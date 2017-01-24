  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

San Diego Padres

68-94 Overall | 5th NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Padres.2356861774.43
NL West5th5th4th3rd
National League 15th10th9th10th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 3 - 2ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 2 - 1SF
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 7 - 2SF
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 9 - 6SF
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 4 - 3SF
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 7 - 1LAD
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 6 - 5LAD
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 9 - 4LAD
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 5 - 3at ARI
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 9 - 5at ARI
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 3 - 2at ARI
Recap

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
1486243983
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Looks to build off rookie season
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

After hitting 10 homers with a .333 on-base percentage in 285 plate appearances last season, Dickerson is the favorite to start in left field on Opening Day.

If you extrapolate Dickerson's numbers over the course of a whole season, you could be looking at a poor man's Kole Calhoun (18-20 homers with solid on-base totals) for leagues that use on-base percentage instead of batting average. Dickerson also showed no ill effects from playing half his games at Petco Park. In fact, he was a better hitter at home (.294 and 25.8 PA/HR) than on the road (.229 and 31.2 PA/HR).

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486235943
Padres' Manuel Margot: Ready to compete for job this spring
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Margot will compete for a starting outfield spot during spring training, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, James Anderson, ranks Manuel Margot as the Padres' top prospect heading into the 2017 season, and for good reason. He stole 30 bases in 124 games with Triple-A El Paso last season while batting .304 in 566 plate appearances. Margot received his cup of coffee last season, playing in 10 games at the major league level in September and batting .243 with a pair of steals in that time. While his rookie status is still intact, it appears that he is ready to begin his development with the big club. Of course, the organization may opt to keep Margot in the minors to delay his service time clock, but a strong showing in spring could force the team's hand. He should be considered a high-upside draft pick in both dynasty and redraft leagues.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486161904
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Looking at All-Star break return
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Erlin is targeting a return around the All-Star break this season, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

While nothing is set in stone, an All-Star break return would put Erlin on the shorter end of the initial 12-18 month estimated recovery period. The report suggests that the southpaw would be eased back into action as a reliever to build up arm strength. Even if he meets the optimistic return date, his 2017 season is likely shot. With the Padres having one of the worst starting rotations in the majors this year, Erlin should find himself in the mix for a starting job in 2018.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486158063
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Considered among Padres' top prospects
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Keith Law of ESPN, Baseball America and MLB.com all have Espinoza pegged as the Padres' top prospect, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

That is quite an honor to be bestowed on a young player when you consider the Padres possess several top-100 prospects. What he lacks in size (6-foot, 160 pounds), Espinoza more than makes up in power (mid-to-high 90s fastball) and plus control. He will likely begin the year with High-A Lake Elsinore, putting him on track for a 2018 debut. Those in standard formats should pass on Espinoza this year, but dynasty owners should be targeting him if he hasn't been stashed already.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485458343
Padres' Matt Magill: Signs with San Diego
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Magill signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Wednesday, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports.

Magill spent most of 2016 with Triple-A Louisville in the Reds' organization, where he posted a 4.46 ERA in 42.1 innings over 29 games. He did earn himself a call up to the majors for the first time in three years, pitching 4.1 innings in five games, allowing three earned runs. The 27-year-old reliever is likely to spend most of 2017 as bullpen depth with Triple-A El Paso.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

Latest Padres Video

More Padres

CBSSports Shop

San Diego Padres Brown MLB Cooperstown Heather Crisp Low Profile Fitted 59FIFTY Hat Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 