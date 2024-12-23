Jimmy Butler trade rumors have been swirling for a couple of weeks, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Miami Heat will move him before the deadline. In fact, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the buzz at the G League Showcase is that, barring an extremely enticing trade offer -- or Butler becoming a distraction, which has happened before -- he's likely not going anywhere until the offseason.

Butler, 35, has a $52.4 million player option for next season and, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, has indicated that he will not pick it up. In theory, he could turn the option down today and sign a two-year, $112.6 million extension with Miami, but that does not appear to be in the cards. If the Heat don't anticipate getting an extension done or signing him to a new contract in the offseason, then it's in their best interest to trade him before Feb 6 ... if they are worried about him leaving for nothing, that is.

Miami, however, might not be particularly concerned about that possibility. Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported on Dec. 14 that the Heat don't think there will be much of a market for the six-time All-Star in free agency, and followed up on Sunday to say they are "extremely confident that Butler won't be able to leave in free agency," as the Brooklyn Nets, the only team projected to have the cap space to sign him outright, are not expected to pursue him. If no other team can give him anything close to a max deal and he is unwilling to take an enormous pay cut, then he will have only two options: stay where he is or work with Miami on a sign-and-trade.

The Phoenix Suns would reportedly love to trade for Butler now, but their only theoretical avenue to acquire him is trading Bradley Beal (and what little is left of their future draft assets). Two huge hurdles there: Beal has a no-trade clause, and there is "scant evidence in circulation" suggesting that the Heat have any interest a Butler-Beal swap, per The Stein Line. Beal, 31, has missed games because of a sprained elbow, a strained calf and knee swelling this season. After a recent practice, Beal implied that no one from Phoenix's front office has spoken to him about potentially waiving his no-trade clause.

"Until one of them comes to say something to me and talk to me, it's just out there," Beal told reporters last Friday, via PHNX. "So I'm a Phoenix Sun and I'm here and I'm un uniform, but I don't pay attention to that, man."

Last Friday, Butler left Miami's game in the first quarter after appearing to turn his ankle. He was then ruled out for the rest of the game due to a stomach illness, a 114-107 loss. Butler also missed the Heat's 121-114 loss against the Orlando Magic on Saturday because of the stomach illness. He is listed as questionable for their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.