The Warriors came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Atlanta 7-8, Golden State 10-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

FanDuel SN - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chase Center. The Hawks pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 8.5-point favorite Warriors.

Last Monday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Hawks made off with a 109-108 win over the Kings.

The Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 28 assists in seven consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Warriors last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Clippers by a score of 102-99. The contest marked Golden State's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Atlanta is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-8 record this season. As for Golden State, with the defeat, they broke their three-game winning streak and moved their record to 10-3.

The Hawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Warriors in their previous matchup back in February, winning 141-134. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Warriors' Stephen Curry, who went 22 for 38 en route to 60 points plus six rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Hawks still be able to contain Curry? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Golden State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 239 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.