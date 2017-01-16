  • My Scores
Los Angeles Angels

74-88 Overall | 4th AL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Angels.2607171564.28
AL West2nd4th5th3rd
American League 6th10th14th12th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
W 5 - 4at TEX
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 2 - 0at HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 10 - 6at HOU
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 10 - 4at HOU
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 4 - 1at HOU
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 2 - 1OAK
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 8 - 1OAK
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 8 - 6OAK
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 7 - 1HOU
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 3 - 0HOU
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 8 - 1HOU
Recap

Standings

AL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Texas82-6095-67
Seattle73-6986-76
Houston73-6984-78
Los Angeles65-7774-88
Oakland62-8069-93
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Signs minor league deal with Angels
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Young agreed to a minor league contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The vast majority of Young's playing time in 2016 came at Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he slashed .263/.338/.339 over 116 games. That performance was an adequate representation of what's become expected from Young, as he's failed to demonstrate the consistent ability to hit for power or average since showing flashes of promise in 2012. While it's likely that Young will start 2017 in the minors, the possibility exists that the utility man could see occasional time with the big club if injuries become a problem for the Angels.

Angels' Albert Pujols: Rehab going smoothly
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Pujols (foot) is progressing as planned after undergoing surgery in December, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While it's promising that Pujols hasn't incurred any setbacks while rehabbing his foot, the Angels have yet to say whether or not he's on track to be ready for Opening Day. However, there should be a better indication as to when the 37-year-old slugger will be able to return once spring training rolls around.

Angels' Luis Valbuena: Slated to compete for starting job at first
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Valbuena is expected to compete with C.J. Cron for the starting spot at first base in 2017, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

The Angels recently signed Valbuena to a two-year deal worth $15 million after a 2016 season that saw him post a .260 batting average and .816 OPS over 90 games. Due to their investment in the 31-year-old, the club plans to have Valbuena compete for the starting job at first. However, the job won't be easy to take, as Cron posted a career-best line of .278/.325/.467 over 116 games in 2016.

Angels' Blake Parker: Clears waivers, sent to Triple-A
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Parker cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A on Tuesday.

The righty struggled during his limited appearances in 2016, allowing nine runs in just 17.1 innings with the Mariners and Yankees. He'll start in the minors and will likely provide organizational depth.

Angels' Luis Valbuena: Agrees to multi-year deal with Angels
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Valbuena and the Angels are in agreement on a two-year deal with a club option, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

There's no word yet on the terms of the deal, but Valbuena figures to get rewarded for his surprise season in 2016 in which he hit a strong .260/.357/.459 with 13 home runs in 342 plate appearances. It's worth noting that Valbuena was forced to undergo season-ending hamstring surgery in August, but all reports indicate he should be ready for spring training. Valbuena could end up all over the infield with the Angels, given that first and third base already have C.J. Cron and Yunel Escobar and that the 31-year-old probably doesn't have the range to regularly field second base anymore.

2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

Latest Angels Video

More Angels

