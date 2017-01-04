  • My Scores
San Diego Padres

68-94 Overall | 5th NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Padres.2356861774.43
NL West5th5th4th3rd
National League 15th10th9th10th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 3 - 2ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 2 - 1SF
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 7 - 2SF
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 9 - 6SF
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 4 - 3SF
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 7 - 1LAD
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 6 - 5LAD
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 9 - 4LAD
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 5 - 3at ARI
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 9 - 5at ARI
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 3 - 2at ARI
Recap

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
1483473726
Padres' Tyrell Jenkins: Claimed off waivers by Padres
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Jenkins (elbow) was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Tuesday, the San Diego Union Tribune reports.

The Padres are Jenkins' third organization in less than a month, as he was most recently claimed by the Reds last month after being DFA'd by the Rangers. The former top-100 prospect made his big league debut in 2016, posting a 5.88 ERA with 33 walks and 26 strikeouts across 52.0 innings for the Braves. Jenkins spent time as both a starter and a reliever last season, and it's unclear exactly how he fits in San Diego's long-term plan. Jenkins dealt with ulnar nerve inflammation in his elbow at the end of last season, but he's expected to be ready when spring training arrives.

1483122366
Padres' Jabari Blash: Finger improving
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Blash's middle finger strain has improved enough for him to play in the Dominican Winter League, the San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders reports.

He ended the year on the DL, but has been able to play 13 games in the Dominican Republic this winter, which is the good news. The bad news is that the 27-year-old slugger is hitting just .115 with nine strikeouts and three walks in 26 at-bats. After keeping him on the active roster for the entire 2016 season, the Padres can now send the Rule 5 pick to the minors in 2017, which seems likely if he struggles out of the gate.

1483058646
Padres' Brett Wallace: Returns to Padres on minor league deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Wallace has signed a minor league contract with the Padres, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Although the report did not say so explicitly, Wallace will presumably attend major league camp for spring training. He failed to build on the momentum from a strong run over the second half of 2015, batting just .189/.309/.318 in 256 plate appearances last season. Now 30, Wallace is unlikely to fall into 250-plus plate appearances again, even on a rebuilding Padres team.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGWil Myers , 1B.259
HRWil Myers , 1B28
RBIWil Myers , 1B94
OBPWil Myers , 1B.336
SLGWil Myers , 1B.461
RWil Myers , 1B99
SBTravis Jankowski , CF30
WLuis Perdomo , SP9
KBrad Hand , RP111
SVBrandon Maurer , RP13
Full Team Statistics

