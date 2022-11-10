|
|
|DET
|CHI
Lions-Bears Preview
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell started rattling off names when asked about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
It was an impressive list: Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts.
Campbell sees a little bit of each of them in Fields, and he'll get an up-close look when the Lions visit the Bears on Sunday.
''Quarterback driven runs, guard-tackle pulls, read the end, hand it off, these backs are running hard, they're downhill,'' he said. ''And then, there's enough of the keepers off of it. There's enough misdirection to the receivers. And then, certainly his ability on third down, that's where they really got Miami was man, there's a number of third-and-8, third-and-10 ... there's an opening in there and he takes it and he's gone.''
The Bears (3-6) come in with five losses in the past six games. But the big story is Fields' improvement.
He's making a case he just might be the one to nail down a position that has historically been a weak spot for one of the NFL's founding franchises. He had already strung together several encouraging performances in a row - and then came the game against Miami last week.
Though the Bears lost 35-32, Fields put on a show, running for 178 yards. It was the highest rushing total for an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game since at least 1940. But there was more. Fields also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three touchdown passes in a game.
In the past five weeks, he has thrown for 851 yards, completing 76 of 120 passes, with eight TDs and two interceptions. He also has run for 455 yards and three TDs in that time.
Fields leads the Bears in rushing with 602 yards and is averaging 6.6 per attempt. Only Jackson is running for more yards per carry.
''The experience has really led him to take the next step,'' coach Matt Eberflus said. ''But also, as I think we're learning him and he's learning the offense, it's kind of both. So we're tailoring it to him more, but he's also learning the scheme at the same time.''
The Lions (2-6), meanwhile, had lost five in a row before beating Green Bay 15-9 last week. They intercepted Aaron Rodgers three times and hung on when he threw an incompletion on fourth down at the Detroit 17 in the final minute.
Even so, the Lions are in a familiar spot. They're last in the NFC North and on course to finish with a losing record for the 18th time in 22 seasons.
DETROIT DROUGHT
The Lions haven't strung together back-to-back wins since October 2020, when they beat both Jacksonville and Atlanta on the road under former coach Matt Patricia.
''A lot of life is about momentum and momentum is a big deal in sports,'' receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said. ''If we win this one, it will give us momentum and positive energy moving forward.''
GETTING SITUATED
Bears receiver Chase Claypool is ready to start showing more of what he can do now that he has had a week to adjust to his new surroundings.
Chicago acquired him from Pittsburgh before last week's trade deadline, giving Fields a downfield threat and maybe giving the offense more balance. The Bears lead the NFL in rushing and rank last in passing.
''We're figuring out what routes are good, what concepts are good,'' he said. ''What run plays are good, stuff like that, in terms of the blocking scheme to get more and more comfortable and see what's good.''
Claypool caught two passes for 13 yards against Miami, giving him 324 in nine games. He had 860 yards last season and 873 as a rookie with the Steelers in 2020.
Claypool said receiver Darnell Mooney was ''super helpful'' by inviting him to his house to study the playbook. Fields, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and tight end Cole Kmet have also helped.
BROTHERLY LOVE
Amon-Ra St. Brown said trash talking started early in the week with his older brother, Equanimeous, a Chicago receiver.
''He said he was going to beat us and he gave me a score prediction,'' he said. ''I told him we're going to beat them.''
Their parents plan to wear custom-made tops, incorporating both team's jerseys.
UNDER NO PRESSURE
Fields and Detroit quarterback Jared Goff figure to have all the time they need. The Lions are tied with Atlanta for second-worst in the NFL with 12 sacks, and the Bears are just about right there with them with 13.
GROUND GAINS
The Bears joined the 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers as the only teams in the Super Bowl era to run for at least 225 in four straight games. They are the first since New England in 1978 with at least 200 in four consecutive outings.
Besides Fields, the Bears have also been getting big contributions from Khalil Herbert. He has 586 yards and averaging 6 per attempt.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|14:44
|14:55
|1st Downs
|11
|9
|Rushing
|2
|7
|Passing
|8
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|152
|176
|Total Plays
|26
|27
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|127
|Rush Attempts
|12
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|7.1
|Net Yards Passing
|116
|49
|Comp. - Att.
|10-13
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|4-41
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|50
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-50
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|116
|PASS YDS
|49
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|152
|TOTAL YDS
|176
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Goff
|10/13
|119
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Williams
|6
|29
|0
|13
|2
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
14
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|1
|2
|0
|2
|14
|
D. Swift 32 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Swift
|3
|-4
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
14
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|6
|6
|86
|0
|22
|14
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Mitchell
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
B. Wright 89 TE
7
FPTS
|B. Wright
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|
D. Swift 32 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Swift
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Kennedy 85 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Kennedy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 31 DB
|K. Joseph
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwara 99 LB
|J. Okwara
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 96 DT
|I. Buggs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 79 DE
|J. Cominsky
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 39 CB
|J. Jacobs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 17 K
4
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|1/1
|25
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
8
FPTS
|J. Fields
|5/8
|51
|0
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
8
FPTS
|J. Fields
|7
|68
|0
|28
|8
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|5
|30
|0
|11
|3
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|5
|19
|0
|9
|1
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
1
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Claypool WR
1
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
T. Wesco 88 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Wesco
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brisker 9 SS
|J. Brisker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 45 LB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 59 DE
|K. Jonathan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 91 DE
|D. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 90 DT
|A. Blackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
3
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|33
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|1
|50.0
|50
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CHI 1(0:21 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to DET 1 for no gain (A.Hutchinson).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 4(0:30 - 2nd) J.Fields left end to DET 1 for 3 yards (A.Anzalone). FUMBLES (A.Anzalone) - ball out of bounds at DET 1.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 17(1:15 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney to DET 4 for 13 yards (K.Joseph).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 18(1:59 - 2nd) K.Herbert left end to DET 17 for 1 yard (J.Jacobs).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 29(2:19 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard to DET 18 for 11 yards (W.Harris - A.Anzalone).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - CHI 35(2:57 - 2nd) J.Fields left end to DET 29 for 6 yards (J.Davis).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 42(3:32 - 2nd) K.Herbert left end pushed ob at DET 35 for 7 yards (D.Elliott).
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 46(4:15 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short middle to B.Pringle to DET 42 for 12 yards (W.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 41(4:58 - 2nd) K.Herbert left tackle to CHI 46 for 5 yards (J.Cominsky).
|+6 YD
1 & 16 - CHI 35(5:32 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 41 for 6 yards (W.Harris).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 41(5:57 - 2nd) J.Fields right end pushed ob at CHI 47 for 6 yards (A.Hutchinson). PENALTY on CHI-B.Pringle - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 45.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - CHI 33(6:36 - 2nd) J.Fields right end to CHI 41 for 8 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CHI 33(6:41 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to B.Pringle.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(7:18 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short middle to C.Claypool to CHI 33 for 8 yards (W.Harris - J.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - DET 2(7:21 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to B.Wright for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - DET 1(7:58 - 2nd) D.Swift right end to CHI 2 for -1 yards (N.Morrow - J.Brisker).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - DET 4(8:42 - 2nd) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right tackle to CHI 1 for 3 yards (A.Watts).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DET 1(9:27 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at CHI 4 for -3 yards (J.Sanborn).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - DET 7(9:34 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Kennedy. PENALTY on CHI-L.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 6 yards - enforced at CHI 7 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 10(10:13 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left guard to CHI 7 for 3 yards (M.Pennel).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(10:51 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep middle to A.St. Brown to CHI 10 for 20 yards (E.Jackson).
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - DET 48(11:28 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at CHI 30 for 22 yards (J.Brisker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 48(12:06 - 2nd) J.Jackson right tackle to DET 48 for no gain (A.Blackson; K.Jonathan).
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - DET 34(12:37 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at DET 48 for 14 yards (E.Jackson).
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - DET 27(13:16 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 34 for 7 yards (J.Johnson - J.Sanborn).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 37(13:21 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Jackson. PENALTY on DET-T.Benson - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at DET 37 - No Play.
|+21 YD
3 & 14 - DET 16(14:01 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep middle to K.Raymond to DET 37 for 21 yards (J.Brisker).
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - DET 20(14:40 - 2nd) D.Swift right end to DET 16 for -4 yards (N.Morrow - D.Robinson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 20(14:44 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Jackson (J.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - CHI 44(14:52 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 44 yards to end zone - Center-P.Scales - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - CHI 44(15:00 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short left. Penalty on CHI-B.Jones - Offensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CHI 42(0:41 - 1st) J.Fields sacked at DET 44 for -2 yards (J.Okwara).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - CHI 31(1:11 - 1st) D.Montgomery right end pushed ob at DET 22 for 9 yards (W.Harris). PENALTY on CHI-C.Kmet - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at DET 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 40(1:52 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to C.Kmet to DET 31 for 9 yards (K.Joseph).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - CHI 42(2:32 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to DET 40 for 2 yards (A.Anzalone - I.Buggs).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 49(3:12 - 1st) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Pettis to DET 42 for 9 yards (M.Hughes).
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 66 yards from DET 35 to CHI -1. K.Herbert pushed ob at CHI 49 for 50 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - DET 7(3:24 - 1st) M.Badgley 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - DET 13(4:06 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Jackson to CHI 7 for 6 yards (J.Brisker).
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - DET 15(4:44 - 1st) A.St. Brown left tackle to CHI 13 for 2 yards (N.Morrow - K.Jonathan).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 13(5:20 - 1st) Ja.Williams right tackle to CHI 15 for -2 yards (Ju.Jones).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(6:06 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to CHI 13 for 12 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DET 38(6:46 - 1st) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right guard to CHI 25 for 13 yards (E.Jackson).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - DET 47(7:20 - 1st) J.Jackson right tackle to CHI 38 for 9 yards (E.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 49(8:01 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Mitchell to CHI 47 for 4 yards (J.Thomas).
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - DET 36(8:39 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to DET 49 for 13 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DET 35(9:21 - 1st) D.Swift right guard to DET 36 for 1 yard (J.Sanborn).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 35(9:25 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to T.Kennedy.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - DET 30(9:59 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to DET 35 for 5 yards (J.Brisker).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DET 25(10:36 - 1st) Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 30 for 5 yards (Ju.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 25(10:39 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to D.Swift (J.Thomas).
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CHI 15(10:42 - 1st) C.Santos 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - CHI 19(11:24 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to DET 15 for 4 yards (A.Hutchinson).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - CHI 19(11:30 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to T.Wesco (J.Davis).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - CHI 9(11:58 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to DET 4 for 5 yards (D.Barnes - D.Elliott). PENALTY on CHI-B.Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 9 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 15(12:35 - 1st) J.Fields right guard to DET 9 for 6 yards (A.McNeill).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(13:08 - 1st) E.St. Brown left end pushed ob at DET 15 for 10 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - CHI 38(13:46 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles left end pushed ob at DET 25 for 13 yards (D.Elliott).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 47(14:27 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to DET 38 for 9 yards (I.Buggs).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Fields left end pushed ob at DET 47 for 28 yards (K.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
CLE
MIA
7
10
2nd 2:08 CBS
-
DEN
TEN
7
0
2nd 8:21 CBS
-
DET
CHI
10
3
2nd 0:30 FOX
-
HOU
NYG
3
7
2nd 2:22 CBS
-
JAC
KC
0
14
2nd 7:49 CBS
-
MIN
BUF
10
17
2nd 5:33 FOX
-
NO
PIT
3
10
2nd 6:40 FOX
-
IND
LV
0
041 O/U
-4
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
ARI
LAR
0
038.5 O/U
-3
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
DAL
GB
0
044.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
LAC
SF
0
045.5 O/U
-7.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
WAS
PHI
0
043.5 O/U
-11
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
ATL
CAR
15
25
Final AMZN
-
SEA
TB
16
21
Final NFLN