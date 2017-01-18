San Diego Padres

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Padres
|.235
|686
|177
|4.43
|NL West
|5th
|5th
|4th
|3rd
|National League
|15th
|10th
|9th
|10th
Wed Sep 21
|L 3 - 2
|ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|L 2 - 1
|SF
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 7 - 2
|SF
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 9 - 6
|SF
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 4 - 3
|SF
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 7 - 1
|LAD
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 6 - 5
|LAD
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 9 - 4
|LAD
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 3
|at ARI
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 9 - 5
|at ARI
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 3 - 2
|at ARI
Recap
|NL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Los Angeles
|81-61
|91-71
|San Francisco
|79-63
|87-75
|Colorado
|66-76
|75-87
|Arizona
|64-78
|69-93
|San Diego
|62-80
|68-94
Magill signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Wednesday, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports.
Magill spent most of 2016 with Triple-A Louisville in the Reds' organization, where he posted a 4.46 ERA in 42.1 innings over 29 games. He did earn himself a call up to the majors for the first time in three years, pitching 4.1 innings in five games, allowing three earned runs. The 27-year-old reliever is likely to spend most of 2017 as bullpen depth with Triple-A El Paso.
No team took a chance on Blash during the waiver period, so he will remain in the organization. With the
Buss signed a minor league contract with the Padres, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The 30-year-old struggled in the 36 big league appearances he made for the Angels in 2016, slashing just .198/.247/.346 across 90 plate appearances. He will likely start the year at Triple-A, where his numbers were more promising last year, slashing .290/.345/.462 across 372 plate appearances.
Enright signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Monday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The 30-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2013, where he struggled with the Angels, posting a 12.96 ERA across 8.1 innings. He did post a 1.1 BB/9 ratio in the Mexican League last season, but he will still likely start in Triple-A and serve more as a depth piece.
Blash was designated for assignment by the Padres on Friday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The Padres liked Blash enough to reacquire him shortly after designating him for assignment last May, but he ultimately appeared in only 38 games despite spending nearly the entire season with the big club, and the team again decided he was expendable in order to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for pitcher Trevor Cahill. Blash's next step will be determined after his waiver period comes to a close.
