Clippers on Monday and fell 113-104. San Antonio was up 40-14 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Victor Wembanyama put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 13 rebounds, and nine blocks. He has become a key player for the Spurs: the team is 2-1 when he posts at least eight rebounds, but 1-3 otherwise.

Houston now has a winning record of 4-3. As for San Antonio, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Rockets have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 47.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Spurs struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking ahead, the Rockets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Houston is a solid 6.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.