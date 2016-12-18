San Diego Padres

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Padres
|.235
|686
|177
|4.43
|NL West
|5th
|5th
|4th
|3rd
|National League
|15th
|10th
|9th
|10th
Wed Sep 21
|L 3 - 2
|ARI
Thu Sep 22
|L 2 - 1
|SF
Fri Sep 23
|W 7 - 2
|SF
Sat Sep 24
|L 9 - 6
|SF
Sun Sep 25
|W 4 - 3
|SF
Tue Sep 27
|W 7 - 1
|LAD
Wed Sep 28
|W 6 - 5
|LAD
Thu Sep 29
|L 9 - 4
|LAD
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 3
|at ARI
Sat Oct 1
|L 9 - 5
|at ARI
Sun Oct 2
|L 3 - 2
|at ARI
|NL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Los Angeles
|81-61
|91-71
|San Francisco
|79-63
|87-75
|Colorado
|66-76
|75-87
|Arizona
|64-78
|69-93
|San Diego
|62-80
|68-94
He ended the year on the DL, but has been able to play 13 games in the Dominican Republic this winter, which is the good news. The bad news is that the 27-year-old slugger is hitting just .115 with nine strikeouts and three walks in 26 at-bats. After keeping him on the active roster for the entire 2016 season, the
Wallace has signed a minor league contract with the Padres, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Although the report did not say so explicitly, Wallace will presumably attend major league camp for spring training. He failed to build on the momentum from a strong run over the second half of 2015, batting just .189/.309/.318 in 256 plate appearances last season. Now 30, Wallace is unlikely to fall into 250-plus plate appearances again, even on a rebuilding Padres team.
Stammen signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Saturday, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports.
The veteran right-hander hasn't pitched in a game since tearing his flexor tendon early in the 2015 campaign. However, the Padres appear to be convinced that Stammen is healthy once again as they agreed to terms on a minor league deal with him. At this time, he's expected to report to the team's minor league spring training.
Edwards was forced to miss the entirety of the 2016 season due to a flexor sprain he suffered during spring training. In 2015, the right-handed reliever posted a 4.32 ERA over 16.2 innings with the Rangers and Padres. With the offseason to rest up, the Padres hope Edwards will be effective in 2017.
The 33-year-old's time with the Cubs in 2016 was disastrous, but he really turned things around upon a move to San Diego, posting a 2.52 ERA across nine starts and two relief appearances. Given the inexperience in their starting pitching ranks the way things stand now, Richard seems to be a likely candidate to garner one of the top spots in the Padres rotation until some of their younger options are ready for primetime.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Wil Myers , 1B
|.259
|HR
|Wil Myers , 1B
|28
|RBI
|Wil Myers , 1B
|94
|OBP
|Wil Myers , 1B
|.336
|SLG
|Wil Myers , 1B
|.461
|R
|Wil Myers , 1B
|99
|SB
|Travis Jankowski , CF
|30
|W
|Luis Perdomo , SP
|9
|K
|Brad Hand , RP
|111
|SV
|Brandon Maurer , RP
|13
|Full Team Statistics
January 19, 2016
2016 Fantasy Team Outlook: San Diego Padres
