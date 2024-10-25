With Halloween around the corner, it is fitting that the NFL suffered a number of gruesome injuries this past week. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin were some of the names to suffer season-ending injuries. Those injuries represent challenges to teams looking to fill out their rosters and game plans.

Here is the most pressing need for every team ahead of Week 8:

AFC North

Bengals: Secondary

Daxton Hill was added to injured reserve early this month and safety Geno Stone did not practice Wednesday. The cornerback room has been volatile this season. Cam Taylor-Britt has been benched at times due to inconsistency. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was also absent from practice Wednesday.

Browns: Offensive line

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller was designated for a return from injured reserve, but he was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. Left tackle Jedrick Wills and center Ethan Pocic did not practice either. Cleveland's second and third-string centers are on injured reserve. Right tackle Jack Conklin was limited. Across the board, the Browns are banged up entering Jameis Winston's first start with the team.

The pass catchers need to be better as well. The Browns had the most drops in the league last year with 39 and already have the second-most drops (18) through seven games in 2024.

Ravens: Cornerback

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa did not practice Wednesday. Jalyn Armour-Davis and Arthur Maulet were also limited. They have six cornerbacks on the roster and only one was a full participant Wednesday.

Baltimore is applying pressure on 30.1% of opponent's dropback attempts, which is a bottom-10 rate in the league, according to TruMedia.

Steelers: Offensive line

The offensive line has taken a few hits as Troy Fautanu, James Daniels and Nate Herbig have succumb to injuries. Center Zach Frazier has missed time recently with an ankle injury. The Steelers' pressure rate allowed has risen exponentially in recent weeks and is now the fifth-worst in the league, according to TruMedia.

With Diontae Johnson gone, Pittsburgh has little outside of George Pickens, who is pacing the team with 474 receiving yards. The hope is that Calvin Austin III takes on a bigger role and rookie Roman Wilson's acclimation to the NFL is fast and smooth. Austin had a big week against the Chargers, but has just 108 yards total in the other six games.

AFC South

Colts: Cornerback

The most-pressing need is cornerback. The situation was exacerbated when second-year starter Julius Brents found his way onto injured reserve Sept. 10. Of the five cornerbacks on the Colts roster, three were undrafted free agents and none was drafted earlier than the fifth round. Indianapolis is allowing the seventh-highest passer rating (98.3), according to TruMedia. Chris Lammons has not practiced this week as he deals with an ankle injury.

Jaguars: Cornerback

Cornerback is also an issue elsewhere in the division. Darious Williams was a casualty of the franchise's search for salary cap health. He was replaced by 30-year-old Ronald Darby. The team has the highest passer rating allowed (113.7), according to TruMedia. Tyson Campbell did return last week so the hope is that the unit to gain some upward mobility during the second half of the season.

Texans: Wide receiver

Nico Collins was added to injured reserve and Robert Woods, Steven Sims have not practiced this week. They are still fine with Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, but they can ill afford to have additional injuries at the position.

Titans: Edge rusher

The new-look Tennessee defense leaves a lot to be desired in Brian Callahan's first season as coach. A lot has been put on the plate of Harold Landry III and Arden Key. The unit needs to find a more consistent way to generate pressure having finished in the bottom five in team pressure rate a year ago, per TruMedia. Depth is even more concerning. The operation is currently second worst in the NFL in terms of pressure applied (25.7%).

Wide receiver may look like a need following the DeAndre Hopkins trade, but Hopkins had not exactly been available to them in recent weeks.

AFC East



Bills: Linebacker

Buffalo lost a lot of leadership from its defense this offseason and circumstances were exacerbated in training camp when linebacker Matt Milano was potentially lost for the year. Reserve Tyrel Dodson departed for Seattle in free agency so it leaves Dorian Williams and Terrel Bernard, who did not practice Wednesday, to shoulder the load. The Bills are allowing 2.38 yards before contact, according to TruMedia, which is the second-worst rate in the league. The interior defensive line plays into that equation as well.

Dolphins: Defensive tackle

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could soon see action for the AFC East franchise after missing the past four games. Miami signed multiple veteran defensive linemen to pair with Zach Sieler in an effort to rebuild a defensive line that lost Christian Wilkins this offseason. Benito Jones and Calais Campbell are the two who made it through the offseason. Campbell turned 38 not long ago. Miami has the lowest yards-before-contact rate in the league, but the worst yards after contact rate, according to TruMedia.

Cornerback depth is also a concern at the present time. Jaelan Phillips was added to injured reserve and Bradley Chubb has not yet made his 2024 debut.

Jets: Safety

Safety Chuck Clark was added to the injured reserve and Tony Adams, Ashtyn Davis did not practice Wednesday. The bright side is that the cornerback room is finally starting to get healthy and edge rusher Haason Reddick finally elected to be a part of the team.

Patriots: Offensive tackle

The Drake Maye era began in New England, but the supporting cast may not do him any favors. It all starts up front with the offensive line. If that is not solidified, then the rest hardly matters. The team is allowing pressure on 43.1% of dropbacks, which is the second-highest rate in the NFL, according to TruMedia. The longest-tenured lineman, center David Andrews, was recently added to injured reserve. Recent draft picks Jake Andrews and Caedan Wallace are also on the list. Left tackle Vederian Lowe and right guard Layden Robinson did not practice Wednesday. Sidy Sow and Mike Jordan were limited participants.

AFC West

Broncos: Offensive tackle

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey and reserve tackle Alex Palczewski are finally off injured reserve, but are now on the injury report. Denver is healthy relative to its peers around the league. The Broncos have the seventh-most drops in the league, but that is a result of empowering rookies Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele.

Chargers: Wide receiver

The Chargers' conversation is not limited to the wide receivers, but pass catchers, in general. Tight ends Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst did not practice Wednesday; neither did wide receivers Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey and Derius Davis. DJ Chark is on injured reserve. Who is going to catch passes from Justin Herbert this weekend?

Chiefs: Wide receiver

Hollywood Brown is on injured reserve and Rashee Rice is done for the season. Juju Smith-Schuster did not practice Wednesday and Xavier Worthy has not shown much route diversity. Hopkins was acquired this week but has had little impact on the Titans this season. His season's work amounts to 15 receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Raiders: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was added to injured reserve last week. Adam Butler was limited at practice Wednesday. John Jenkins did not practice Wednesday. Las Vegas is allowing 4.8 rushing yards per carry, which is the seventh-worst rate in the league.

The offensive line is working through some injuries this week with Kolton Miller and Dylan Parham held out of practice Wednesday. Linebacker and cornerback are a few other needs. Jack Jones was a good find for them on the waiver wire, but the team lost Amik Robertson in free agency. Nate Hobbs is a solid veteran.

NFC North

Bears: Cornerback

The Bears are coming off a bye this week and, honestly, they are coming off sturdy offensive and defensive performances. They rank average to above average in nearly all primary statistic categories. The cornerback room is well-represented on Wednesday's injury report. Kyler Gordon did not practice and Terell Smith, Tyrique Stevenson were limited.

Lions: Edge rusher

Marcus Davenport, Derrick Barnes, Aidan Hutchinson and John Cominsky are on injured reserve. The Lions have invested a second-round pick in Josh Paschal, who missed practice Wednesday, and need him to rise to the occasion. James Houston and Isaiah Thomas, who was recently signed off the Bengals practice squad, are the other notable names at that spot. They will likely explore trade opportunities to upgrade this position over the coming weeks.

Packers: Linebacker

Youthful is an accurate description of the Packers roster as it is currently constructed. Linebacker has some question marks with De'Vondre Campbell absent, but rookies Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'Ron Hopper have a chance to fill the void. Quay Walker, a 2022 first-round pick, is suddenly the elder statesman in that room. Walker did not practice Wednesday. Isaiah McDuffie is a part of the conversation as well. Green Bay is allowing 3.24 yards after contact, according to TruMedia, which is the sixth-worst rate in the league.

Two running backs, AJ Dillon and MarShawn Lloyd, are on injured reserve, so there is a lot of pressure on Josh Jacobs to stay healthy and produce.

Vikings: Interior offensive line

Minnesota is allowing pressure on 38.5% of dropbacks, which is the eighth-worst rate in the NFL, according to TruMedia. Starting offensive guard Dalton Risner has been on injured reserve since August.

NFC South

Buccaneers: Wide receiver

Chris Godwin's season came to an end Monday night against the Ravens. Mike Evans did not practice Wednesday following a hamstring injury. Rookie Jalen McMillan and former Giant Sterling Shepard are next up on the depth chart, but it will be difficult to compensate for that lost production.

Falcons: Edge rusher

Atlanta has the eighth-lowest pressure rate this season (30.2%), according to TruMedia. Matthew Judon was brought in to be the solution, but it is actually Arnold Ebiketie leading the team in pass rush win rate (11.5%) at No. 52 in the league among players with at least 100 pass-rush snaps.

Panthers: Edge rusher

Pass rusher Brian Burns was traded away at a discount this offseason and the burden falls on Jadeveon Clowney. They have applied pressure on 23.9% of opponent's dropbacks through seven games, according to TruMedia, which is the worst rate in the league. For perspective, the top of the league (Miami) sits at 42.6%.

Cornerback, other than Jaycee Horn, is a weakness. Four defensive backs are on injured reserve.

Saints: Offensive line

Offensive line depth has been challenged with Erik McCoy, Shane Lemieux on injured reserve. Nick Saldiveri did not practice Wednesday, but Cesar Ruiz, Connor McGovern and Lucas Patrick were limited, so there is hope a combination of the three are able to play this weekend. Reserve offensive tackle Landon Young has been starting at right guard.

NFC East

Commanders: Cornerback

Any unit on defense, with the exception of the interior defenders, is open for discussion even with Jonathan Allen now on injured reserve. Opposing passers have had a 107.4 rating against Washington this season, which is the third highest in the league, according to TruMedia.

Cowboys: Edge rusher

Dallas is coming off a bye week. Edge rushers Demarcus Lawrence, Marshawn Kneeland and Sam Williams are all on injured reserve. Micah Parsons did not practice Wednesday as he deals with an ankle injury.

The Cowboys are hurting at wide receiver as well. Brandin Cooks was added to injured reserve earlier this month. Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks are next in line on the depth chart.

Eagles: Interior offensive line

The loss of center Jason Kelce to retirement has taken a harsh toll on the Philadelphia offensive line. They have the highest pressure rate allowed (46.1%), according to TruMedia. Cam Jurgens stepped into the role left vacant by Kielce and Landon Dickerson, Mekhi Becton are starting at guard. Left tackle Jordan Mailata is on the injured reserve and Becton missed practice Wednesday with a concussion.

Giants: Cornerback

Cornerbacks Cordale Flott, Adoree' Jackson and Tre Hawkins III were all absent from practice Wednesday. Dru Phillips has been available but hampered at times this season. Depth has been depleted by injury. Deonte Banks and Nick McCloud are the others that will have to step up.

NFC West

49ers: Wide receiver

The idea of San Francisco being deficient at wide receiver would have been crazy in May after they had drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round. Aiyuk, who signed a lucrative contract extension this offseason, is done for the season. Neither Jauan Jennings nor Deebo Samuel practiced Wednesday and Pearsall is still ramping up after missing extended time from a gunshot wound.

Cardinals: Offensive line

The injuries continue to mount in Arizona. Starting right tackle Jonah Williams and starting offensive guard Will Hernandez are on injured reserve. Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum has not practiced this week. Reinforcements could be on the way in the form of rookie Christian Jones, but it is a banged up group.

The Cardinals have the fifth-lowest team pressure rate applied (29.2%), according to TruMedia.

Rams: Offensive line

Offensive linemen Jonah Jackson, Joe Noteboom and Steve Avila are all on injured reserve. The return of playmakers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua on Thursday night was a welcome addition to the offense.

Seahawks: Cornerback

Nehemiah Pritchett and Tre Brown did not practice Wednesday ahead of this weekend's showdown with the Bills. Artie Burns, who was called up last week to account for injuries, has since found his way onto injured reserve. Riq Woolen was a limited participant at practice as well. The safeties are pretty banged up as well.