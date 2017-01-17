Atlanta Braves

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Braves
|.255
|649
|122
|4.51
|NL East
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|4th
|National League
|9th
|14th
|15th
|11th
Wed Sep 21
|W 4 - 3
|at NYM
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 6 - 3
|at MIA
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 3 - 2
|at MIA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 4
|at MIA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|at MIA
Tue Sep 27
|W 7 - 6
|PHI
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 12 - 2
|PHI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 2
|PHI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 6 - 2
|DET
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 5 - 3
|DET
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 1 - 0
|DET
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
Medlen returns to the Braves organization after having his option declined by the Royals this offseason. Injuries have limited him to just 21 total major league appearances over the past two seasons, including a shoulder injury that put him on the shelf after May 10. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Medlen says he is behind schedule in terms of his rehab, so the Braves will take it slow with their newly acquired right-hander as spring training begins.
Atlanta becomes Walker's fourth organization of the offseason. The 25-year-old outfielder was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday to make room for Mark Trumbo on the 40-man roster. Walker has issues with the strikeout, as he went down on strikes 38 percent of the time with Triple-A Rochester in 2016, negating some of his exciting raw power. He hit 27 home runs and slashed .243/.305/.479 in 531 plate appearances over 132 games in 2016. He did hit better against lefties, slashing .264/.333/.552 against southpaws last season. If he finds his way onto the major league roster, he likely wouldn't find consistent playing time due to his issues with the strikeout.
The 27-year-old has yet to crack into the majors, but has hit well, slashing .273/.361/.421 across seven seasons in the minors. He spent 2016 with the Cubs, his fourth team since being drafted in 2010, and hit .295/.349/.437 across 367 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A.
The 28-year-old pitched well between Double-A and Triple-A last season, posting a 3.13 ERA with 63 strikeouts across 60.1 innings. His numbers have improved steadily over the past few years as he has climbed through the minors, and he will look to finally make it to the next level with the Braves.
Cruz signed a minor league contract with the Braves on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.
The 30-year-old righty spent 2016 in Mexico, although he had little success in his limited appearances out of the bullpen. Cruz did fan nine batters during his seven-inning stint in the league, but his lack of control and propensity to give up home runs will likely keep him in an organizational depth role.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|.302
|HR
|Matt Kemp , LF
|35
|RBI
|Matt Kemp , LF
|108
|OBP
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|.400
|SLG
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|.569
|R
|Freddie Freeman , 1B
|102
|SB
|Mallex Smith , CF
|16
|W
|Mike Foltynewicz , SP
|9
|ERA
|Julio Teheran , SP
|3.21
|WHIP
|Julio Teheran , SP
|1.05
|K
|Julio Teheran , SP
|167
|SV
|Jim Johnson , RP
|20
|Full Team Statistics
