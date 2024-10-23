Week 8 of the NFL season has arrived, and there are some big names to monitor as teams begin preparation for their respective matchups. Tua Tagovailoa may return from his concussion for the Miami Dolphins while Cooper Kupp may be on his way back from an ankle injury (the Rams play the Vikings Thursday night).

Below, you'll see each team's notable injury news from Wednesday's initial practice report this week. Make sure you continue to check this page out as we'll be updating it.

Minnesota Vikings (-3) at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday)

The Vikings still have to activate Hockenson's practice window, but there appears to be a chance he makes his return this week. Hockenson was limited in Wednesday's final practice. Running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) was not given an injury designation.

The big news for the Rams is that Cooper Kupp (ankle) was not given an injury designation. He'll play on Thursday night against the Vikings. Nacua was limited in Wednesday's final practice and could be activated for Thursday's game.

Analysis to come.

Analysis to come.

The Lions had a few of their offensive linemen have rest days on Wednesday, as tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow sat out practice. Guard Kevin Zeitler (groin) was a full participant.

Analysis to come.

Analysis to come.

Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins (-3)

Analysis to come.

A lengthy injury report for the Jets, as wide receiver Allan Lazard (chest) and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) were the notable players that did not practice. Defensive lineman Will McDonald IV (shoulder), tackle Morgan Moses (knee), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee/hamstring), and linebacker Quincy Williams (neck) were limited.

For the Falcons, safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back) was also limited while pass rusher Matt Judon had a rest day.

The Buccaneers put wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) on injured reserve while wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) did not practice. Running back Bucky Irving (toe) also did not practice.

Analysis to come.

The Bills had linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle/pectoral/personal) listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Safety Damar Hamlin (ankle) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (collarbone) were limited. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (pectoral) also did not practice.

The Panthers had Andy Dalton (right thumb) listed as a non participant in Wednesday's practice (Dalton was in a car accident this week). Cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring) was also held out of practice. Running back Jonathan Brooks (knee) and and wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) were limited.

Analysis to come.

For the Bears, defensive back Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and defensive back Kyler Gordon (hamstring) did not practice. Defensive back Terell Smith (hip)was also limited.

The Cowboys didn't have Brandon Aubrey for Wednesday's practice due to jury duty. DaRon Bland (foot) returned to practice was listed as returned to practice but did not practice. Pass rusher Micah Parsons (ankle) also did not practice while Eric Kendricks (shoulder) was limited.

Analysis to come.



