Thunder vs. Rockets score: Live updates from NBA Cup semifinals as Bucks await winner
The Bucks punched their ticket to the NBA Cup final, and they'll face either the Rockets or Thunder
The Bucks knocked out the Hawks to reach the 2024 NBA Cup title game on Saturday. Now the question is who will Milwaukee face? The Thunder are squaring off with the Rockets in the night's second semifinal in Las Vegas, with the winner moving on in the bracket to face the Bucks for the trophy on Tuesday. Thunder vs. Rockets is streaming on fubo (Try for free).
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 55 points and Milwaukee pulled away for a 110-102 win over Atlanta. Antetokounmpo ended one assist shy of a triple-double, posting 32 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks. The Bucks have reached the championship game in 2024 after being knocked out in the semifinals of the in-season tournament in Vegas a season ago.
The Thunder and Rockets are meeting in the nightcap. Oklahoma City ran away from the Mavericks in the quarterfinals with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 39 points. The Rockets beat the Warriors in controversial fashion on Wednesday, winning by one point after a foul call on a scramble for a loose ball with three seconds left gave Houston the game-winning free throws.
CBS Sports will have live updates throughout the two NBA Cup semifinals on Saturday. Follow along below.
Defense on display early
Both these teams are superb defensive teams and we're seeing plenty of pressure from both sides to start the game. Everything is contested, from shots to passing lanes, inside the arc. Both teams have missed open 3s, which they'll need to make when they show up given all the pressure being applied to creators. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already has four steals less than five minutes into the game. Tough sledding.
It's Dame Time, folks
That might be the clincher. Damian Lillard drains the shot clock before driving past Jalen Johnson for a runner to put the Bucks up 107-100. With less than 24 seconds remaining, the Hawks would need a miracle to make it through this one now.
-
1:52
Highlights: Clippers at Nuggets (12/13)
-
1:17
Highlights: Suns at Jazz (12/13)
-
1:56
Highlights: Spurs at Trail Blazers (12/13)
-
1:52
Highlights: Nets at Grizzlies (12/13)
-
1:28
Highlights: Lakers at Timberwolves (12/13)
-
1:14
Highlights: Pacers at 76ers (12/13)
-
0:22
MUST WATCH: Bronny James Hits Circus Shot In G League
-
1:04
Highlights: Wizards at Cavaliers (12/13)
-
0:40
Highlights: Hornets at Bulls (12/13)
-
6:00
Jimmy Butler Trade Speculation Continues To Mount
-
0:23
LeBron James will miss Lakers' game tonight for 'personal reasons'
-
1:00
Bronny Puts Up 30 in G League Debut
-
1:31
Highlights: Kings at Pelicans (12/12)
-
1:11
Highlights: Pistons at Celtics (12/12)
-
1:25
Highlights: Raptors at Heat (12/12)
-
4:05
Warriors Fall To Rockets 91-90 In Nail-Biting Finish
-
3:24
Trae Young Eliminates Knicks Again
-
4:16
NBA Cup Wednesday Recap: Rockets Defeat The Warriors In A Thriller
-
3:52
NBA Cup Wednesday Recap: Hawks Take Down Knicks, To Face Bucks in NBA Cup Semifinals
-
1:37
NBA Cup Wednesday Recap: Pick To Win NBA Cup