San Diego Padres

68-94 Overall | 5th NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Padres.2356861774.43
NL West5th5th4th3rd
National League 15th10th9th10th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 3 - 2ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 2 - 1SF
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 7 - 2SF
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 9 - 6SF
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 4 - 3SF
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 7 - 1LAD
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 6 - 5LAD
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 9 - 4LAD
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 5 - 3at ARI
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 9 - 5at ARI
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 3 - 2at ARI
Recap

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
1483122366
Padres' Jabari Blash: Finger improving
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Blash's middle finger strain has improved enough for him to play in the Dominican Winter League, the San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders reports.

He ended the year on the DL, but has been able to play 13 games in the Dominican Republic this winter, which is the good news. The bad news is that the 27-year-old slugger is hitting just .115 with nine strikeouts and three walks in 26 at-bats. After keeping him on the active roster for the entire 2016 season, the Padres can now send the Rule 5 pick to the minors in 2017, which seems likely if he struggles out of the gate.

1483058646
Padres' Brett Wallace: Returns to Padres on minor league deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Wallace has signed a minor league contract with the Padres, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Although the report did not say so explicitly, Wallace will presumably attend major league camp for spring training. He failed to build on the momentum from a strong run over the second half of 2015, batting just .189/.309/.318 in 256 plate appearances last season. Now 30, Wallace is unlikely to fall into 250-plus plate appearances again, even on a rebuilding Padres team.

1482619566
Padres' Craig Stammen: Inks minor league deal with Padres
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Stammen signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Saturday, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports.

The veteran right-hander hasn't pitched in a game since tearing his flexor tendon early in the 2015 campaign. However, the Padres appear to be convinced that Stammen is healthy once again as they agreed to terms on a minor league deal with him. At this time, he's expected to report to the team's minor league spring training.

1482279486
Padres' Jon Edwards: Signs minor league contract with Padres
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Edwards (elbow) signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Edwards was forced to miss the entirety of the 2016 season due to a flexor sprain he suffered during spring training. In 2015, the right-handed reliever posted a 4.32 ERA over 16.2 innings with the Rangers and Padres. With the offseason to rest up, the Padres hope Edwards will be effective in 2017.

1482259326
Padres' Clayton Richard: Returns to Padres on one-year deal
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Richard re-signed with the Padres on a one-year, $1.75 million contract Tuesday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 33-year-old's time with the Cubs in 2016 was disastrous, but he really turned things around upon a move to San Diego, posting a 2.52 ERA across nine starts and two relief appearances. Given the inexperience in their starting pitching ranks the way things stand now, Richard seems to be a likely candidate to garner one of the top spots in the Padres rotation until some of their younger options are ready for primetime.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGWil Myers , 1B.259
HRWil Myers , 1B28
RBIWil Myers , 1B94
OBPWil Myers , 1B.336
SLGWil Myers , 1B.461
RWil Myers , 1B99
SBTravis Jankowski , CF30
WLuis Perdomo , SP9
KBrad Hand , RP111
SVBrandon Maurer , RP13
Full Team Statistics

