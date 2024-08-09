The recruitment of Joel Embiid for the 2024 Olympics was perhaps the most high-profile race to secure a player's service in the history of international basketball competition. Team USA and France both vied for a commitment from the 2023 NBA MVP. In the end, Team USA won out, and the French fans have not been happy about it. He has been booed in every game he's played during the 2024 Olympics, which have been based in Paris, and with Team USA set to face France for gold on Saturday, it only figures to get louder.

But while looking back on his Olympic experience thus far, Embiid suggested that in the future, he might not play for either France or Team USA, but his native Cameroon. "It's been a good experience. It's been a grind, being away from home and family for a few weeks," Embiid said. "But the group of guys we have made it easy. Paris is a great city and the next one is LA. It might not be with Team USA, it might be with Cameroon."

Embiid was born and raised in Cameroon but came to the United States to pursue his basketball career. While that would have made him eligible to play for Cameroon in the past, some complicating factors prevent him from doing so. Now that he has played for Team USA in a senior men's tournament, he would need a waiver from both USA Basketball and FIBA to play for another country. Obviously, Team USA would prefer not to face Embiid themselves in the Olympics.

Notably, Klay Thompson reported to training camp for Team Bahamas this offseason as it was attempting to qualify for the Olympics. He did not ultimately play for them, and while no public explanation has been offered, he has played for Team USA in the past, so it is possible that prevented him from playing for the Bahamas in 2024.

If circumstances were different, though, Embiid may have played for Cameroon in 2024. The only problem was that they didn't qualify for the Olympics. "Having lived half of my life in the U.S. and the other half in my country, Cameroon, it just looked like it was, you could go two ways and I always said from the beginning, everybody knew that if Cameroon would've qualified [for the Olympics], that would've never been a choice [to play for anyone but Cameroon]." Embiid said.

Embiid will be 34 when the 2028 Olympics arise, and given his injury history, it might not even make sense for him to play at that point depending on where he is physically. For now, the job in 2024 remains unfinished. Embiid's focus is going to be on getting that last victory against France to secure a gold medal for Team USA. Then, he can address 2028 when that time comes.