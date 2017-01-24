San Diego Padres

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Padres
|.235
|686
|177
|4.43
|NL West
|5th
|5th
|4th
|3rd
|National League
|15th
|10th
|9th
|10th
Wed Sep 21
|L 3 - 2
|ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|L 2 - 1
|SF
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 7 - 2
|SF
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 9 - 6
|SF
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 4 - 3
|SF
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 7 - 1
|LAD
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 6 - 5
|LAD
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 9 - 4
|LAD
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 3
|at ARI
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 9 - 5
|at ARI
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 3 - 2
|at ARI
Recap
|NL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Los Angeles
|81-61
|91-71
|San Francisco
|79-63
|87-75
|Colorado
|66-76
|75-87
|Arizona
|64-78
|69-93
|San Diego
|62-80
|68-94
After hitting 10 homers with a .333 on-base percentage in 285 plate appearances last season,
If you extrapolate Dickerson's numbers over the course of a whole season, you could be looking at a poor man's Kole Calhoun (18-20 homers with solid on-base totals) for leagues that use on-base percentage instead of batting average. Dickerson also showed no ill effects from playing half his games at Petco Park. In fact, he was a better hitter at home (.294 and 25.8 PA/HR) than on the road (.229 and 31.2 PA/HR).
Margot will compete for a starting outfield spot during spring training, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, James Anderson, ranks
Erlin is targeting a return around the All-Star break this season, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
While nothing is set in stone, an All-Star break return would put Erlin on the shorter end of the initial 12-18 month estimated recovery period. The report suggests that the southpaw would be eased back into action as a reliever to build up arm strength. Even if he meets the optimistic return date, his 2017 season is likely shot. With the Padres having one of the worst starting rotations in the majors this year, Erlin should find himself in the mix for a starting job in 2018.
Keith Law of ESPN, Baseball America and MLB.com all have
That is quite an honor to be bestowed on a young player when you consider the Padres possess several top-100 prospects. What he lacks in size (6-foot, 160 pounds), Espinoza more than makes up in power (mid-to-high 90s fastball) and plus control. He will likely begin the year with High-A Lake Elsinore, putting him on track for a 2018 debut. Those in standard formats should pass on Espinoza this year, but dynasty owners should be targeting him if he hasn't been stashed already.
Magill signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Wednesday, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports.
Magill spent most of 2016 with Triple-A Louisville in the Reds' organization, where he posted a 4.46 ERA in 42.1 innings over 29 games. He did earn himself a call up to the majors for the first time in three years, pitching 4.1 innings in five games, allowing three earned runs. The 27-year-old reliever is likely to spend most of 2017 as bullpen depth with Triple-A El Paso.
