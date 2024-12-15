Thunder vs. Rockets score: Live updates from NBA Cup semifinals as Bucks await winner

The Bucks knocked out the Hawks to reach the 2024 NBA Cup title game on Saturday. Now the question is who will Milwaukee face? The Thunder are squaring off with the Rockets in the night's second semifinal in Las Vegas, with the winner moving on in the bracket to face the Bucks for the trophy on Tuesday. Thunder vs. Rockets is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 55 points and Milwaukee pulled away for a 110-102 win over Atlanta. Antetokounmpo ended one assist shy of a triple-double, posting 32 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks. The Bucks have reached the championship game in 2024 after being knocked out in the semifinals of the in-season tournament in Vegas a season ago.

The Thunder and Rockets are meeting in the nightcap. Oklahoma City ran away from the Mavericks in the quarterfinals with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 39 points. The Rockets beat the Warriors in controversial fashion on Wednesday, winning by one point after a foul call on a scramble for a loose ball with three seconds left gave Houston the game-winning free throws.

