Atlanta Braves

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Braves
|.255
|649
|122
|4.51
|NL East
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|4th
|National League
|9th
|14th
|15th
|11th
Wed Sep 21
|W 4 - 3
|at NYM
Thu Sep 22
|W 6 - 3
|at MIA
Fri Sep 23
|W 3 - 2
|at MIA
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 4
|at MIA
Sun Sep 25
|at MIA
Tue Sep 27
|W 7 - 6
|PHI
Wed Sep 28
|W 12 - 2
|PHI
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 2
|PHI
Fri Sep 30
|L 6 - 2
|DET
Sat Oct 1
|W 5 - 3
|DET
Sun Oct 2
|W 1 - 0
|DET
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
The team did bring in veteran backstop Kurt Suzuki in the offseason, but after Flowers posted a career-high .777 OPS last year, the starting gig should be his come Opening Day. There's a good chance the 31-year-old will take a step backwards offensively given his .374 BABIP in 2016, but Flowers has maintained a BABIP north of .320 for three straight seasons while improving his strikeout and walk rates each year, so the regression may not be as severe as you might expect. The bigger impact on his numbers could come from how SunTrust Park, the Braves' new stadium, plays relative to Turner Field, which had tended to be slightly pitcher-friendly over the last few seasons.
The 27-year-old is now on his third organization after coming over from the Mariners in 2015, but has yet to establish himself as a reliable major league arm. He did post solid numbers for the Braves in 32.2 innings last season after a strong run for Triple-A Gwinnett, though, and in a bullpen lacking in proven arms, Ramirez stands a good shot at winning a significant role this spring. He could be a useful source of strikeouts and holds this year.
The deal does not include an invitation to major league camp for spring training. Brothers, who saved 19 games for the Rockies in 2013, did not pitch at any level last season after being released by the Cubs in March. The lefty had a 1.74 ERA during his last run in the majors in 2015 (10.1 innings), but he also had a 1.65 WHIP and 5:8 K:BB over that stretch.
Cabrera will head into spring training expected to be a key part of the Braves' bullpen in 2017.
Jim Johnson is still around and seems likely to begin the season as the closer, but Cabrera and his triple-digit fastball will be ready to step in if Johnson is unable to repeat his 2016 career revival. Despite his overpowering heat, Cabrera's lack of control or a dependable off-speed pitch have kept him from posting big strikeout numbers, but the 23-year-old still has time to refine his arsenal. Fantasy players who don't like to spend big on saves may want to make Cabrera a priority target in the endgame of their auction or late rounds of their draft.
Ruiz will compete for a spot on the Braves' 25-man roster in spring training, but is expected to begin the season back at Triple-A Gwinnett.
Adonis Garcia has been a serviceable, if low-upside, option for the Braves at third base over the last two seasons, but Ruiz has yet to show he can be an upgrade. The Braves have plenty of veteran bench options capable of filling in at third if Garcia stumbles, so Ruiz would need a big spring to force the organization to consider him for the Opening Day assignment instead. He is still only 22, though, and with a youth movement underway in Atlanta, a hot start at Gwinnett could see him up for good later in 2017.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|.302
|HR
|Matt Kemp , LF
|35
|RBI
|Matt Kemp , LF
|108
|ERA
|Julio Teheran , SP
|3.21
|WHIP
|Julio Teheran , SP
|1.05
|K
|Julio Teheran , SP
|167
|SV
|Jim Johnson , RP
|20
