Atlanta Braves

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Braves
|.255
|649
|122
|4.51
|NL East
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|4th
|National League
|9th
|14th
|15th
|11th
Wed Sep 21
|W 4 - 3
|at NYM
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 6 - 3
|at MIA
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 3 - 2
|at MIA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 4
|at MIA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|at MIA
Tue Sep 27
|W 7 - 6
|PHI
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 12 - 2
|PHI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 2
|PHI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 6 - 2
|DET
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 5 - 3
|DET
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 1 - 0
|DET
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
Kirkman agreed to a minor league deal with the Braves on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Kirkman hasn't pitched more than six big league innings since his 2013 campaign with the Rangers in which he posted an 8.18 ERA over 22 innings. The 30-year-old spent the 2016 season with the Brewers and Padres' Triple-A affiliates, posting modest numbers at each stop. He's a long-shot to make the Braves' major league roster.
Walker was outrighted off the Braves' 40-man roster Tuesday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It's been a busy offseason for Walker -- he's bounced from Minnesota to Milwaukee to Baltimore to Atlanta. The Braves claimed Walker off waivers less than a week ago but ultimately decided that 40-man spot would be better utilized on another player. There's no doubting Walker's tremendous raw power, but that power comes with a ton of swing and miss (397 strikeouts over the past two seasons) and there doesn't seem to be a lot of optimism that he will correct the holes in his swing.
Rodriguez was involved in a car accident Saturday but was not hurt, 7News reports.
Rodriguez was reportedly driving his SUV in his native Miami when his vehicle was T-boned by a stolen Miami-Dade Police cruiser. The driver of the stolen cruiser did not survive the accident. Rodriguez's wife and children were also in the car, and were taken to area hospitals. 7News reports that Giselle is listed in fair condition and their children remain in serious but stable condition.
Medlen returns to the Braves organization after having his option declined by the Royals this offseason. Injuries have limited him to just 21 total major league appearances over the past two seasons, including a shoulder injury that put him on the shelf after May 10. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Medlen says he is behind schedule in terms of his rehab, so the Braves will take it slow with their newly acquired right-hander as spring training begins.
Atlanta becomes Walker's fourth organization of the offseason. The 25-year-old outfielder was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday to make room for Mark Trumbo on the 40-man roster. Walker has issues with the strikeout, as he went down on strikes 38 percent of the time with Triple-A Rochester in 2016, negating some of his exciting raw power. He hit 27 home runs and slashed .243/.305/.479 in 531 plate appearances over 132 games in 2016. He did hit better against lefties, slashing .264/.333/.552 against southpaws last season. If he finds his way onto the major league roster, he likely wouldn't find consistent playing time due to his issues with the strikeout.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|.302
|HR
|Matt Kemp , LF
|35
|RBI
|Matt Kemp , LF
|108
|OBP
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|.400
|SLG
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|.569
|R
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|102
|SB
|Mallex Smith , CF
|16
|W
|Mike Foltynewicz , SP
|9
|ERA
|Julio Teheran , SP
|3.21
|WHIP
|Julio Teheran , SP
|1.05
|K
|Julio Teheran , SP
|167
|SV
|Jim Johnson , RP
|20
|Full Team Statistics
Men's Majestic White Atlanta Braves Cool Base Custom Jersey Shop Now!