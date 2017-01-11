Los Angeles Angels

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Angels
|.260
|717
|156
|4.28
|AL West
|2nd
|4th
|5th
|3rd
|American League
|6th
|10th
|14th
|12th
Wed Sep 21
|W 5 - 4
|at TEX
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 2 - 0
|at HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 10 - 6
|at HOU
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 10 - 4
|at HOU
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 4 - 1
|at HOU
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|W 2 - 1
|OAK
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 8 - 1
|OAK
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 6
|OAK
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 7 - 1
|HOU
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 3 - 0
|HOU
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 8 - 1
|HOU
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
Valbuena and the Angels are in agreement on a two-year deal with a club option, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
There's no word yet on the terms of the deal, but Valbuena figures to get rewarded for his surprise season in 2016 in which he hit a strong .260/.357/.459 with 13 home runs in 342 plate appearances. It's worth noting that Valbuena was forced to undergo season-ending hamstring surgery in August, but all reports indicate he should be ready for spring training. Valbuena could end up all over the infield with the Angels, given that first and third base already have C.J. Cron and Yunel Escobar and that the 31-year-old probably doesn't have the range to regularly field second base anymore.
The Angels decision to designate Parker for assignment was made to make room on their 40-man roster for the newly-acquired Juan Graterol. Parker struggled on the mound during limited time in the 2016 season, as he allowed nine runs over just 17.1 innings (17 games) with the Mariners and Yankees.
Shoemaker (head) has been cleared for normal pitching activity after doing full workouts this offseason, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Shoemaker missed the end of the 2016 season after he was hit by a line drive in early September, which resulted in a small skull fracture. He was on a roll at the time, posting a 2.83 ERA in the 130.1 innings leading up to the injury. He'll look to build on that success in spring training, where it appears he'll be a full go.
The contract extension buys Calhoun out of his remaining three years of arbitration, and includes a $14 million player option for 2020, when he would become a free agent for the first time. The Angels have struggled to surround Mike Trout with quality complementary bats in recent seasons, but Calhoun is one of the few exceptions. Though he saw an eight-homer reduction from the 26 he slugged in 2015, Calhoun didn't surrender any power, as his ISO held steady last season, while his .271/.348/.438 slash line represented an improvement in each area. The 29-year-old was also a picture of durability, missing five games or less for the second year in a row. Calhoun is still recovering from offseason surgery to address a core muscle injury, but he's expected to be ready to go for spring training.
Maldonado agreed to a one-year, $1.725 million deal with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Prior to being acquired by the Angels in December of 2016, Maldonado acted as the Brewers' back-up catcher for the better part of the past five seasons. Known more for his defensive prowess, the veteran catcher owns a career batting average of .217. He'll likely receive a fair amount of playing time for the Angels in 2017, but doesn't figure to provide much of an offensive impact.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Mike Trout , CF
|.315
|HR
|Albert Pujols , DH
|31
|RBI
|Albert Pujols , DH
|119
|OBP
|Mike Trout , CF
|.441
|SLG
|Mike Trout , CF
|.550
|R
|Mike Trout , CF
|123
|SB
|Mike Trout , CF
|30
|W
|Jered Weaver , SP
|12
|ERA
|Ricky Nolasco , SP
|4.42
|WHIP
|Ricky Nolasco , SP
|1.24
|K
|Ricky Nolasco , SP
|144
|SV
|Huston Street , RP
|9
|Full Team Statistics
