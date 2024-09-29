NFL Week 4 live updates, scores, injuries: Flacco-led Colts up on Steelers; Caleb Williams has Bears in front

Everything to know about Week 4 right here

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season! While this week already kicked off with the Dallas Cowboys taking down the New York Giants on Thursday night, the main slate of Sunday is jam-packed with must-see matchups. That includes a playoff rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buffalo Bills heading into Baltimore to face the Ravens, and various divisional head-to-heads like the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. 

Of course, with all that action unfolding, it'll be hard to keep track of everything that's going on. That's where we come in. This is your one-stop shop for all of the notable moments from Week 4 as this live blog will cover all the top plays of every game along with game recaps and analysis. 

Week 4 schedule

Thursday

Cowboys 20, Giants 15 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bengals at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Rams at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Vikings at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Steelers at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Broncos at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Eagles at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Commanders at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Patriots at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chiefs at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Browns at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Bills at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Titans at Dolphins, 7:30 p.m. ET (Preview)
Seahawks at Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Love finds Kraft to cut into Vikings lead

And just like that, the Packers have scored 22 unanswered points and are within a score of the Vikings. Jordan Love made it a 28-22 game with a touchdown pass to Tucker Kraft. The two-point conversion was good so it's a six-point lead for Minnesota. 

 
Packers force strip sack

The Green Bay Packers are sneakily in striking distance of making this a ballgame. The blindside blitz forced a strip sack on Sam Darnold and the Packers recovered possession inside the red zone. 

 
Jordan Love finds Wicks for TD

While it's largely window-dressing at this point, the Packers were able to get into the end zone to cut Minnesota's lead to 28-14. Jordan Love connected with receiver Dontayvion Wicks for the score in the fourth quarter. Wicks has three catches for 25 yards today to go with that score. 

 
Justin Fields rushes for second touchdown

Justin Fields now has two touchdowns on the ground today, and the Steelers now trail the Colts by 7 points with just over 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Fields has 35 yards rushing on top of those two scores. 

 
Flacco extends Indy's lead over Pittsburgh

The Steelers are facing potentially their first loss of the season as they now trail the Colts, 24-10. Joe Flacco recorded his second passing touchdown of the day after connecting with Drew Ogletree for a 15-yard touchdown to put the Colts up by two scores. 

 
Dalton finds Johnson for touchdown

Trailing by double digits, Andy Dalton isn't going down quietly. The former Bengal has brought the Panthers within 10 of Cincinnati after a 21-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson in the closing seconds of the third quarter. 

 
Swift extends Bears lead with 36-yard TD

Chicago is now up 24-15 over the Rams thanks to D'Andre Swift. The veteran back ripped off a 36-yard touchdown run. Swift is now up to 80 yards rushing on 11 carries and has six catches for 63 yards. 

 
Bo Nix gives Denver lead over New York

In a quiet day on offense, the Broncos finally found the end zone thanks to a Bo Nix touchdown throw to Courtland Sutton. After the extra point, Denver leads the Jets, 7-6. 

 
Tank Bigsby explodes for 58-yard run

The Jaguars are looking for their first win of the season, and Tank Bigsby is doing his best to grow their lead over Houston. With less than two minutes to play in the third quarter and already leading by a field goal, Bigsby ripped off a 58-yard rush to put the Jags on the goal line. 

 
Jalen Hurts stripped in red zone 

The Eagles were getting frisky in the second half of their matchup with the Bucs. Trailing 30-16, Philadelphia was threatening to score with the ball inside the red zone. However, Bucs linebacker Lavonte David strip-sacked Jalen Hurts to give Tampa Bay possession and eliminate the scoring opportunity. 

 
Kyren Williams TD brings Rams within score of Bears

Kyren Williams was able to score a 4-yard touchdown that has the Rams within two points of the Bears. Sean McVay attempted to go for a 2-point conversion, but it was unsuccessful and remains a 17-15 Chicago lead.  This is Williams's seventh-straight game with a touchdown. 

 
Justin Fields scrambles for touchdown

Suddenly, the Pittsburgh Steelers are within a score of the Colts. With the ball at the 5-yard line and faced with a third-and-goal situation, Fields scrambled for the touchdown. 

 
Eagles block extra point, return it for 2 points

After the Irving score, the Eagles were able to block the extra point attempt by the Bucs and return it for a two-point conversion for themselves.  

 
Bucky Irving extends Bucs lead

The Bucs running back room seems to be turned on its head as Bucky Irving appears to be taking over. The back took a pitch from Baker Mayfield in for a touchdown. On the day, the back has 46 yards on nine carries and that score to go along with one catch for 6 yards. 

 
Fields fumble erases Steelers scoring opportunity 

After a punt return put the Pittsburgh offense in prime position, strip sack on Justin Fields resulted in a fumble and a flip of possession in favor of the Colts, who have the ball at the Pittsburgh 42 yard line. 

 
Chase Brown scores second rushing touchdown

For the second time today, Chase Brown has found the end zone. After a Ja'Marr Chase reception helped bring the Bengals deep in Carolina territory, Brown barreled in across the goal line to help extend Cincinnati's lead. Brown has 32 yards rushing and two touchdowns so far today. 

 
Tush Push gives Philly a touchdown

After the Barkley run, the Eagles called on the Tush Push and saw Jalen Hurts muscle across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown. After the extra point, it's a 10-point Bucs lead. 

 
Saquon Barkley rips off 59-yard run

Needing a spark offensively, Saquon Barkley is trying his best to claw Philly back into the Eagles matchup with the Buccaneers. In the opening minutes of the second half, Barkley ripped off a 59-yard run to help put Philadelphia in the red zone. 

 
Vikings muffed punt helps Packers score first TD

After a Vikings muffed punt gave the Packers the ball inside the 5-yard line, Green Bay was finally able to get on the scoreboard. A penalty then moved the ball back to the 15-yard line, but Jordan Love was able to find Jayden Reed for a touchdown to make it a 28-7 Minnesota lead as they inch toward halftime. 

 
Burrow-Moss touchdown breaks tie with Panthers 

Joe Burrow has his second passing touchdown of the first half and has broken the 14-all tie with the Panthers after connecting with Zack Moss on a 1-yard touchdown. Burrow has completed 13 of his 19 passes for 165 yards and two scores. 

 
Hurts throws fourth-down touchdown

Needing to find the end zone trailing 24-0, Nick Sirianni kept his offense on the field on fourth down with the ball at the 1-yard line. Instead of opting for the Tush Push, Jalen Hurts threw a goal-line touchdown pass to receiver Parris Campbell. 

 
Xavier Legette scores first NFL touchdown

Andy Dalton had a nifty throw on the run to find rookie wideout Xavier Legette for his first career touchdown. Not only did that give Legette his first career score, but it tied the game with Cincinnati at 14 apiece. 

 
Pickens fumble ruins red zone opportunity for Steelers

The Steelers had finally found a spark on offense and were threatening with the ball inside the red zone. However, the drive was ruined after a catch from George Pickens. The wideout then was loose with the football and had it stripped. Indianapolis recovered the fumble.

 
Justin Jefferson scores TD after Love INT

Jordan Love's return hasn't been a warm one for the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback threw his second interception of the day. That effectively put the Vikings back into the red zone, and just a few plays later, Sam Darnold threw his third touchdown on the afternoon, this time to Justin Jefferson on a 14-yard score. 

 
Broncos' Tyler Badie ruled out

A scary moment in the Broncos-Jets game as Denver running back Tyler Badie needed assistance on the sideline and was put on a board before being carted off. He has since been ruled out with a back injury after initially being listed as questionable.

 
Montez Sweat's strip sack leads to Bears TD

The Bears have taken the lead over the Rams thanks to some solid complimentary football. First, pass rusher Montez Sweat was able to beat two defenders to get to Matthew Stafford and force a strip sack.

Link copied

Nico Collins touchdown gives Texans lead

Link copied

Derek Carr throws pick-6

Link copied

Anthony Richardson injury update

Link copied

Joe Burrow finds Chase for 63-yard touchdown

The Bengals offense is finally starting to look like its former self. Knotted up with the Panthers, Joe Burrow threw a 63-yard touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase to break the tie and put Cincinnati up 14-7. This was Chase's first reception of the game. 

