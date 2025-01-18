Barcelona are back in LaLiga action on Saturday away at Getafe, with the hosts battling relegation ahead of the Estadio Coliseum matchup. Hansi Flick's men have lost their last two in the Spanish top division to drop to third in the standings, but this will be their first La Liga fixture since before Christmas.

Getafe are on a three-game winning streak, having beaten Granada and Pontevedra in the Copa del Rey and La Palmas in the league. Jose Bordalas' outfit have only spent one season outside of LaLiga since 2004 and they will be desperate to succeed in their battle against relegation this year. Barca won this game 1-0 in Catalonia earlier this term but Getafe are unbeaten against the Blaugrana at home since late 2019.

Barcelona have been held goalless on each of their last three visits to Estadio Coliseum and their recent league form suggests that this could be tricky too. Flick's side have played four times in 2025 across the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana which they won against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia. Having thumped Real Betis in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, the Catalans return to La Liga action before the UEFA Champions League next week.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, January 18 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Coliseum - Getafe, Spain

Watch: ESPN Deportes | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Odds: Getafe +550; Draw +320; Barca -200

This season so far

Getafe are 15th with four wins, seven draws and eight losses from 19 games for 19 points which places them three above the relegation zone. Bordalas' men have LaLiga's third-best defensive record, having conceded just 16 goals which is only bettered by Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid. However 13 goals scored from 19 games is the worst attacking record in the Spanish topflight along with Real Valladolid. Barca have only won on of their last seven games in La Liga, which came in early December against RCD Mallorca. Just one point from three games has dropped them to third in the table and five points behind Real Madrid with Atletico Madrid six points clear of Flick's side.

Team news

Getafe: Diego Rico and Alvaro Rodriguez are suspended while Yellu Santiago, Allan Nyom and Juan Berrocal are doubtful. Bordalas should bring Djene Dakonam, Borja Mayoral and Carles Alena back into the XI. David Soria should return in goal after the Copa del Rey with Coba continuing out wide further up the field.

Possible Getafe XI: Soria; Dakonam, Duarte, Alderete, Iglesias; Alena, Milla, Arambarri, Coba; Uche, Mayoral.

Barca: Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Inigo Martinez are all injured but Andreas Christensen could return. Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado and Robert Lewandowski could return and Ronald Araujo should start in the defense. Dani Olmo is available and could start on the bench with Gavi a possible No. 10 option on the field.

Possible Barca XI: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Prediction

This one should be edged out just about by Barca who are used to finding Getafe very difficult to come up against. Pick: Getafe 0, Barca 1.