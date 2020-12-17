|
|
|NE
|MIA
Patriots-Dolphins Preview
Even five time zones away in Hawaii, where Tua Tagovailoa grew up following football and dreaming of an NFL career, the New England Patriots left an impression he can describe with just one word.
''Dominant,'' Tagovailoa said.
No more. Mediocre is more like it in 2020, the first year of New England's post-Tom Brady era.
The Patriots (6-7) head into Sunday's game against the Dolphins and Tagovailoa with their NFL-record run of 11 consecutive playoff appearances in dire jeopardy, and their reign atop the AFC East at an end.
For a change, the Patriots are looking up in the December standings at the Dolphins (8-5), who need a win to bolster their chances to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
''At this point in time, this is our most important game,'' Tagovailoa said.
The rookie quarterback, 4-2 as a starter, will face the Patriots for the first time.
PLAYOFF RACE
Miami and New England head into their 111th meeting with both teams trailing AFC East leader Buffalo (10-3). The Patriots will finish with fewer victories than a division rival for the first time since Bill Belichick's first season in New England in 2000, and a loss Sunday would eliminate them from playoff contention.
''All I know is if we go out there and we win the rest of our games, we give ourselves a chance,'' Patriots running back James White said. ''And then whatever else happens, it's not really in our control.''
One more loss ensures that for the first time since 2000 - the year the Patriots drafted Brady - they won't finish above .500.
TAKEAWAY STREAKS
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, and Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is making a strong bid to succeed him.
Howard leads the NFL with nine interceptions, the most in a season since 2012, and is tied for first in the league with 17 passes defended. Teams continue to throw his way: Howard has an interception in each of the past five games.
''You would think people would learn,'' teammate Christian Wilkins said.
Miami's defense is much improved since Week 1, when it allowed 217 yards rushing in a loss at New England. The Dolphins rank second in the NFL in points allowed, and are tied for the league lead with 25 takeaways. Their streak of at least one takeaway in 19 consecutive games is the longest in the NFL.
''They've been very opportunistic,'' Belichick said. ''They've forced offenses into some bad plays and capitalized on them.''
DEFENDING McDANIELS
Whatever struggles the Patriots have had on offense this season, Cam Newton maintains they aren't the fault of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
Asked during his weekly radio appearance if play-calling in the red zone had any effect on the offense going 0 for 4 in last week's loss to the Rams, the quarterback rose to his coach's defense.
''He's a very passionate person that I would never second-guess his theory no matter what it is,'' Newton said. ''There have been times where, as a player, you kind of bail your coach out because of the plays that you may make. But more times than not, Josh has bailed the whole team out because of his theory and his in-game adjustments. So, it's give-and-take.''
Through 13 games, New England is ranked 27th in the NFL in the red zone, scoring a touchdown on 52% of its opportunities.
RETURN THREAT
New England's Gunner Olszewski leads the NFL with a 20.6-yard punt return average.
If he continues that pace, it would be the highest return average in team history. Julian Edelman has the highest average in a season at 15.5 in 2012. Only seven NFL players have a return average of at least 20.0 yards in a single season.
Olszewski had a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown in Week 13 against the Chargers.
TUA THE TARGET
Should the Patriots take Tagovailoa seriously as a receiving threat? He ran into the flat as the intended receiver on a trick play last week after handing off to wideout Lynn Bowden Jr., who decided to run instead.
''Tua has good hands,'' Dolphins receivers coach Josh Grizzard said. ''He's a card dealer back there when he gets it from center, so I'm sure he can catch the passes well.''
---
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Boston contributed to this report.
---
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve-Wine
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|3:49
|9:01
|1st Downs
|2
|6
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|1
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|31
|97
|Total Plays
|9
|15
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|46
|Rush Attempts
|4
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|9
|51
|Comp. - Att.
|2-5
|6-6
|Yards Per Pass
|1.8
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.5
|1-45.0
|Return Yards
|3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|9
|PASS YDS
|51
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|46
|
|
|31
|TOTAL YDS
|97
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Newton 1 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Newton
|2/5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Johnson 47 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Asiasi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Byrd 10 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Gilmore 24 CB
|S. Gilmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Calhoun 90 LB
|S. Calhoun
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 59 LB
|T. Hall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 51 LB
|J. Bentley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 99 DT
|B. Cowart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bower 96 DE
|T. Bower
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 35 DB
|K. Dugger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|2
|46.5
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|6/6
|51
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|2
|2
|10
|0
|7
|1
|
M. Hollins 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
P. Laird 32 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Laird
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 44 OLB
|E. Roberts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 20(2:10 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to NE 10 for 10 yards (J.Bentley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIA 22(2:52 - 1st) S.Ahmed left guard to NE 20 for 2 yards (J.Simon L.Guy).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 29(3:32 - 1st) M.Breida left tackle ran ob at NE 22 for 7 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 35(4:15 - 1st) M.Breida up the middle to NE 29 for 6 yards (T.Hall; D.Wise).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 39(4:55 - 1st) M.Breida up the middle to NE 35 for 4 yards (A.Phillips; J.Bentley).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 46(5:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Smythe to NE 39 for 15 yards (A.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 43(6:21 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to L.Bowden to MIA 46 for 3 yards (S.Calhoun).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 28(7:00 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Shaheen to MIA 43 for 15 yards (J.Bentley; L.Guy).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 20(7:30 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Hollins to MIA 28 for 8 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 15(8:10 - 1st) S.Ahmed left guard to MIA 20 for 5 yards (T.Hall).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 8(8:38 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to L.Bowden to MIA 15 for 7 yards (A.Phillips).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 2(9:11 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 8 for 6 yards (B.Cowart).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NE 39(9:20 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 37 yards to MIA 2 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-J.Bethel.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NE 39(9:23 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short left.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 40(10:05 - 1st) C.Newton left guard to MIA 39 for 1 yard (E.Roberts; Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 40(10:09 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to D.Asiasi.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - NE 44(10:40 - 1st) S.Michel up the middle to MIA 40 for 16 yards (E.Roberts).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 38(10:58 - 1st) S.Michel left guard to NE 44 for 6 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 27(11:23 - 1st) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 38 for 11 yards (X.Howard).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIA 31(11:30 - 1st) M.Haack punts 45 yards to NE 24 Center-B.Ferguson. G.Olszewski pushed ob at NE 27 for 3 yards (J.Perry).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIA 28(12:12 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to P.Laird to MIA 31 for 3 yards (S.Calhoun). Miami challenged the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 23(12:55 - 1st) S.Ahmed left guard to MIA 28 for 5 yards (T.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 22(13:23 - 1st) S.Ahmed left tackle to MIA 23 for 1 yard (K.Dugger; T.Bower).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NE 22(13:36 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 56 yards to MIA 22 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-J.Bethel.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 11 - NE 24(14:12 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd to NE 22 for -2 yards (K.Van Noy).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 25(14:57 - 1st) S.Michel right end to NE 24 for -1 yards (C.Wilkins E.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to Jak.Johnson.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
