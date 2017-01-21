Atlanta Braves

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Braves
|.255
|649
|122
|4.51
|NL East
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|4th
|National League
|9th
|14th
|15th
|11th
Wed Sep 21
|W 4 - 3
|at NYM
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 6 - 3
|at MIA
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 3 - 2
|at MIA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 4
|at MIA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|at MIA
Tue Sep 27
|W 7 - 6
|PHI
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 12 - 2
|PHI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 2
|PHI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 6 - 2
|DET
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 5 - 3
|DET
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 1 - 0
|DET
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
Brothers signed a minor league contract with the Braves on Friday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The deal does not include an invitation to major league camp for spring training. Brothers, who saved 19 games for the Rockies in 2013, did not pitch at any level last season after being released by the Cubs in March. The lefty had a 1.74 ERA during his last run in the majors in 2015 (10.1 innings), but he had a 1.65 WHIP and 5:8 K:BB over that stretch.
Cabrera will head into spring training expected to be a key part of the Braves' bullpen in 2017.
Jim Johnson is still around and seems likely to begin the season as the closer, but Cabrera and his triple-digit fastball will be ready to step in if Johnson is unable to repeat his 2016 career revival. Despite his overpowering heat, Cabrera's lack of control or a dependable off-speed pitch have kept him from posting big strikeout numbers, but the 23-year-old still has time to refine his arsenal. Fantasy players who don't like to spend big on saves may want to make Cabrera a priority target in the endgame of their auction or late rounds of their draft.
Ruiz will compete for a spot on the Braves' 25-man roster in spring training, but is expected to begin the season back at Triple-A Gwinnett.
Adonis Garcia has been a serviceable, if low-upside, option for the Braves at third base over the last two seasons, but Ruiz has yet to show he can be an upgrade. The Braves have plenty of veteran bench options capable of filling in at third if Garcia stumbles, so Ruiz would need a big spring to force the organization to consider him for the Opening Day assignment instead. He is still only 22, though, and with a youth movement underway in Atlanta, a hot start at Gwinnett could see him up for good later in 2017.
D'Arnaud will head into spring training as a favorite to win a spot on the Braves' bench.
The 30-year-old played six positions for Atlanta last season, and while the Sean Rodriguez signing does add another utility infielder to the mix, d'Arnaud is out of options and seems likely to keep his spot on the 25-man roster on Opening Day. His stay may be short-lived, however, as top prospect Ozzie Albies is knocking on the door and could seize the starting second base job in the first half, making d'Arnaud expendable.
Hursh will compete for a spot in the Braves' bullpen this spring.
The 2013 first-round pick made an inauspicious major league debut in 2016, but Hursh's numbers in the high minors suggest he could have a future as a long man down the road, although one with a low fantasy ceiling due to his reliance on ground balls rather than strikeouts. The 25-year-old may be a long shot to break camp with the Braves, but a quick start for Triple-A Gwinnett could earn him another call up.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|.302
|HR
|Matt Kemp , LF
|35
|RBI
|Matt Kemp , LF
|108
|OBP
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|.400
|SLG
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|.569
|R
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|102
|SB
|Mallex Smith , CF
|16
|W
|Mike Foltynewicz , SP
|9
|ERA
|Julio Teheran , SP
|3.21
|WHIP
|Julio Teheran , SP
|1.05
|K
|Julio Teheran , SP
|167
|SV
|Jim Johnson , RP
|20
|Full Team Statistics
