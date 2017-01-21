San Diego Padres

|Team Ranking
Erlin is targeting a return around the All-Star break this season, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
While nothing is set in stone, an All-Star break return would put Erlin on the shorter end of the initial 12-18 month estimated recovery period. The report suggests that the southpaw would be eased back into action as a reliever to build up arm strength. Even if he meets the optimistic return date, his 2017 season is likely shot. With the Padres having one of the worst starting rotations in the majors this year, Erlin should find himself in the mix for a starting job in 2018.
Keith Law of ESPN, Baseball America and MLB.com all have
That is quite an honor to be bestowed on a young player when you consider the Padres possess several top-100 prospects. What he lacks in size (6-foot, 160 pounds), Espinoza more than makes up in power (mid-to-high 90s fastball) and plus control. He will likely begin the year with High-A Lake Elsinore, putting him on track for a 2018 debut. Those in standard formats should pass on Espinoza this year, but dynasty owners should be targeting him if he hasn't been stashed already.
Magill signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Wednesday, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports.
Magill spent most of 2016 with Triple-A Louisville in the Reds' organization, where he posted a 4.46 ERA in 42.1 innings over 29 games. He did earn himself a call up to the majors for the first time in three years, pitching 4.1 innings in five games, allowing three earned runs. The 27-year-old reliever is likely to spend most of 2017 as bullpen depth with Triple-A El Paso.
No team took a chance on Blash during the waiver period, so he will remain in the organization. With the
Buss signed a minor league contract with the Padres, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The 30-year-old struggled in the 36 big league appearances he made for the Angels in 2016, slashing just .198/.247/.346 across 90 plate appearances. He will likely start the year at Triple-A, where his numbers were more promising last year, slashing .290/.345/.462 across 372 plate appearances.
