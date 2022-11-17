|
Rams-Saints Preview
NEW ORLEANS (AP) The defending champion Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints have been on parallel paths this season.
Both have been disappointments, are multiple games below .500 and urgently need a victory as they meet in the Superdome on Sunday.
''We got a team that's coming in here that's similar in some ways in that they had high expectations and things haven't gone as well for them,'' Saints coach Dennis Allen said. ''We're kind of in the same boat.''
The Saints (3-7) have lost two straight by double digits and have dropped four of their last five games, but remain just two games behind first-place Tampa Bay (5-5) in the anemic NFC South.
The Rams (3-6) have dropped below .500 for the first time under coach Sean McVay, and entered this weekend 2 1/2 games behind Seattle (6-4) in the NFC West.
''This is where we're at and you've got to be able to handle it,'' McVay said. ''What you do want to do is make sure that you don't ever press the panic button.
''As a competitor, it certainly is challenging, it's not fun,'' McVay added. ''But you only have one option. We talk about controlling those things that you can control and that's how we move forward, while not minimizing that there's a lot of things that we can collectively do better to try to change the way that it's looking when you guys are seeing us play those games.''
BAD BREAKS
Because Allen had been retired coach Sean Payton's understudy for many seasons, he kept much of Payton's staff and still had core players from from four straight playoff teams (2017-20). So, the prevailing opinion around team headquarters was that they had a chance to vie for a fifth postseason berth in six years.
But the Saints have had to play without several injured stars this season, none more prominent that two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas.
This week, as many as 10 players missed practice, including top cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye), left tackle James Hurst (concussion), left guard Andrus Peat (triceps) and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle).
New Orleans also has been plagued by mistakes. The Saints' turnover differential is an NFL-worst minus-12.
Like the Saints, the Rams are missing multiple starting offensive linemen. But none of their injuries are more impactful than Cooper Kupp's ankle sprain, which landed the star receiver on the reserve list.
''Any time that you lose a player like that, you never replace him,'' McVay said. ''But what it does provide is an opportunity for us to learn about a lot of other guys from that receiver room and really our offense in general. So, you have to look at it through that lens.''
UNDER CENTER
Both teams began the week with questions at quarterback that appeared to be sorted out as the week wore on.
The Rams' Matthew Stafford returned to practice from a concussion and appeared on track to play Sunday.
Allen began the week by saying his staff was looking at the possibility of returning Jameis Winston to the lineup after the offense had its least productive outings of the season during the past two games.
But coaches ultimately decided problems on offense had to do with much more than the performance of Andy Dalton, who is 2-5 as a Saints starter.
''The last two weeks, we haven't been effective on first or second down, whether that's running the ball or even just some throw and catches,'' Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. said, noting that nine of New Orleans' 12 third downs last week involved unfavorable distances of 7 or more yards to go.
''That's not good,'' Carmichael said. ''You never really get into a rhythm.''
THIN WIDEOUTS
Kupp's absence is a huge blow to the Rams' offense, which has relied heavily on the All-Pro receiver. Los Angeles has no easy way to replace his production, particularly with big offseason signing Allen Robinson still struggling to make an impact at midseason.
Expect plenty of snaps for Robinson and Van Jefferson, who appears to be close to full health after missing the season's first six games, along with Ben Skowronek and maybe even Lance McCutcheon, an undrafted free agent who surprisingly made the roster.
REVOLVING LINES
Jordan and fellow Saints defensive captain Demario Davis could be in for a feast when the Rams use their 10th different starting combination on their shaky offensive line.
Los Angeles has the NFL's worst running game, and its quarterbacks have been sacked 31 times. The latest injury losses are starting left tackle Alaric Jackson, who began the season as a backup interior lineman, and starting right guard Chandler Brewer, who began the season on the practice squad.
Meanwhile, the Saints could be without three starting offensive linemen this week. Center Erik McCoy went on injured reserve last week, and it wasn't clear if Hurt or Peat would play.
---
AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:16
|16:40
|1st Downs
|10
|9
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|224
|152
|Total Plays
|34
|31
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|65
|59
|Rush Attempts
|17
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|159
|93
|Comp. - Att.
|11-17
|10-14
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.3
|3-50.3
|Return Yards
|34
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-34
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|159
|PASS YDS
|93
|
|
|65
|RUSH YDS
|59
|
|
|224
|TOTAL YDS
|152
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
18
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|11/17
|159
|2
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 3 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Akers
|9
|47
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
K. Williams 23 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Williams
|4
|6
|0
|5
|1
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
18
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|1
|4
|0
|4
|18
|
B. Powell 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Atwell 15 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Atwell
|1
|1
|62
|1
|62
|13
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
7
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|5
|3
|41
|0
|20
|7
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|5
|2
|21
|0
|18
|4
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|3
|2
|15
|1
|9
|9
|
B. Powell 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
K. Williams 23 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Williams
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DE
|A. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Copeland 93 DT
|M. Copeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 NT
|G. Gaines
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Yeast 21 SAF
|R. Yeast
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 2 CB
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
2
FPTS
|M. Gay
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|3
|48.3
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
11
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|3
|2
|34
|1
|26
|11
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|4
|3
|32
|0
|15
|9
|
C. Olave 12 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Olave
|2
|2
|30
|0
|18
|5
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
4
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|3
|3
|12
|0
|7
|4
|
J. Landry 80 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Landry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Taylor 27 CB
|A. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DE
|J. Zuniga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 OLB
|K. Elliss
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DE
|P. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 91 DE
|K. Street
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
4
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/1
|46
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|3
|50.3
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|2
|11.5
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - NO 49(13:04 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at LAR 36 for 13 yards (D.Kendrick). Pass 4 - YAC 9
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NO 49(13:45 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to LAR 49 for 2 yards (A.Donald).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 43(14:22 - 3rd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) A.Kamara left guard to NO 49 for 6 yards (E.Jones; T.Rapp).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass deep left to C.Olave to NO 43 for 18 yards (T.Hill). Pass 16 - YAC 2
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 6(0:22 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to Al.Robinson for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 6 - YAC 0
|+18 YD
2 & 12 - LAR 24(0:30 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Higbee to NO 6 for 18 yards (T.Mathieu; K.Elliss). Pass 14 - YAC 4
|Penalty
2 & 2 - LAR 14(0:36 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to B.Powell to NO 9 for 5 yards (D.Davis). PENALTY on LA-B.Evans - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 14 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 22(0:55 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Powell to NO 14 for 8 yards (C.Harris). Pass 5 - YAC 3
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 30(1:02 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to K.Williams pushed ob at NO 22 for 8 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 8 - YAC 0
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 33(1:06 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at NO 30 for 3 yards (T.Mathieu). Pass 0 - YAC 3
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 47(1:12 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep right to V.Jefferson ran ob at NO 33 for 20 yards. Pass 18 - YAC 2
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 47(1:17 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee (T.Mathieu).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 31(1:39 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to V.Jefferson to LAR 47 for 16 yards (T.Mathieu). Pass 15 - YAC 1
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 22(2:00 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to Al.Robinson to LAR 31 for 9 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 7 - YAC 2
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 17(2:37 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 22 for 5 yards (D.Davis; K.Elliss). INJURY UPDATE - LAR 68-T.Nsheke - KNEE - QUESTIONABLE to return.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 13(3:13 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard to LAR 17 for 4 yards (S.Tuttle; K.Street).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - NO 44(3:20 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 43 yards to LAR 13 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by B.Powell.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - NO 40(4:03 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 44 for 4 yards (D.Kendrick; B.Wagner). Pass 1 - YAC 3
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - NO 41(4:44 - 2nd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) A.Kamara right guard to NO 40 for -1 yards (A.Donald - L.Floyd).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 36(5:23 - 2nd) The line of scrimmage changed on the change of possession. (Shotgun) A.Kamara left guard to NO 41 for 5 yards (B.Wagner; N.Scott).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
4 & 2 - LAR 34(5:29 - 2nd) K.Williams right guard to NO 35 for -1 yards (P.Turner - D.Davis). NO-P.Turner was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful. LA-T.Nsekhe was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. INJURY UPDATE - LAR 94-A.Robinson - knee - QUESTIONABLE to return.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - LAR 38(6:12 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Skowronek to NO 34 for 4 yards (D.Davis). Pass 3 - YAC 1
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAR 38(6:18 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to V.Jefferson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 42(6:57 - 2nd) C.Akers right end to NO 38 for 4 yards (K.Elliss).
|+13 YD
4 & 1 - LAR 45(7:44 - 2nd) C.Akers left end to NO 42 for 13 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 41(8:35 - 2nd) M.Stafford scrambles right end to LAR 45 for 4 yards (P.Adebo).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 36(9:19 - 2nd) K.Williams left guard to LAR 41 for 5 yards (S.Tuttle; D.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 36(10:03 - 2nd) K.Williams left guard to LAR 36 for no gain (C.Harris - D.Onyemata).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 34(10:42 - 2nd) K.Williams left guard to LAR 36 for 2 yards (C.Granderson).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 32(11:32 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 34 for 2 yards (D.Onyemata).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(12:11 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 32 for 7 yards (T.Mathieu).
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - NO 8(12:16 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 8 - YAC 0
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NO 9(12:59 - 2nd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left guard to LAR 8 for 1 yard (L.Floyd; E.Jones).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 11(13:36 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to LAR 9 for 2 yards (As.Robinson).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NO 26(14:14 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara to LAR 11 for 15 yards (E.Jones; B.Wagner). Pass 4 - YAC 11
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 26(14:19 - 2nd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass incomplete deep left to J.Johnson [M.Hoecht].
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NO 38(15:00 - 2nd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left tackle to LAR 26 for 12 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(0:11 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to LAR 38 for 11 yards (T.Rapp).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - LAR 5(0:19 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 49 yards to NO 46 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by R.Shaheed. PENALTY on LA-J.Harris - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at NO 46.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAR 5(0:24 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to V.Jefferson (A.Taylor) [P.Turner].
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAR 5(0:27 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 3(1:09 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 5 for 2 yards (P.Adebo).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NO 42(1:19 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 55 yards to LAR 3 - Center-Z.Wood - downed by NO-A.Dowell.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - NO 39(1:59 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Trautman to NO 42 for 3 yards (J.Ramsey). Pass 3 - YAC 0
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NO 38(2:42 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 39 for 1 yard (As.Robinson; A.Donald).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 38(2:46 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to R.Shaheed.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - NO 26(3:23 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Olave to NO 38 for 12 yards (D.Long). Pass 12 - YAC 0
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(4:00 - 1st) A.Kamara right end to NO 26 for 1 yard (M.Copeland).
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 1st) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|+62 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 38(4:08 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep left to T.Atwell for 62 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 46 - YAC 16
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 61 yards from NO 35 to LAR 4. B.Powell to LAR 38 for 34 yards (D.Sorensen).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 25 - NO 28(4:19 - 1st) W.Lutz 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - NO 21(4:55 - 1st) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill sacked at LAR 28 for -7 yards (L.Floyd).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 13(5:40 - 1st) A.Dalton sacked at LAR 21 for -8 yards (G.Gaines).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 13(5:46 - 1st) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to J.Landry (T.Rapp).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NO 16(6:25 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to LAR 13 for 3 yards (As.Robinson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24(7:03 - 1st) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left end to LAR 16 for 8 yards (R.Yeast).
|+26 YD
3 & 1 - NO 50(7:40 - 1st) A.Dalton pass deep right to J.Johnson ran ob at LAR 24 for 26 yards. Pass 17 - YAC 9
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NO 48(8:19 - 1st) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) A.Kamara right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (B.Wagner).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41(8:50 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Trautman pushed ob at NO 48 for 7 yards (L.Floyd). Pass 2 - YAC 5
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAR 30(8:58 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 40 yards to NO 30 - Center-M.Orzech. R.Shaheed ran ob at NO 41 for 11 yards (J.Harris).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 30(9:02 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee (C.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAR 30(9:07 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to Al.Robinson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 26(9:44 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 30 for 4 yards (J.Zuniga).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 20(10:21 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to LAR 26 for 6 yards (P.Adebo).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 15(11:01 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to V.Jefferson to LAR 20 for 5 yards (P.Adebo - K.Elliss). Pass 3 - YAC 2
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NO 32(11:08 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 53 yards to LAR 15 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by B.Powell.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NO 30(12:07 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Trautman to NO 32 for 2 yards (J.Ramsey). Pass 2 - YAC 0
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NO 23(12:46 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 30 for 7 yards (B.Wagner - J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 23(12:49 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - LAR 33(13:04 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 56 yards to NO 11 - Center-M.Orzech. R.Shaheed ran ob at NO 23 for 12 yards (Q.Lake).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 34(13:43 - 1st) B.Powell right end to LAR 33 for -1 yards (P.Adebo).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 29(14:23 - 1st) D.Henderson right guard to LAR 34 for 5 yards (D.Davis).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Henderson left tackle to LAR 29 for 4 yards (D.Onyemata - C.Granderson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
