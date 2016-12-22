  • My Scores
Los Angeles Angels

74-88 Overall | 4th AL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Angels.2607171564.28
AL West2nd4th5th3rd
American League 6th10th14th12th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
W 5 - 4at TEX
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 2 - 0at HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 10 - 6at HOU
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 10 - 4at HOU
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 4 - 1at HOU
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 2 - 1OAK
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 8 - 1OAK
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 8 - 6OAK
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 7 - 1HOU
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 3 - 0HOU
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 8 - 1HOU
Recap

Standings

AL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Texas82-6095-67
Seattle73-6986-76
Houston73-6984-78
Los Angeles65-7774-88
Oakland62-8069-93
1482528126
Angels' Ji-Man Choi: Designated for assignment
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Choi was designated for assignment on Friday, the Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovanna reports.

The Angels needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster after the signing of Ben Revere to a one-year deal, and Choi was the casualty. He was pretty underwhelming in his first year in the big leagues last season, slashing .170/.271/.339 with five home runs in 129 plate appearances. His .170 ISO indicates noteworthy pop, and his .173 BABIP points to some bad luck, but he does not profile as someone who will play enough or hit for a high enough average to be useful in standard leagues anytime soon.

1482527886
Angels' Ben Revere: Agrees to one-year deal with Halos
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Revere agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Angels on Friday, ESPN's Buster Olney reports.

While Revere hits left-handed, he actually has reverse splits for his career (88 wRC+ against LHP, 81 wRC+ against RHP). Cameron Maybin, a right-handed hitter, also has reverse splits, and figures to occupy the strong side of a left field platoon, with Revere getting the starts against southpaws. Despite hitting just .217 in 375 plate appearances with the Nationals last year, Revere's .234 BABIP suggests his average could rebound in a big way. His speed and Maybin's injury history make Revere a worthwhile source of cheap steals late in AL-only and deep mixed league drafts.

1482522966
Angels' Blake Parker: Claimed by Angels
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Parker was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Friday.

He was claimed by the Halos back on Oct. 5, but they lost him to the Brewers when they tried to sneak him through waivers. It is possible that they will designate him for assignment once again in an effort to get him off the 40-man roster while retaining his rights. Look for him to serve as organizational bullpen depth, regardless of which Opening Day roster he is on.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGMike Trout , CF.315
HRAlbert Pujols , DH31
RBIAlbert Pujols , DH119
OBPMike Trout , CF.441
SLGMike Trout , CF.550
RMike Trout , CF123
SBMike Trout , CF30
WJered Weaver , SP12
ERARicky Nolasco , SP4.42
WHIPRicky Nolasco , SP1.24
KRicky Nolasco , SP144
SVHuston Street , RP9
Full Team Statistics

Latest Angels Video

