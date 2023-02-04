The Pro Bowl will look a bit different this year as the new format features a flag football tournament and expanded skills competition. Pro Bowl rosters, however, are still created by votes from the coaches, the players and the fans.
The Philadelphia Eagles led the league this season with eight Pro Bowlers, the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs were behind them with seven Pro Bowlers and the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers were honored with six players apiece. Only two teams did not field a Pro Bowler this season: The Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Below are lists of the full Pro Bowl rosters -- offense, defense and special teams -- for the AFC and NFC.
AFC Pro Bowl Roster
Note: * = player will not participate due to injury, Super Bowl appearance, or excused absence
Note: ** = replacement selection
|Position
|Player
|Team
QB
Patrick Mahomes* (Super Bowl)
Chiefs
QB
Josh Allen* (injury)
QB
Joe Burrow* (excused absence)
|QB
|Tyler Huntley** (replacement)
|Ravens
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence** (replacement)
|Jaguars
|QB
|Derek Carr** (replacement)
|Raiders
RB
RB
RB
FB
Ravens
WR
Dolphins
WR
Bills
WR
Raiders
WR
Bengals
TE
Travis Kelce* (Super Bowl)
Chiefs
TE
Ravens
|TE
|Dawson Knox** (replacement)
|Bills
OT
OT
Dolphins
OT
Orlando Brown* (Super Bowl)
Chiefs
|OT
|Dion Dawkins** (replacement)
|Bills
OG
Browns
OG
Quenton Nelson* (injury)
OG
Joe Thuney* (Super Bowl)
Chiefs
|OG
|Rodger Saffold** (replacement)
|Bills
|OG
|Wyatt Teller** (replacement)
|Browns
C
Creed Humphrey* (Super Bowl)
Chiefs
C
Bills
|C
|Ben Jones** (replacement)
|Titans
DE
Browns
DE
Raiders
DE
Bengals
DT
Chris Jones* (Super Bowl)
Chiefs
DT
DT
Titans
|DL
|Cameron Heyward** (replacement)
|Steelers
OLB
OLB
Khalil Mack* (injury)
OLB
T.J. Watt* (injury)
|OLB
|Bradley Chubb** (replacement)
|Dolphins
|OLB
|Matt Milano** (replacement)
|Bills
ILB
Ravens
ILB
Jets
CB
Jets
CB
CB
Ravens
CB
Dolphins
FS
Steelers
SS
Chargers
SS
Bills
LS
Titans
P
Tommy Townsend* (Super Bowl)
Chiefs
|P
|A.J. Cole** (replacement)
|Raiders
Return Specialist
Devin Duvernay* (injury)
Ravens
|Return Specialist
|Jamal Agnew** (replacement)
|Jaguars
Special Teamer
Jets
NFC Pro Bowl Roster
Note: * = player will not participate due to injury, Super Bowl appearance, or excused absence
Note: ** = replacement selection
|Position
|Player
|Team
QB
Jalen Hurts* (Super Bowl)
Eagles
QB
QB
|QB
|Jared Goff** (replacement)
|Lions
RB
RB
Tony Pollard* (injury)
Cowboys
RB
Miles Sanders* (Super Bowl)
Eagles
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey** (replacement)
|49ers
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|RB
|Dalvin Cook** (replacement)
|Vikings
FB
49ers
WR
Vikings
WR
A.J. Brown* (Super Bowl)
Eagles
WR
Cowboys
WR
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown** (replacement)
|Lions
TE
49ers
TE
Vikings
OT
49ers
OT
Lane Johnson* (Super Bowl)
Eagles
OT
|OT
|Penei Sewell** (replacement)
|Lions
OG
Cowboys
OG
Landon Dickerson* (Super Bowl)
Eagles
OG
|OG
|Elgton Jenkins** (replacement)
|Packers
C
Jason Kelce* (Super Bowl)
Eagles
C
|C
|Tyler Biadasz** (replacement)
|Cowboys
DE
49ers
DE
DE
Cowboys
DT
DT
Commanders
DT
Giants
OLB
Cowboys
OLB
Vikings
OLB
Haason Reddick* (Super Bowl)
Eagles
|OLB
|Danielle Hunter** (replacement)
|Vikings
ILB
49ers
ILB
CB
Darius Slay* (Super Bowl)
Eagles
CB
Cowboys
CB
Seahawks
CB
|CB
|Jalen Ramsey** (replacement)
|Rams
FS
Seahawks
SS
SS
49ers
LS
Vikings
P
Commanders
K
Seahawks
Return Specialist
Cowboys
|Special Teamer
|Jeremy Reaves
|Commanders