Falcons vs. Chiefs live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'SNF'

Each coming off dramatic, last-second victories a week ago, the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons will square off in the Week 3 edition of "Sunday Night Football."

Kansas City secured a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on yet another game-winning drive from Patrick Mahomes, capped by a 51-yard Harrison Butker field goal, remaining undefeated on the young season. The Falcons, meanwhile, snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a six-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to take the lead with 34 seconds remaining on a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Drake London, and thus avoid dropping to 0-2.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are looking to retain their place atop the conference, while the Falcons can move into a three-way tie with the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South, if they can improve their record to 2-1.

So, will the Chiefs continue rolling, or will the Falcons pull off another upset? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch

Date: Sunday, Sep. 22 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -3; O/U 46.5 (via SportsLine consensus odds)