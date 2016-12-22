  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Atlanta Braves

68-93 Overall | 5th NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Braves.2556491224.51
NL East3rd4th5th4th
National League 9th14th15th11th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
W 4 - 3at NYM
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 6 - 3at MIA
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 3 - 2at MIA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 4at MIA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
at MIA
Tue Sep 27
W 7 - 6PHI
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 12 - 2PHI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 2PHI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 6 - 2DET
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 5 - 3DET
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 1 - 0DET
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
1482882606
Braves' Mallex Smith: Re-injures oblique
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Smith left his Puerto Rican league team after a recurrence of a strained oblique, the Atlanta Journal Constitution's David O'Brien reports.

The oblique injury undermined his brief stint with a Mexican league team in October, as he has been unable to overcome the injury this offseason. Smith apparently wanted to continue to play in Puerto Rico, but the Braves brought him home as a precautionary measure. In addition to the oblique concerns, Smith does not have an obvious avenue to playing time on the big league club, so he is likely destined to open the year at Triple-A so that he can continue getting everyday at-bats.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1482504966
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Gets five-year extension from Braves
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Inciarte has reached an agreement with the Braves on a five-year, $30.5 million contract extension.

The Braves acquired Inciarte from Arizona in the Shelby Miller deal last offseason, and their Year 1 return included a career-high .351 OBP (7.8 percent BB%) and very good outfield defense. An early-season hamstring injury limited Inciarte to 131 games, but he still managed to pick up 16 stolen bases after swiping 21 for the D-backs in 2015. The extension buys out one year of free agency, and will give the Braves control of Inciarte through the 2021 season.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
HRMatt Kemp , LF35
Full Team Statistics

Latest Braves Video

More Braves

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic White Atlanta Braves Cool Base Custom Jersey Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 