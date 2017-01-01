Los Angeles Angels

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Angels
|.260
|717
|156
|4.28
|AL West
|2nd
|4th
|5th
|3rd
|American League
|6th
|10th
|14th
|12th
Wed Sep 21
|W 5 - 4
|at TEX
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 2 - 0
|at HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 10 - 6
|at HOU
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 10 - 4
|at HOU
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 4 - 1
|at HOU
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|W 2 - 1
|OAK
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 8 - 1
|OAK
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 6
|OAK
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 7 - 1
|HOU
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 3 - 0
|HOU
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 8 - 1
|HOU
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
Choi has passed through waivers unclaimed and been outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Choi was the roster casualty of Ben Revere's one-year deal with the Angels and will now join the team's Triple-A affiliate after a disappointing rookie campaign. It's possible he will join the Angels at spring training as a non-roster invitee, but his .170/.271/.339 batting line at the top level last season and expected lack of opportunities at the major league level in 2017 make him an undesirable fantasy asset in the majority of fantasy formats.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Mike Trout , CF
|.315
|HR
|Albert Pujols , DH
|31
|RBI
|Albert Pujols , DH
|119
|OBP
|Mike Trout , CF
|.441
|SLG
|Mike Trout , CF
|.550
|R
|Mike Trout , CF
|123
|SB
|Mike Trout , CF
|30
|W
|Jered Weaver , SP
|12
|ERA
|Ricky Nolasco , SP
|4.42
|WHIP
|Ricky Nolasco , SP
|1.24
|K
|Ricky Nolasco , SP
|144
|SV
|Huston Street , RP
|9
|Full Team Statistics
