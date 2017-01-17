  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Atlanta Braves

68-93 Overall | 5th NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Braves.2556491224.51
NL East3rd4th5th4th
National League 9th14th15th11th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
W 4 - 3at NYM
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 6 - 3at MIA
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 3 - 2at MIA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 4at MIA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
at MIA
Tue Sep 27
W 7 - 6PHI
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 12 - 2PHI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 2PHI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 6 - 2DET
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 5 - 3DET
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 1 - 0DET
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
1485551463
Braves' Kris Medlen: Returns to Braves on minor league deal
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Medlen (shoulder) signed a minor league contract with the Braves on Friday, David O'Brien of the AJC reports.

Medlen returns to the Braves organization after having his option declined by the Royals this offseason. Injuries have limited him to just 21 total major league appearances over the past two seasons, including a shoulder injury that put him on the shelf after May 10. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Medlen says he is behind schedule in terms of his rehab, so the Braves will take it slow with their newly acquired right-hander as spring training begins.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485461943
Braves' Adam Walker: Claimed by Braves
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Walker was claimed by Atlanta on Thursday, MASN's Roch Kubakto reports.

Atlanta becomes Walker's fourth organization of the offseason. The 25-year-old outfielder was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday to make room for Mark Trumbo on the 40-man roster. Walker has issues with the strikeout, as he went down on strikes 38 percent of the time with Triple-A Rochester in 2016, negating some of his exciting raw power. He hit 27 home runs and slashed .243/.305/.479 in 531 plate appearances over 132 games in 2016. He did hit better against lefties, slashing .264/.333/.552 against southpaws last season. If he finds his way onto the major league roster, he likely wouldn't find consistent playing time due to his issues with the strikeout.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485371703
Braves' David Freitas: Inks minor league contract with Braves
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Freitas has signed a minor league contract with the Braves that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 27-year-old has yet to crack into the majors, but has hit well, slashing .273/.361/.421 across seven seasons in the minors. He spent 2016 with the Cubs, his fourth team since being drafted in 2010, and hit .295/.349/.437 across 367 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485371343
Braves' Adam Kolarek: Invited to Braves camp
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Kolarek signed a minor league contract with the Braves on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 28-year-old pitched well between Double-A and Triple-A last season, posting a 3.13 ERA with 63 strikeouts across 60.1 innings. His numbers have improved steadily over the past few years as he has climbed through the minors, and he will look to finally make it to the next level with the Braves.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485371103
Braves' Rhiner Cruz: Returns to US on NRI deal with Braves
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cruz signed a minor league contract with the Braves on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 30-year-old righty spent 2016 in Mexico, although he had little success in his limited appearances out of the bullpen. Cruz did fan nine batters during his seven-inning stint in the league, but his lack of control and propensity to give up home runs will likely keep him in an organizational depth role.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGFreddie Freeman , 1B.302
HRMatt Kemp , LF35
RBIMatt Kemp , LF108
OBPFreddie Freeman , 1B.400
SLGFreddie Freeman , 1B.569
RFreddie Freeman , 1B102
SBMallex Smith , CF16
WMike Foltynewicz , SP9
ERAJulio Teheran , SP3.21
WHIPJulio Teheran , SP1.05
KJulio Teheran , SP167
SVJim Johnson , RP20
Full Team Statistics

Latest Braves Video

More Braves

CBSSports Shop

Men's New Era Navy Atlanta Braves Authentic Collection Low Profile Road 59FIFTY Fitted Hat Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 