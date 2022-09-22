|
Packers-Buccaneers Preview
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) While Aaron Rodgers has a deep appreciation for what Tom Brady has accomplished during an unparalleled NFL career, he doesn't see himself following the seven-time Super Bowl champion's lead of playing well into his 40s.
''I'll be doing something else. I have a lot of other interests outside the game,'' Rodgers said, looking ahead to only the fifth head-to-head matchup of teams led by the star quarterbacks, who also are friends off the field.
''Game's been really really good to me. I feel I've given my all to the game,'' the 38-year-old Rodgers added. ''At some point, it'll be time to do something else, and I strongly believe that'll be before 45.''
Brady's already won two Super Bowls in his 40s. Less than six weeks after retiring in February, he announced he was returning for a 23rd season to pursue ''unfinished business'' with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who host Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
The league's all-time passing leader turned 45 during training camp. What impresses Rodgers most about Brady's longevity is how well he continues to play.
''The consistency where you're still playing at a high level and there's not the drop-off. Every great player fears turning into a real below-average player on the way out. I don't think anybody wants to really hang on,'' said Rodgers, who's in his 18th season - all with the Packers.
''Maybe some guys just want to get another year, or they're maybe on a team where they can do a lot less,'' Rodgers added. ''But when you've achieved at a high level for a long time, you try and stay there for as long as you can.''
The Packers quarterback has an admirer in Brady, too.
They've met four previous times as starters, with Rodgers' lone victory coming in 2014, when Brady was with the New England Patriots.
''He's an amazing player, has been for a long time. I love watching him play. He's from California, too, so I feel like we've got a little bit of a connection,'' Brady said. ''He's an older guy now. He's been a great player in the same place for a long time.''
Tampa Bay is 2-0 against Green Bay since Brady joined the Bucs in 2020, including a 31-26 victory in the NFC championship game two seasons ago.
SHORT-HANDED
The Bucs will play without leading receiver Mike Evans, who's serving a one-game suspension for his role in an on-field brawl at New Orleans last week. Brady could also be without two other primary targets - Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) - who sat out against the Saints.
''Part of the job is to deal with different people being in. It's part of the demolition derby that's the game we play,'' Brady said. ''Guys are in and out. You've got to adjust.''
WATSON'S HOMECOMING
Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson went to Plant High School in Tampa and expects to have plenty of friends and relatives watching him Sunday. The second-round pick from North Dakota State has five catches for 43 yards through his first two games.
This won't be his first time playing at Raymond James Stadium. Watson said he played a youth league game there.
''That was definitely exciting playing as a kid, looking up and wanting to play in the league one day, to be able to play in an NFL stadium, that was really cool,'' Watson said.
DOMINANT DEFENSE
Tampa Bay is off to a 2-0 start despite Brady not being at his best during victories at Dallas and New Orleans. He didn't have to be, with the defense limiting the Cowboys to three points and not yielding a touchdown to the Saints until the fourth quarter of a 20-10 victory. The Bucs lead the NFL with 10 sacks and have forced six turnovers.
PROTECTING RODGERS
Rodgers has been sacked seven times this season, which doesn't bode well heading into a game against an opponent with a relentless pass rush.
Although both teams have changed quite a bit in time since, the Bucs beat the Packers twice during the 2020 season - including the NFC championship game - and collected five sacks in each of those wins.
''They definitely like to pressure quite a bit and then they do a great job of getting the ball out,'' Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. ''They're one of the best in the business, always punching at the ball. The guys in the secondary have really good ball skills, so that creates another problem.''
Green Bay's offensive line benefited last week from the return of tackle Elgton Jenkins, who was appearing in his first game since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament last Nov. 21.
AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Green Bay, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|9:47
|8:23
|1st Downs
|7
|3
|Rushing
|2
|0
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-4
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|108
|62
|Total Plays
|18
|12
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|24
|15
|Rush Attempts
|8
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|84
|47
|Comp. - Att.
|9-10
|6-6
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|84
|PASS YDS
|47
|
|
|24
|RUSH YDS
|15
|
|
|108
|TOTAL YDS
|62
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
9
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|9/10
|84
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
14
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|4
|4
|44
|1
|21
|14
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
A. Jones 33 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Jones
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|2
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Stokes 21 CB
|E. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 ILB
|D. Campbell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 OLB
|R. Gary
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
1
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Brady
|6/6
|53
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|5
|15
|0
|6
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Perriman 16 WR
5
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|2
|2
|30
|0
|24
|5
|
K. Rudolph 8 TE
2
FPTS
|K. Rudolph
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
R. Gage 17 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Gage
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 FS
|M. Edwards
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 LB
|C. Nassib
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
3
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 29 RB
0
FPTS
|R. White
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - GB 45(11:50 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to TB 38 for 7 yards (M.Edwards).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GB 48(12:06 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to TB 45 for 3 yards (A.Nelson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 48(12:09 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Jones.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - GB 49(12:50 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to TB 48 for 3 yards (C.Nassib).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(13:32 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs pushed ob at GB 49 for 9 yards (A.Winfield).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - GB 31(14:12 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to GB 40 for 9 yards (K.Neal).
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - GB 32(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to GB 31 for -1 yards (J.Dean - M.Edwards).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 29(0:33 - 1st) A.Jones right end to GB 32 for 3 yards (W.Gholston).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TB 27(0:41 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 44 yards to GB 29 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - TB 21(1:21 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to B.Perriman to TB 27 for 6 yards (E.Stokes).
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - TB 13(2:00 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage ran ob at TB 21 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - TB 13(2:35 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 13 for no gain (D.Lowry).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 23(2:56 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to TB 29 for 6 yards (J.Garvin; Q.Walker). PENALTY on TB-S.Mason - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 23 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 62 yards from GB 35 to TB 3. R.White pushed ob at TB 23 for 20 yards (K.Nixon).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:01 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - GB 5(3:07 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - GB 14(3:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Doubs pushed ob at TB 5 for 9 yards (J.Dean).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 12(4:33 - 1st) A.Jones right end to TB 14 for -2 yards (C.Davis - L.David).
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - GB 29(5:17 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Cobb to TB 12 for 17 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GB 29(5:59 - 1st) A.Dillon left guard to TB 29 for no gain (R.Nunez-Roches).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 33(6:37 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to TB 29 for 4 yards (D.White).
|+21 YD
2 & 2 - GB 46(7:24 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs to TB 33 for 21 yards (C.Davis; J.Dean). FUMBLES (C.Davis) - and recovers at TB 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(8:01 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 46 for 8 yards (C.Davis).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - GB 28(8:28 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to GB 38 for 10 yards (J.Dean).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(9:05 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 28 for 3 yards (S.Barrett).
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - TB 27(9:10 - 1st) R.Succop 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TB 21(9:54 - 1st) T.Brady sacked at GB 27 for -6 yards (K.Clark).
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - TB 20(10:37 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to GB 21 for -1 yards (D.Campbell).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 26(11:21 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to GB 20 for 6 yards (Q.Walker; D.Campbell).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TB 38(11:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to K.Rudolph ran ob at GB 26 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TB 42(12:36 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Beasley to GB 38 for 4 yards (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TB 42(13:16 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to GB 42 for no gain (K.Clark).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TB 46(13:48 - 1st) L.Fournette right end to GB 42 for 4 yards (R.Gary; D.Campbell).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 49(14:21 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to GB 46 for 5 yards (Q.Walker).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to B.Perriman to TB 49 for 24 yards (R.Douglas).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
