  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

San Diego Padres

68-94 Overall | 5th NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Padres.2356861774.43
NL West5th5th4th3rd
National League 15th10th9th10th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 3 - 2ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 2 - 1SF
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 7 - 2SF
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 9 - 6SF
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 4 - 3SF
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 7 - 1LAD
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 6 - 5LAD
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 9 - 4LAD
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 5 - 3at ARI
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 9 - 5at ARI
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 3 - 2at ARI
Recap

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
1486161904
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Looking at All-Star break return
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Erlin is targeting a return around the All-Star break this season, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

While nothing is set in stone, an All-Star break return would put Erlin on the shorter end of the initial 12-18 month estimated recovery period. The report suggests that the southpaw would be eased back into action as a reliever to build up arm strength. Even if he meets the optimistic return date, his 2017 season is likely shot. With the Padres having one of the worst starting rotations in the majors this year, Erlin should find himself in the mix for a starting job in 2018.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486158063
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Considered among Padres' top prospects
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Keith Law of ESPN, Baseball America and MLB.com all have Espinoza pegged as the Padres' top prospect, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

That is quite an honor to be bestowed on a young player when you consider the Padres possess several top-100 prospects. What he lacks in size (6-foot, 160 pounds), Espinoza more than makes up in power (mid-to-high 90s fastball) and plus control. He will likely begin the year with High-A Lake Elsinore, putting him on track for a 2018 debut. Those in standard formats should pass on Espinoza this year, but dynasty owners should be targeting him if he hasn't been stashed already.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485458343
Padres' Matt Magill: Signs with San Diego
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Magill signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Wednesday, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports.

Magill spent most of 2016 with Triple-A Louisville in the Reds' organization, where he posted a 4.46 ERA in 42.1 innings over 29 games. He did earn himself a call up to the majors for the first time in three years, pitching 4.1 innings in five games, allowing three earned runs. The 27-year-old reliever is likely to spend most of 2017 as bullpen depth with Triple-A El Paso.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485371463
Padres' Jabari Blash: Sent outright to Triple-A
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Blash cleared waivers Wednesday and was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso.

No team took a chance on Blash during the waiver period, so he will remain in the organization. With the Padres' renewed emphasis on youth, Blash will have a chance to compete for a roster spot during spring training, but given the lack of success during his initial big league audition last season, he faces the the possibility of being stuck with the Quad-A label.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485282423
Padres' Nick Buss: Inks minor league deal with Padres
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Buss signed a minor league contract with the Padres, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 30-year-old struggled in the 36 big league appearances he made for the Angels in 2016, slashing just .198/.247/.346 across 90 plate appearances. He will likely start the year at Triple-A, where his numbers were more promising last year, slashing .290/.345/.462 across 372 plate appearances.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

Latest Padres Video

More Padres

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Brown San Diego Padres Cool Base Custom Jersey Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 