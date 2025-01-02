Who's Playing
Indiana Pacers @ Miami Heat
Current Records: Indiana 16-18, Miami 17-14
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
What to Know
The Heat and the Pacers are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2021, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Miami Heat will get right back to it and host the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaseya Center. The Heat are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
On Wednesday, the Heat earned a 119-108 win over the Pelicans. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Miami.
The Heat relied on the efforts of Bam Adebayo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, nine rebounds, and ten assists, and Tyler Herro, who posted 32 points. The contest was Herro's third in a row with at least 30 points.
The Heat were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pelicans only posted 25.
Meanwhile, the Pacers couldn't handle the Bucks on Tuesday and fell 120-112. The loss hurts even more since Indiana was up 83-64 with 6:57 left in the third.
Miami has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 17-14 record this season. As for Indiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-18.
The Heat came up short against the Pacers when the teams last played back in November of 2024, falling 119-110. Will the Heat have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Miami is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 224 points.
Series History
Miami and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Nov 17, 2024 - Indiana 119 vs. Miami 110
- Nov 15, 2024 - Miami 124 vs. Indiana 111
- Apr 07, 2024 - Indiana 117 vs. Miami 115
- Dec 02, 2023 - Indiana 144 vs. Miami 129
- Nov 30, 2023 - Miami 142 vs. Indiana 132
- Feb 08, 2023 - Miami 116 vs. Indiana 111
- Dec 23, 2022 - Indiana 111 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 12, 2022 - Miami 87 vs. Indiana 82
- Nov 04, 2022 - Indiana 101 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 21, 2021 - Miami 125 vs. Indiana 96