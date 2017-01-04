Atlanta Braves

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Braves
|.255
|649
|122
|4.51
|NL East
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|4th
|National League
|9th
|14th
|15th
|11th
Wed Sep 21
|W 4 - 3
|at NYM
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 6 - 3
|at MIA
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 3 - 2
|at MIA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 4
|at MIA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|at MIA
Tue Sep 27
|W 7 - 6
|PHI
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 12 - 2
|PHI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 2
|PHI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 6 - 2
|DET
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 5 - 3
|DET
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 1 - 0
|DET
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
Krol agreed to a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Braves on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Mark Bowman reports.
He pitched quite well out of the bullpen last year, posting a 3.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 56:13 K:BB in 51 innings. However, he is not particularly close to competing for saves, and should see most of his opportunities in middle relief in 2017.
Vizcaino (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $1.55 million with the Braves on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Mark Bowman reports.
He is resting his ailing shoulder this winter, but is expected to be ready for spring training. Vizcaino is expected to enter the year as a setup man, and could be in the mix for saves if Jim Johnson falters in the ninth inning.
Johnson was traded to the Braves on Friday for cash or a player to be named later.
Johnson hasn't shown much to indicate that he can stick in the big leagues, but he should at least get a shot at a roster spot during spring training with the Braves. Johnson spent most of 2016 with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, where he put up a .677 OPS as a 25-year-old and was 26-for-37 on stolen bases. He has a .226/.299/.264 in 119 career major league plate appearances.
Burrows was shipped Wednesday to the
Burrows is the lesser of the two prospects heading back to the Braves, but since the 22-year-old is being developed as a reliever, he may actually have an easier path to the big leagues than the 20-year-old Gohara. The right-hander made 20 appearances for High-A Everett upon being drafted last summer and found immediate success, supplying a 2.55 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 24.2 innings.
Gohara was traded to the Braves on Wednesday as part of a four-player deal, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners received outfielder Mallex Smith and reliever Shae Simmons in the deal while the Braves also picked up pitching prospect Thomas Burrows, but Gohara is the headliner in the trade from the Atlanta side. The 20-year-old left-hander was regarded by many as a top-10 prospect in the Mariners system after he delivered a 1.81 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 69.2 innings between Low-A Clinton and High-A Everett last season. Though he lacks the size of a front-line starter, Gohara sports an effective mid-90s fastball and sharp slider that could make him a potential rotation option for the Braves within a few seasons.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|.302
|HR
|Matt Kemp , LF
|35
|RBI
|Matt Kemp , LF
|108
|OBP
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|.400
|SLG
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|.569
|R
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|102
|SB
|Mallex Smith , CF
|16
|W
|Mike Foltynewicz , SP
|9
|ERA
|Julio Teheran , SP
|3.21
|WHIP
|Julio Teheran , SP
|1.05
|K
|Julio Teheran , SP
|167
|SV
|Jim Johnson , RP
|20
|Full Team Statistics
