Atlanta Braves

68-93 Overall | 5th NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Braves.2556491224.51
NL East3rd4th5th4th
National League 9th14th15th11th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
W 4 - 3at NYM
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 6 - 3at MIA
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 3 - 2at MIA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 4at MIA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
at MIA
Tue Sep 27
W 7 - 6PHI
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 12 - 2PHI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 2PHI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 6 - 2DET
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 5 - 3DET
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 1 - 0DET
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
Braves' David Freitas: Inks minor league contract with Braves
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Freitas has signed a minor league contract with the Braves that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 27-year-old has yet to crack into the majors, but has hit well, slashing .273/.361/.421 across seven seasons in the minors. He spent 2016 with the Cubs, his fourth team since being drafted in 2010, and hit .295/.349/.437 across 367 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A.

Braves' Adam Kolarek: Invited to Braves camp
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Kolarek signed a minor league contract with the Braves on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 28-year-old pitched well between Double-A and Triple-A last season, posting a 3.13 ERA with 63 strikeouts across 60.1 innings. His numbers have improved steadily over the past few years as he has climbed through the minors, and he will look to finally make it to the next level with the Braves.

Braves' Rhiner Cruz: Returns to US on NRI deal with Braves
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cruz signed a minor league contract with the Braves on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 30-year-old righty spent 2016 in Mexico, although he had little success in his limited appearances out of the bullpen. Cruz did fan nine batters during his seven-inning stint in the league, but his lack of control and propensity to give up home runs will likely keep him in an organizational depth role.

Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Set to sign with Braves
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Suzuki is expected to sign with the Braves.

The terms of the deal are unknown at this point, but Suzuki will now join a backstop rotation that already features Tyler Flowers and Anthony Recker. Flowers and Suzuki are expected to serve as the top two options, with Recker in line for spot starts as the No. 3 catcher. The 33-year-old Suzuki slashed .258/.301/.403 with eight home runs in 106 games for the Twins in 2016.

Braves' Blaine Boyer: Joins Braves on minor league deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Boyer agreed to a minor league contract with the Braves on Tuesday that includes an invite to spring training, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old Boyer is coming off a season in which he allowed 80 hits with a mere 26 strikeouts in 66 innings for Milwaukee, but Bowman suggests Boyer stands "a good chance" at an Opening Day roster spot. If Boyer is indeed in the Braves' bullpen at the start of the season, he will likely pitch primarily in mop-up duty.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGFreddie Freeman , 1B.302
HRMatt Kemp , LF35
RBIMatt Kemp , LF108
OBPFreddie Freeman , 1B.400
SLGFreddie Freeman , 1B.569
RFreddie Freeman , 1B102
SBMallex Smith , CF16
WMike Foltynewicz , SP9
ERAJulio Teheran , SP3.21
WHIPJulio Teheran , SP1.05
KJulio Teheran , SP167
SVJim Johnson , RP20
Full Team Statistics

