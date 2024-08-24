Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has been a rebounding machine in her first season in the WNBA, and recently became the first player ever to register back-to-back games with at least 20 rebounds. Now, she has her sights set on a pair of single-season records.

Reese, whose league-leading 12.6 rebounds per game would be the highest single-season average ever, is on pace to break the marks for the most offensive rebounds and total rebounds in a season. As it stands, she needs 21 offensive rebounds to surpass Yolanda Griffith in the former category and 53 total rebounds to move ahead of Sylva Fowles in the latter.

At her current pace, Reese would claim both records during the Sky's Sept. 3 game against the Las Vegas Aces.

Single-season offensive rebounding record

Player Team Season Rebounds Yolanda Griffith Monarchs 2001 162 Yolanda Griffith Monarchs 2000 148 Angel Reese Sky 2024 142

Single-season total rebounding record

After starring for LSU, and leading the Tigers to a national championship in 2023, Reese fell to No. 7 in the 2024 WNBA Draft largely due to concerns about how her offensive game would translate. Sure enough, she has had trouble finishing around the basket, and is shooting 39.3% for the season.

There were no such worries about her ability to do all of the little things that contribute to winning, though, especially rebounding. Just a few months into her professional career, it's clear Reese has what it takes to be an all-timer on the boards.