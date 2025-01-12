Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Sacramento 19-19, Chicago 18-20

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.00

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are taking a road trip to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at United Center. The Kings will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

The Kings were supposed to be coming into Friday's matchup following a loss, but instead they'll be coming in fresh off a huge upset. They took down the Celtics 114-97 on Friday.

Domantas Sabonis was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 23 points and 28 rebounds. He has been hot for a while, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 15 times he's played. Less helpful for the Kings was Kevin Huerter's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Kings smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive games.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Bulls, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Wizards on Friday as the Bulls made off with a 138-105 victory. The match marked Chicago's most dominant win of the season so far.

Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine were among the main playmakers for the Bulls as the former shot 4-for-6 from deep and dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds and the latter went 14 for 21 en route to 33 points plus five rebounds. The contest was LaVine's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

The victory got Sacramento back to even at 19-19. As for Chicago, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-20.

Going forward, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

The Kings came up short against the Bulls when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 113-109. Can the Kings avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a 4-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 238 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.