|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Braves
|.255
|649
|122
|4.51
|NL East
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|4th
|National League
|9th
|14th
|15th
|11th
Wed Sep 21
|W 4 - 3
|at NYM
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 6 - 3
|at MIA
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 3 - 2
|at MIA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 4
|at MIA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|at MIA
Tue Sep 27
|W 7 - 6
|PHI
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 12 - 2
|PHI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 2
|PHI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 6 - 2
|DET
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 5 - 3
|DET
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 1 - 0
|DET
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
Smith left his Puerto Rican league team after a recurrence of a strained oblique, the Atlanta Journal Constitution's David O'Brien reports.
The oblique injury undermined his brief stint with a Mexican league team in October, as he has been unable to overcome the injury this offseason. Smith apparently wanted to continue to play in Puerto Rico, but the Braves brought him home as a precautionary measure. In addition to the oblique concerns, Smith does not have an obvious avenue to playing time on the big league club, so he is likely destined to open the year at Triple-A so that he can continue getting everyday at-bats.
The Braves acquired Inciarte from Arizona in the Shelby Miller deal last offseason, and their Year 1 return included a career-high .351 OBP (7.8 percent BB%) and very good outfield defense. An early-season hamstring injury limited Inciarte to 131 games, but he still managed to pick up 16 stolen bases after swiping 21 for the D-backs in 2015. The extension buys out one year of free agency, and will give the Braves control of Inciarte through the 2021 season.
|2016 Team Leaders
|HR
|Matt Kemp , LF
|35
|Full Team Statistics
|
May 17, 2016
Gottlieb: Fredi Gonzalez fired by Braves
(5:08)
|
January 19, 2016
2016 Fantasy Team Outlook: Atlanta Braves
(2:00)
Men's Majestic White Atlanta Braves Cool Base Custom Jersey Shop Now!