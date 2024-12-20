At this point in the season, all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries. Even some of the best players in the world. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is nursing an ankle sprain that had his availability in question, Eagles running back and MVP candidate Saquon Barkley is "dealing with a little something," and then the Lions currently have a whopping 21 players on injured reserve.

The Seahawks also had a positive update on quarterback Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III, but still have other key injuries on offense. The Ravens and Steelers will both be without key players for Saturday's pseudo AFC North division championship game.

Who is trending in the right direction this week, and who do we have to worry about? Below, we will break down every injury report from Friday.

Jackson was limited on Thursday, so expect backup James Pierre to receive a considerable workload even if Jackson is cleared to play. Ogunjobi was a full practice participant on Thursday, while Elliot was downgraded to out for Saturday after initially being labeled as doubtful.

For the Ravens, Oweh was limited the previous two days after not practicing on Tuesday. With Agholor out, Bateman's status looms even larger. Baltimore's next man up at receiver is Tylan Wallace, who caught his first career touchdown on an 84-yard play during the Ravens' Week 5 win over the Bengals.

Baltimore waived Johnson shortly after releasing Friday's injury report.

The arrow is pointing up for Cappa, who was a full practice participant on Friday. Brown was a limited participant on Friday after not practicing the previous two days. With Hubbard out, 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy is slated to replace him in the starting lineup. Wideout Tee Higgins (knee) will play after being a limited practice participant on Friday (he didn't practice the previous two days). Quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist, knee) is also good to go after being limited all week.

Hodge and Carter were both limited on Friday. Hodge was limited on Wednesday and Friday but did not practice Thursday. Carter was limited the last two days after not practicing on Wednesday.

Lopez and Murphy-Bunting were limited all week. Dallas and Brown did not practice Friday after not appearing on the injury the previous two days.

Jones was a full participant each of the last two days. Dexter and Jenkins were limited on Friday after not practicing the previous two days.

Pierce practiced Friday (in a red no-contact jersey), but he was unable to clear enough steps in the protocol in order to play this week. Rookie second-round pick Adonai Mitchell is in line to get increased reps in Pierce's absence.

Ham didn't appear on Wednesday's injury report, was a full participant on Thursday and was limited on Friday. Smith was limited on both Wednesday and Friday and did not practice on Thursday. Jay Ward is in line to start in the event that Harrison -- a perennial Pro Bowler -- can't go.

Peppers and White both showed up on the injury report on Friday. Both players were limited practice participants. Each of Buffalo's questionable players were limited all week except for Spector, who sustained his injury near the end of Thursday's practice.

