Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Indiana 16-18, Miami 17-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

FanDuel SN - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $55.00

What to Know

The Heat and the Pacers are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2021, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Miami Heat will get right back to it and host the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaseya Center. The Heat are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

On Wednesday, the Heat earned a 119-108 win over the Pelicans. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Miami.

The Heat relied on the efforts of Bam Adebayo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, nine rebounds, and ten assists, and Tyler Herro, who posted 32 points. The contest was Herro's third in a row with at least 30 points.

The Heat were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pelicans only posted 25.

Meanwhile, the Pacers couldn't handle the Bucks on Tuesday and fell 120-112. The loss hurts even more since Indiana was up 83-64 with 6:57 left in the third.

Miami has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 17-14 record this season. As for Indiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-18.

The Heat came up short against the Pacers when the teams last played back in November of 2024, falling 119-110. Will the Heat have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Miami is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 224 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.