Los Angeles Angels

74-88 Overall | 4th AL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Angels.2607171564.28
AL West2nd4th5th3rd
American League 6th10th14th12th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
W 5 - 4at TEX
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 2 - 0at HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 10 - 6at HOU
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 10 - 4at HOU
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 4 - 1at HOU
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 2 - 1OAK
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 8 - 1OAK
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 8 - 6OAK
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 7 - 1HOU
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 3 - 0HOU
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 8 - 1HOU
Recap

Standings

AL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Texas82-6095-67
Seattle73-6986-76
Houston73-6984-78
Los Angeles65-7774-88
Oakland62-8069-93
1483658646
Angels' Ji-Man Choi: Clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Choi has passed through waivers unclaimed and been outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Choi was the roster casualty of Ben Revere's one-year deal with the Angels and will now join the team's Triple-A affiliate after a disappointing rookie campaign. It's possible he will join the Angels at spring training as a non-roster invitee, but his .170/.271/.339 batting line at the top level last season and expected lack of opportunities at the major league level in 2017 make him an undesirable fantasy asset in the majority of fantasy formats.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGMike Trout , CF.315
HRAlbert Pujols , DH31
RBIAlbert Pujols , DH119
OBPMike Trout , CF.441
SLGMike Trout , CF.550
RMike Trout , CF123
SBMike Trout , CF30
WJered Weaver , SP12
ERARicky Nolasco , SP4.42
WHIPRicky Nolasco , SP1.24
KRicky Nolasco , SP144
SVHuston Street , RP9
Full Team Statistics

