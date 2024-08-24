angel-reese-scowl.jpg
Getty Images

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has been a rebounding machine in her first season in the WNBA, and recently became the first player ever to register back-to-back games with at least 20 rebounds. Now, she has her sights set on a pair of single-season records. 

Reese, whose league-leading 12.6 rebounds per game would be the highest single-season average ever, is on pace to break the marks for the most offensive rebounds and total rebounds in a season. As it stands, she needs 21 offensive rebounds to surpass Yolanda Griffith in the former category and 53 total rebounds to move ahead of Sylva Fowles in the latter.  

At her current pace, Reese would claim both records during the Sky's Sept. 3 game against the Las Vegas Aces

Single-season offensive rebounding record

PlayerTeamSeasonRebounds

Yolanda Griffith

Monarchs

2001

162

Yolanda Griffith

Monarchs

2000

148

Angel Reese

Sky

2024

142

Single-season total rebounding record

PlayerTeamSeasonRebounds

Sylvia Fowles

Lynx

2018

404

Jonquel Jones

Sun

2017

403

Tina Charles

Sun

2010

398

Alyssa Thomas

Sun

2023

394

A'ja Wilson

Aces

2023

380

Tina Charles

Sun

2011

374

Breanna Stewart

Liberty

2023

371

Sylvia Fowles

Sky

2013

369

Cheryl Ford

Shock

2006

363

Yolanda Griffith

Monarchs

2001

357

Sylvia Fowles

Lynx

2017

354

Angel Reese

Sky

2024

352

After starring for LSU, and leading the Tigers to a national championship in 2023, Reese fell to No. 7 in the 2024 WNBA Draft largely due to concerns about how her offensive game would translate. Sure enough, she has had trouble finishing around the basket, and is shooting 39.3% for the season. 

There were no such worries about her ability to do all of the little things that contribute to winning, though, especially rebounding. Just a few months into her professional career, it's clear Reese has what it takes to be an all-timer on the boards. 