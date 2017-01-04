  • My Scores
Atlanta Braves

68-93 Overall | 5th NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Braves.2556491224.51
NL East3rd4th5th4th
National League 9th14th15th11th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
W 4 - 3at NYM
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 6 - 3at MIA
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 3 - 2at MIA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 4at MIA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
at MIA
Tue Sep 27
W 7 - 6PHI
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 12 - 2PHI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 2PHI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 6 - 2DET
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 5 - 3DET
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 1 - 0DET
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
1484345647
Braves' Ian Krol: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Krol agreed to a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Braves on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Mark Bowman reports.

He pitched quite well out of the bullpen last year, posting a 3.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 56:13 K:BB in 51 innings. However, he is not particularly close to competing for saves, and should see most of his opportunities in middle relief in 2017.

1484345407
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Vizcaino (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $1.55 million with the Braves on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Mark Bowman reports.

He is resting his ailing shoulder this winter, but is expected to be ready for spring training. Vizcaino is expected to enter the year as a setup man, and could be in the mix for saves if Jim Johnson falters in the ninth inning.

1484338446
Braves' Micah Johnson: Traded to Braves
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Johnson was traded to the Braves on Friday for cash or a player to be named later.

Johnson hasn't shown much to indicate that he can stick in the big leagues, but he should at least get a shot at a roster spot during spring training with the Braves. Johnson spent most of 2016 with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, where he put up a .677 OPS as a 25-year-old and was 26-for-37 on stolen bases. He has a .226/.299/.264 in 119 career major league plate appearances.

1484165406
Braves' Thomas Burrows: Traded to Atlanta in four-player deal
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Burrows was shipped Wednesday to the Braves along with prospect Luiz Gohara in exchange for outfielder Mallex Smith and reliever Shae Simmons, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Burrows is the lesser of the two prospects heading back to the Braves, but since the 22-year-old is being developed as a reliever, he may actually have an easier path to the big leagues than the 20-year-old Gohara. The right-hander made 20 appearances for High-A Everett upon being drafted last summer and found immediate success, supplying a 2.55 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 24.2 innings.

1484165166
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Traded to Braves in four-player deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gohara was traded to the Braves on Wednesday as part of a four-player deal, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners received outfielder Mallex Smith and reliever Shae Simmons in the deal while the Braves also picked up pitching prospect Thomas Burrows, but Gohara is the headliner in the trade from the Atlanta side. The 20-year-old left-hander was regarded by many as a top-10 prospect in the Mariners system after he delivered a 1.81 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 69.2 innings between Low-A Clinton and High-A Everett last season. Though he lacks the size of a front-line starter, Gohara sports an effective mid-90s fastball and sharp slider that could make him a potential rotation option for the Braves within a few seasons.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGFreddie Freeman , 1B.302
HRMatt Kemp , LF35
RBIMatt Kemp , LF108
OBPFreddie Freeman , 1B.400
SLGFreddie Freeman , 1B.569
RFreddie Freeman , 1B102
SBMallex Smith , CF16
WMike Foltynewicz , SP9
ERAJulio Teheran , SP3.21
WHIPJulio Teheran , SP1.05
KJulio Teheran , SP167
SVJim Johnson , RP20
Full Team Statistics

Latest Braves Video

