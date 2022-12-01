|
|
|PIT
|ATL
Steelers-Falcons Preview
ATLANTA (AP) The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing out the season with some very un-Steelers-like goals.
A winning streak would be a start.
Perhaps a late spurt to avoid coach Mike Tomlin's first losing season.
The Steelers (4-7) will try to put together their first back-to-back wins of the season when they travel to Atlanta on Sunday to face the Falcons (5-7).
''It's important, obviously, that we work our tails off to stack this victory, man, and move on in our journey,'' Tomlin said.
Three games out of both the AFC North lead and the wild-card race, Pittsburgh would need a remarkable turnaround to make the playoffs for the 10th time in Tomlin's 16-year tenure.
In fact, the Steelers must win five of their last six just to avoid a losing record, which hasn't happened in Pittsburgh since 2003 under Bill Cowher.
From a record standpoint, the Falcons (5-7) aren't much better off than Pittsburgh.
But some fortuitous geography gives Atlanta a far better chance of making the playoffs. The Falcons are just a half-game behind Tampa Bay in the pitiful NFC South, where none of the four teams has a winning mark.
''These situations don't come around very often,'' quarterback Marcus Mariota said. ''To be able to progress and be a team that's consistently playing games like this, you've got to understand the situation and play with a little bit of urgency.''
While the Steelers knocked off Indianapolis this past Monday night, the Falcons are trying to bounce back from a hugely discouraging 19-13 loss at Washington.
On second-and-goal from the 4 in the final minute, Mariota's deflected pass was picked off in the end zone to deny Atlanta a chance to win the game.
The Falcons could've gotten the ball back one more time, but Ade Ogundeji ran into Commanders punter Tress Way with 32 seconds left to seal Washington's victory.
It was another setback for Atlanta in a game that came down to one possession. The Falcons dropped to 4-5 in those situations, compared to a 7-2 a year ago.
''We look at it in a positive way,'' Mariota said. ''We've put ourselves in these situations, we've gotten ourselves out of holes, we've gotten ourselves to have opportunities to play meaningful football. Now it's like, `OK, let's just find ways to do it for four quarters and put forth our best game.'''
HIGH ON HIGHSMITH
Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith is doing more than just serving as a complement to reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. He's become a consistent threat in the pass rush in his own right.
Highsmith already has a career-best 10 sacks in addition to setting the edge against the run.
''He's rounded into a really complete football player,'' Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said.
PITTS IS DONE
The Falcons already knew they wouldn't have tight end Kyle Pitts this week.
Now, they know the 2021 Pro Bowler is done for the season.
Two weeks after being hurt in a victory over the Bears and going on injured reserve, Pitts underwent surgery on his right knee.
He's expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2023 season. Until then, the Falcons are making do with a group that includes Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
Mariota played with Pruitt in Tennessee, and now the Falcons are hoping the journeyman can provide some of the explosive plays that were Pitts' forte.
''It's tough,'' Mariota said. ''You go through 10 weeks, 11 weeks, and you're not really filling that role, and then all of sudden things happen and now you're kind of thrust into that role.''
PICKENS RETURNS
Steelers receiver George Pickens will be returning to some familiar surroundings on Sunday.
The rookie played his college ball at Georgia, about 75 miles east of Atlanta, and returned from a knee injury to take part in last season's Southeastern Conference championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Bulldogs lost that game to Alabama but bounced back to beat the Crimson Tide in a national championship rematch, with Pickens making a key 52-yard reception.
In his first season with the Steelers, Pickens is developing a growing rapport with another rookie, quarterback Kenny Pickett.
''He's so unique and I think that's what makes his play out there great,'' Pickett said. ''He is just himself and he has that ultra-confidence, and I'm ultra-confident that he's going to make the play.''
RUNNING DOWN THE BIRDS
The Falcons must stiffen up against the run, having allowed an average of 189.3 yards on the ground in the past three games.
It was more of the same against the Commanders, who ran the ball 34 times for 178 yards and controlled the time of possession.
SPREADING IT AROUND
Pittsburgh's running game is starting to show the kind of consistency that's been difficult to come by in recent years.
The Steelers have topped 100 yards rushing in four straight games and are up to 21st in the league in rushing, a significant step forward after ranking 32nd in 2020 and 29th last season.
It's not just Najee Harris pulling the load. Backup running back Jayln Warren has been a revelation at times, and when both Harris and Warren were unavailable in the second half last week against the Colts, Benny Snell and Anthony MacFarland combined for 92 yards to take some of the pressure off Pickett.
''I thought they stayed within their skillset,'' Tomlin said. ''Benny is a deliberate, one-cut downhill runner, AntMac (McFarland) is bursty and explosive and good in space. I just thought they leaned on their strengths.''
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
---
AP Sports Writer Will Graves in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|18:11
|9:56
|1st Downs
|13
|6
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|7
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-7
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|235
|122
|Total Plays
|37
|18
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|28
|Rush Attempts
|19
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|145
|94
|Comp. - Att.
|10-18
|7-11
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|35
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|145
|PASS YDS
|94
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|28
|
|
|235
|TOTAL YDS
|122
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
12
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|10/18
|145
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Harris 22 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Harris
|8
|41
|0
|13
|5
|
S. Sims 82 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|3
|19
|0
|10
|1
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
12
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|4
|11
|0
|9
|12
|
B. Snell 24 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Snell
|2
|10
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Warren 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Warren
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Watt 44 FB
1
FPTS
|D. Watt
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
10
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|5
|3
|76
|0
|57
|10
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|6
|3
|36
|0
|20
|6
|
C. Heyward 83 TE
8
FPTS
|C. Heyward
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|8
|
J. Warren 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
N. Harris 22 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Harris
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|5
|
D. Watt 44 FB
1
FPTS
|D. Watt
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
S. Sims 82 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 CB
|L. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 99 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 NT
|C. Heyward
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kazee 24 SS
|D. Kazee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 ILB
|M. Jack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 4 K
7
FPTS
|M. Wright
|2/2
|46
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 82 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
4
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|7/11
|101
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|2
|23
|0
|20
|2
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. London 5 WR
9
FPTS
|D. London
|5
|3
|61
|0
|37
|9
|
P. Hesse 46 TE
2
FPTS
|P. Hesse
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
1
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bell 56 LB
|Q. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 DB
|I. Oliver
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 65 DT
|A. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
6
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|2/2
|51
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|1
|41.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Smith 40 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 30(1:45 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 30(1:53 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 33(2:00 - 2nd) S.Sims left end to ATL 30 for 3 yards (M.Walker).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 39(2:32 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris ran ob at ATL 33 for 6 yards (R.Evans).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 44(3:12 - 2nd) T.Scott reported in as eligible. K.Pickett scrambles right end ran ob at ATL 39 for 5 yards (T.Andersen).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 49(3:50 - 2nd) J.Warren left guard to ATL 44 for 5 yards (D.Malone; T.Andersen).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 45(4:33 - 2nd) S.Sims right end to ATL 49 for 6 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(5:05 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass deep right to D.Johnson ran ob at PIT 45 for 20 yards (D.Hall).
|Kickoff
|(5:05 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ATL 33(5:10 - 2nd) Y.Koo 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - ATL 42(5:55 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to A.Firkser to PIT 33 for 9 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - ATL 42(6:05 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to K.Hodge (C.Sutton).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 38(6:48 - 2nd) C.Patterson right end to PIT 42 for -4 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(7:06 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep right to D.London pushed ob at PIT 38 for 37 yards (L.Wallace). Penalty on PIT-L.Wallace - Illegal Contact - declined.
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:06 - 2nd) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - PIT 17(7:12 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass deep middle to Co.Heyward for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 12(7:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-K.Dotson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 12 - No Play.
|+57 YD
3 & 4 - PIT 31(8:26 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to ATL 12 for 57 yards (R.Evans; D.Alford).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(9:09 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 31 for 6 yards (A.Ogundeji; R.Evans).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(9:15 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson.
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - ATL 32(9:20 - 2nd) Y.Koo 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ATL 25(10:05 - 2nd) M.Mariota sacked at PIT 32 for -7 yards (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ATL 25(10:09 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to D.London. PIT-L.Wallace was injured during the play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 22(10:50 - 2nd) C.Patterson right tackle to PIT 25 for -3 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 35(11:33 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.London to PIT 22 for 13 yards (D.Kazee).
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 49(12:12 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to P.Hesse to PIT 35 for 16 yards (M.Jack; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 46(12:50 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 49 for 3 yards (L.Ogunjobi - T.Alualu).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 26(13:27 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 46 for 20 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to ATL 1. A.Williams to ATL 26 for 25 yards (B.Snell).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - PIT 28(13:39 - 2nd) M.Wright 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PIT 28(13:43 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to D.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PIT 28(13:48 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep middle to P.Freiermuth.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 27(14:27 - 2nd) N.Harris left end to ATL 28 for -1 yards (A.Ogundeji - A.Anderson).
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 40(15:00 - 2nd) T.Scott reported in as eligible. N.Harris left end pushed ob at ATL 27 for 13 yards (A.Terrell).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 46(0:10 - 1st) B.Snell left tackle to ATL 40 for 6 yards (Q.Bell - I.Oliver).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 45(0:43 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at ATL 46 for 9 yards (D.Hall).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 41(1:21 - 1st) B.Snell left tackle to PIT 45 for 4 yards (M.Walker; M.Dickerson).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 31(1:50 - 1st) S.Sims right end pushed ob at PIT 41 for 10 yards (A.Terrell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 28(2:23 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Watt ran ob at PIT 31 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 23(3:10 - 1st) T.Scott reported in as eligible. N.Harris left tackle to PIT 28 for 5 yards (D.Hall).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 14(3:57 - 1st) K.Pickett scrambles right end to PIT 23 for 9 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - ATL 44(4:07 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 41 yards to PIT 15 - Center-L.McCullough. S.Sims MUFFS catch - touched at PIT 15 - and recovers at PIT 14. S.Sims to PIT 14 for no gain (M.Ford).
|+12 YD
3 & 20 - ATL 32(4:59 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to D.Byrd to ATL 44 for 12 yards (C.Sutton).
|Penalty
3 & 15 - ATL 37(4:59 - 1st) PENALTY on ATL-J.Matthews - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ATL 37(5:04 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to K.Hodge.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 42(5:28 - 1st) C.Huntley right tackle to 50 for 8 yards (L.Wallace). PENALTY on ATL-F.Franks - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 42(5:33 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to D.London (C.Sutton).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 35(6:08 - 1st) C.Patterson left end ran ob at ATL 42 for 7 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 32(6:46 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 35 for 3 yards (D.Bush).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 21(7:28 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to D.London pushed ob at ATL 32 for 11 yards (C.Sutton).
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 1st) M.Wright kicks 54 yards from PIT 35 to ATL 11. K.Smith to ATL 21 for 10 yards (D.Watt).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - PIT 28(7:38 - 1st) M.Wright 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - PIT 28(7:42 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to P.Freiermuth.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - PIT 28(7:47 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to G.Pickens [L.Carter].
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 23(8:28 - 1st) K.Pickett right tackle to ATL 28 for -5 yards (R.Grant).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 25(9:07 - 1st) K.Pickett right guard to ATL 23 for 2 yards (R.Evans).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 30(9:34 - 1st) N.Harris left end to ATL 25 for 5 yards (D.Malone; M.Walker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34(10:12 - 1st) N.Harris left tackle to ATL 30 for 4 yards (R.Grant - D.Hall).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - PIT 43(10:54 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth to ATL 34 for 9 yards (R.Grant; D.Alford).
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - PIT 50(11:32 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short middle to J.Warren to ATL 43 for 7 yards (R.Evans - M.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PIT 50(11:36 - 1st) K.Pickett pass deep right to S.Sims to ATL 29 for 21 yards (I.Oliver). Atlanta challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to S.Sims.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 45(11:50 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 45 - No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 45(12:27 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to ATL 45 for 10 yards (R.Grant; I.Oliver).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PIT 45(12:32 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson [L.Carter].
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 38(13:10 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 45 for 7 yards (T.Horne).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 34(13:47 - 1st) D.Watt right guard to PIT 38 for 4 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 31(14:25 - 1st) N.Harris right guard to PIT 34 for 3 yards (M.Walker - D.Hall).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Harris right end to PIT 31 for 6 yards (J.Hawkins; A.Ogundeji).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
CLE
HOU
7
5
2nd 3:41 CBS
-
DEN
BAL
6
3
2nd 0:37 CBS
-
GB
CHI
3
16
2nd 2:00 FOX
-
JAC
DET
6
20
2nd 2:24 FOX
-
NYJ
MIN
3
17
2nd 3:35 CBS
-
PIT
ATL
13
6
2nd 1:42 CBS
-
TEN
PHI
7
14
2nd 7:28 FOX
-
WAS
NYG
13
13
2nd 0:02 FOX
-
MIA
SF
0
045.5 O/U
-4.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
SEA
LAR
0
041 O/U
+6.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
KC
CIN
0
052.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
LAC
LV
0
049.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
IND
DAL
0
044.5 O/U
-10.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
NO
TB
0
040.5 O/U
-3.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BUF
NE
24
10
Final AMZN