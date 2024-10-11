Welcome to Week 6 of the 2024 regular season. Like always, we've got several notable injuries to follow throughout the league as we get closer to this weekend's games.

The Bears won't have safety Jaquan Brisker on Sunday, missing a few starters on defense for the London contest against the Jaguars. The Panthers will be down their top two centers for their NFC South clash against the Falcons.

Fortunately for you, we're keeping tabs on every notable injury throughout the league. Below, you'll see each team's notable injury news from Friday's final practice of the week. Make sure you continue to check this page out as we'll be updating it throughout the evening.

The Jaguars won't be taking Campbell off IR/designated for return this week, while all the questionable players were limited on Friday. Running back Travis Etienne (shoulder) will play, but the player to watch is Engram -- who has been out several weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Bears likely won't have two players in their starting secondary for this game in Brisker and Stevenson, as Stevenson did not practice on Friday. Smith is also out, leaving them thin at cornerback. Martin practiced in full all week as he is on IR/designated for return.

Not many injuries for the Falcons this week, as running back Bijan Robinson (hamstring) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) were jot given an injury designation.

The Panthers are down both their centers and their starting right tackle, not a good look for Andy Dalton this week. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (elbow) and wide receiver Xavier Legette (shoulder) were full participants and have no injury designation. All the questionable players were limited on Friday.

For the Bengals, Brown's injury developed on Thursday and he was limited on Friday. Hilton has been a full participant in practice all week. Tight end Mike Gesicki (hamstring) and running back Zack Moss (foot) were full participants Friday and were not given an injury designation.

The Giants are going to be without Nabers for the second straight game, as he has not passed concussion protocol. Singletary has been limited in practice all week, but Tyrone Tracy would get the start if he can't go.

For the Bills, wide receiver Khalil Shakir (hip) did not practice for the second straight day. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring) did not practice and running back James Cook (toe) also did not practice.