Atlanta Braves

68-93 Overall | 5th NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Braves.2556491224.51
NL East3rd4th5th4th
National League 9th14th15th11th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
W 4 - 3at NYM
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 6 - 3at MIA
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 3 - 2at MIA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 4at MIA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
at MIA
Tue Sep 27
W 7 - 6PHI
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 12 - 2PHI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 2PHI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 6 - 2DET
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 5 - 3DET
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 1 - 0DET
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Set to sign with Braves
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Suzuki is expected to sign with the Braves.

The terms of the deal are unknown at this point, but Suzuki will now join a backstop rotation that already features Tyler Flowers and Anthony Recker. Flowers and Suzuki are expected to serve as the top two options, with Recker in line for spot starts as the No. 3 catcher. The 33-year-old Suzuki slashed .258/.301/.403 with eight home runs in 106 games for the Twins in 2016.

Braves' Blaine Boyer: Joins Braves on minor league deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Boyer agreed to a minor league contract with the Braves on Tuesday that includes an invite to spring training, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old Boyer is coming off a season in which he allowed 80 hits with a mere 26 strikeouts in 66 innings for Milwaukee, but Bowman suggests Boyer stands "a good chance" at an Opening Day roster spot. If Boyer is indeed in the Braves' bullpen at the start of the season, he will likely pitch primarily in mop-up duty.

Braves' Ian Krol: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Krol agreed to a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Braves on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Mark Bowman reports.

He pitched quite well out of the bullpen last year, posting a 3.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 56:13 K:BB in 51 innings. However, he is not particularly close to competing for saves, and should see most of his opportunities in middle relief in 2017.

Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Vizcaino (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $1.55 million with the Braves on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Mark Bowman reports.

He is resting his ailing shoulder this winter, but is expected to be ready for spring training. Vizcaino is expected to enter the year as a setup man, and could be in the mix for saves if Jim Johnson falters in the ninth inning.

Braves' Micah Johnson: Traded to Braves
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Johnson was traded to the Braves on Friday for cash or a player to be named later.

Johnson hasn't shown much to indicate that he can stick in the big leagues, but he should at least get a shot at a roster spot during spring training with the Braves. Johnson spent most of 2016 with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, where he put up a .677 OPS as a 25-year-old and was 26-for-37 on stolen bases. He has a .226/.299/.264 in 119 career major league plate appearances.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGFreddie Freeman , 1B.302
HRMatt Kemp , LF35
RBIMatt Kemp , LF108
OBPFreddie Freeman , 1B.400
SLGFreddie Freeman , 1B.569
RFreddie Freeman , 1B102
SBMallex Smith , CF16
WMike Foltynewicz , SP9
ERAJulio Teheran , SP3.21
WHIPJulio Teheran , SP1.05
KJulio Teheran , SP167
SVJim Johnson , RP20
Full Team Statistics

