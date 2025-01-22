3rd Quarter Report

The Knicks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 84-75, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Knicks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 29-16 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 14-30 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: New York 28-16, Brooklyn 14-29

How To Watch

What to Know

The Knicks will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Nets took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Knicks, who come in off a win.

On Monday, the Knicks earned a 119-110 victory over the Hawks.

Jalen Brunson was his usual excellent self, going 12 for 18 en route to 34 points plus six assists. The contest was his sixth in a row with at least 30 points.

The Knicks were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Hawks only racked up 23.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They suffered a grim 127-101 defeat to the Thunder. Brooklyn was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 69-49.

New York's win bumped their record up to 28-16. As for Brooklyn, their loss dropped their record down to 14-29.

The Knicks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Nets when the teams last played back in November of 2024, winning 114-104. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Knicks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New York is a big 11-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.