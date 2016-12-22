Los Angeles Angels

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Angels
|.260
|717
|156
|4.28
|AL West
|2nd
|4th
|5th
|3rd
|American League
|6th
|10th
|14th
|12th
Wed Sep 21
|W 5 - 4
|at TEX
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 2 - 0
|at HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 10 - 6
|at HOU
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 10 - 4
|at HOU
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 4 - 1
|at HOU
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|W 2 - 1
|OAK
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 8 - 1
|OAK
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 6
|OAK
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 7 - 1
|HOU
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 3 - 0
|HOU
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 8 - 1
|HOU
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
Choi was designated for assignment on Friday, the Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovanna reports.
The Angels needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster after the signing of Ben Revere to a one-year deal, and Choi was the casualty. He was pretty underwhelming in his first year in the big leagues last season, slashing .170/.271/.339 with five home runs in 129 plate appearances. His .170 ISO indicates noteworthy pop, and his .173 BABIP points to some bad luck, but he does not profile as someone who will play enough or hit for a high enough average to be useful in standard leagues anytime soon.
Revere agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Angels on Friday, ESPN's Buster Olney reports.
While Revere hits left-handed, he actually has reverse splits for his career (88 wRC+ against LHP, 81 wRC+ against RHP). Cameron Maybin, a right-handed hitter, also has reverse splits, and figures to occupy the strong side of a left field platoon, with Revere getting the starts against southpaws. Despite hitting just .217 in 375 plate appearances with the Nationals last year, Revere's .234 BABIP suggests his average could rebound in a big way. His speed and Maybin's injury history make Revere a worthwhile source of cheap steals late in AL-only and deep mixed league drafts.
Parker was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Friday.
He was claimed by the Halos back on Oct. 5, but they lost him to the Brewers when they tried to sneak him through waivers. It is possible that they will designate him for assignment once again in an effort to get him off the 40-man roster while retaining his rights. Look for him to serve as organizational bullpen depth, regardless of which Opening Day roster he is on.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Mike Trout , CF
|.315
|HR
|Albert Pujols , DH
|31
|RBI
|Albert Pujols , DH
|119
|OBP
|Mike Trout , CF
|.441
|SLG
|Mike Trout , CF
|.550
|R
|Mike Trout , CF
|123
|SB
|Mike Trout , CF
|30
|W
|Jered Weaver , SP
|12
|ERA
|Ricky Nolasco , SP
|4.42
|WHIP
|Ricky Nolasco , SP
|1.24
|K
|Ricky Nolasco , SP
|144
|SV
|Huston Street , RP
|9
|Full Team Statistics
