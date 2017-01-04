  • My Scores
San Diego Padres

68-94 Overall | 5th NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Padres.2356861774.43
NL West5th5th4th3rd
National League 15th10th9th10th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 3 - 2ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 2 - 1SF
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 7 - 2SF
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 9 - 6SF
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 4 - 3SF
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 7 - 1LAD
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 6 - 5LAD
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 9 - 4LAD
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 5 - 3at ARI
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 9 - 5at ARI
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 3 - 2at ARI
Recap

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
1484359087
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Signs extension with Padres
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Solarte and the Padres agreed to a two-year contract extension, with team options for two additional years, on Friday.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed, but the contract buys out two of Solarte's arbitration year and could be extended through 2020 at the Padres' discretion. Solarte is coming off his best year with the bat, one which saw him hit .286/.341/.467 with 15 home runs and 71 RBI over just 109 games. He will head into the 2017 season as the Padres' regular third baseman, and figures to slot into a spot near the top of the Padres' batting order.

1484339526
Padres' Brad Hand: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hand agreed to a one-year deal with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not made public. Hand officially transferred to a relief role last season and was quite successful, posting a 2.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 111:36 K:BB in 89.1 innings out of the bullpen. He should continue to pitch in high-leverage spots this season, but Brandon Maurer figures to open the year as the team's closer, so saves won't be readily available.

1484339287
Padres' Christian Friedrich: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Friedrich agreed to a one-year deal with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not made public by the Padres. Friedrich posted a 4.80 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and dismal 100:52 K:BB in 129.1 innings last season, primarily as a starter. Despite those underwhelming numbers, he still projects to open the season in the Padres' rotation, but lacks fantasy appeal in most formats.

1484333406
Padres' Brandon Maurer: Settles at $1.9 million to avoid arbitration with Padres
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Maurer and the Padres avoided arbitration with a $1.9 million settlement, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Maurer's 4.52 ERA in 2016 doesn't look great for a closer at first glance, but he quickly shaped up once he started regularly seeing the ninth inning. He posted a 3.09 ERA and a 5.0 K/BB in 32 innings once he received his first save, numbers that should make the Padres comfortable in handing him the ninth inning for 2017. This was Maurer's first round of arbitration.

1484157486
Padres' Carter Capps: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Capps (elbow) signed a one-year, $987,500 deal with the Padres on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

Capps is attempting to make it back in time for Opening Day after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Mar. 8. When healthy, he offers an elite strikeout rate (49.2 percent last season) that portends a late-inning role. Brandon Maurer will presumably open the year as the closer in San Diego, but Capps is the next best Padres reliever to own this year, as he could be useful in standard leagues even if he is not getting saves.

