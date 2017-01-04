San Diego Padres

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Padres
|.235
|686
|177
|4.43
|NL West
|5th
|5th
|4th
|3rd
|National League
|15th
|10th
|9th
|10th
Wed Sep 21
|L 3 - 2
|ARI
Thu Sep 22
|L 2 - 1
|SF
Fri Sep 23
|W 7 - 2
|SF
Sat Sep 24
|L 9 - 6
|SF
Sun Sep 25
|W 4 - 3
|SF
Tue Sep 27
|W 7 - 1
|LAD
Wed Sep 28
|W 6 - 5
|LAD
Thu Sep 29
|L 9 - 4
|LAD
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 3
|at ARI
Sat Oct 1
|L 9 - 5
|at ARI
Sun Oct 2
|L 3 - 2
|at ARI
|NL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Los Angeles
|81-61
|91-71
|San Francisco
|79-63
|87-75
|Colorado
|66-76
|75-87
|Arizona
|64-78
|69-93
|San Diego
|62-80
|68-94
The Padres are Jenkins' third organization in less than a month, as he was most recently claimed by the Reds last month after being DFA'd by the Rangers. The former top-100 prospect made his big league debut in 2016, posting a 5.88 ERA with 33 walks and 26 strikeouts across 52.0 innings for the Braves. Jenkins spent time as both a starter and a reliever last season, and it's unclear exactly how he fits in San Diego's long-term plan. Jenkins dealt with ulnar nerve inflammation in his elbow at the end of last season, but he's expected to be ready when spring training arrives.
He ended the year on the DL, but has been able to play 13 games in the Dominican Republic this winter, which is the good news. The bad news is that the 27-year-old slugger is hitting just .115 with nine strikeouts and three walks in 26 at-bats. After keeping him on the active roster for the entire 2016 season, the
Wallace has signed a minor league contract with the Padres, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Although the report did not say so explicitly, Wallace will presumably attend major league camp for spring training. He failed to build on the momentum from a strong run over the second half of 2015, batting just .189/.309/.318 in 256 plate appearances last season. Now 30, Wallace is unlikely to fall into 250-plus plate appearances again, even on a rebuilding Padres team.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Wil Myers , 1B
|.259
|HR
|Wil Myers , 1B
|28
|RBI
|Wil Myers , 1B
|94
|OBP
|Wil Myers , 1B
|.336
|SLG
|Wil Myers , 1B
|.461
|R
|Wil Myers , 1B
|99
|SB
|Travis Jankowski , CF
|30
|W
|Luis Perdomo , SP
|9
|K
|Brad Hand , RP
|111
|SV
|Brandon Maurer , RP
|13
|Full Team Statistics
