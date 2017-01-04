San Diego Padres

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Padres
|.235
|686
|177
|4.43
|NL West
|5th
|5th
|4th
|3rd
|National League
|15th
|10th
|9th
|10th
Wed Sep 21
|L 3 - 2
|ARI

Thu Sep 22
|L 2 - 1
|SF

Fri Sep 23
|W 7 - 2
|SF

Sat Sep 24
|L 9 - 6
|SF

Sun Sep 25
|W 4 - 3
|SF

Tue Sep 27
|W 7 - 1
|LAD

Wed Sep 28
|W 6 - 5
|LAD

Thu Sep 29
|L 9 - 4
|LAD

Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 3
|at ARI

Sat Oct 1
|L 9 - 5
|at ARI

Sun Oct 2
|L 3 - 2
|at ARI

|NL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Los Angeles
|81-61
|91-71
|San Francisco
|79-63
|87-75
|Colorado
|66-76
|75-87
|Arizona
|64-78
|69-93
|San Diego
|62-80
|68-94
Solarte and the Padres agreed to a two-year contract extension, with team options for two additional years, on Friday.
The terms of the contract were not disclosed, but the contract buys out two of Solarte's arbitration year and could be extended through 2020 at the Padres' discretion. Solarte is coming off his best year with the bat, one which saw him hit .286/.341/.467 with 15 home runs and 71 RBI over just 109 games. He will head into the 2017 season as the Padres' regular third baseman, and figures to slot into a spot near the top of the Padres' batting order.
Hand agreed to a one-year deal with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The terms of the agreement were not made public. Hand officially transferred to a relief role last season and was quite successful, posting a 2.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 111:36 K:BB in 89.1 innings out of the bullpen. He should continue to pitch in high-leverage spots this season, but Brandon Maurer figures to open the year as the team's closer, so saves won't be readily available.
Friedrich agreed to a one-year deal with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The terms of the agreement were not made public by the Padres. Friedrich posted a 4.80 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and dismal 100:52 K:BB in 129.1 innings last season, primarily as a starter. Despite those underwhelming numbers, he still projects to open the season in the Padres' rotation, but lacks fantasy appeal in most formats.
Maurer and the Padres avoided arbitration with a $1.9 million settlement, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Maurer's 4.52 ERA in 2016 doesn't look great for a closer at first glance, but he quickly shaped up once he started regularly seeing the ninth inning. He posted a 3.09 ERA and a 5.0 K/BB in 32 innings once he received his first save, numbers that should make the Padres comfortable in handing him the ninth inning for 2017. This was Maurer's first round of arbitration.
Capps (elbow) signed a one-year, $987,500 deal with the Padres on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.
Capps is attempting to make it back in time for Opening Day after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Mar. 8. When healthy, he offers an elite strikeout rate (49.2 percent last season) that portends a late-inning role. Brandon Maurer will presumably open the year as the closer in San Diego, but Capps is the next best Padres reliever to own this year, as he could be useful in standard leagues even if he is not getting saves.
