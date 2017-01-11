San Diego Padres

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Padres
|.235
|686
|177
|4.43
|NL West
|5th
|5th
|4th
|3rd
|National League
|15th
|10th
|9th
|10th
Wed Sep 21
|L 3 - 2
|ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|L 2 - 1
|SF
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 7 - 2
|SF
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 9 - 6
|SF
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 4 - 3
|SF
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 7 - 1
|LAD
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 6 - 5
|LAD
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 9 - 4
|LAD
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 3
|at ARI
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 9 - 5
|at ARI
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 3 - 2
|at ARI
Recap
|NL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Los Angeles
|81-61
|91-71
|San Francisco
|79-63
|87-75
|Colorado
|66-76
|75-87
|Arizona
|64-78
|69-93
|San Diego
|62-80
|68-94
Blash was designated for assignment by the Padres on Friday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The Padres liked Blash enough to reacquire him shortly after designating him for assignment last May, but he ultimately appeared in only 38 games despite spending nearly the entire season with the big club, and the team again decided he was expendable in order to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for pitcher Trevor Cahill. Blash's next step will be determined after his waiver period comes to a close.
Myers agreed to a six-year, $83 million deal with the Padres on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The Padres decided to lock up the 26-year-old, who is coming off of a breakout 2016 campaign in which he slashed .259/.336/.461 and mashed 28 home runs. Myers also stole 28 bases in 34 attempts. He presents a bit of long-term risk, as he missed significant time due to injuries during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. If he can stay healthy, it appears that Myers will be a cornerstone in the Padres' lineup for the foreseeable future.
Cahill will sign a one-year, $1.75 million contract with San Diego, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Cahill is coming off one of his best seasons, in which he posted a 2.74 ERA over 65.2 innings in relief for the Cubs. The right-hander, a former starter with Arizona back in 2014, could be a candidate to join the Padres' starting rotation, since multiple spots are seemingly up for grabs.
Solarte and the Padres agreed to a two-year contract extension, with team options for two additional years, on Friday.
The terms of the contract were not disclosed, but the contract buys out two of Solarte's arbitration year and could be extended through 2020 at the Padres' discretion. Solarte is coming off his best year with the bat, one which saw him hit .286/.341/.467 with 15 home runs and 71 RBI over just 109 games. He will head into the 2017 season as the Padres' regular third baseman, and figures to slot into a spot near the top of the Padres' batting order.
Hand agreed to a one-year deal with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The terms of the agreement were not made public. Hand officially transferred to a relief role last season and was quite successful, posting a 2.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 111:36 K:BB in 89.1 innings out of the bullpen. He should continue to pitch in high-leverage spots this season, but Brandon Maurer figures to open the year as the team's closer, so saves won't be readily available.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Wil Myers , 1B
|.259
|HR
|Wil Myers , 1B
|28
|RBI
|Wil Myers , 1B
|94
|OBP
|Wil Myers , 1B
|.336
|SLG
|Wil Myers , 1B
|.461
|R
|Wil Myers , 1B
|99
|SB
|Travis Jankowski , CF
|30
|W
|Luis Perdomo , SP
|9
|K
|Brad Hand , RP
|111
|SV
|Brandon Maurer , RP
|13
|Full Team Statistics
