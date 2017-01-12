  • My Scores
San Diego Padres

68-94 Overall | 5th NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Padres.2356861774.43
NL West5th5th4th3rd
National League 15th10th9th10th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 3 - 2ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 2 - 1SF
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 7 - 2SF
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 9 - 6SF
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 4 - 3SF
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 7 - 1LAD
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 6 - 5LAD
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 9 - 4LAD
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 5 - 3at ARI
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 9 - 5at ARI
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 3 - 2at ARI
Recap

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
1485371463
Padres' Jabari Blash: Sent outright to Triple-A
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Blash cleared waivers Wednesday and was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso.

No team took a chance on Blash during the waiver period, so he will remain in the organization. With the Padres' renewed emphasis on youth, Blash will have a chance to compete for a roster spot during spring training, but given the lack of success during his initial big league audition last season, he faces the the possibility of being stuck with the Quad-A label.

1485282423
Padres' Nick Buss: Inks minor league deal with Padres
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Buss signed a minor league contract with the Padres, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 30-year-old struggled in the 36 big league appearances he made for the Angels in 2016, slashing just .198/.247/.346 across 90 plate appearances. He will likely start the year at Triple-A, where his numbers were more promising last year, slashing .290/.345/.462 across 372 plate appearances.

1485213663
Padres' Barry Enright: Signs minor league contract with Padres
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Enright signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Monday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 30-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2013, where he struggled with the Angels, posting a 12.96 ERA across 8.1 innings. He did post a 1.1 BB/9 ratio in the Mexican League last season, but he will still likely start in Triple-A and serve more as a depth piece.

1484958604
Padres' Jabari Blash: Designated for assigment
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Blash was designated for assignment by the Padres on Friday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres liked Blash enough to reacquire him shortly after designating him for assignment last May, but he ultimately appeared in only 38 games despite spending nearly the entire season with the big club, and the team again decided he was expendable in order to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for pitcher Trevor Cahill. Blash's next step will be determined after his waiver period comes to a close.

1484620924
Padres' Wil Myers: Inks $83 million deal with Padres
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Myers agreed to a six-year, $83 million deal with the Padres on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The Padres decided to lock up the 26-year-old, who is coming off of a breakout 2016 campaign in which he slashed .259/.336/.461 and mashed 28 home runs. Myers also stole 28 bases in 34 attempts. He presents a bit of long-term risk, as he missed significant time due to injuries during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. If he can stay healthy, it appears that Myers will be a cornerstone in the Padres' lineup for the foreseeable future.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGWil Myers , 1B.259
HRWil Myers , 1B28
RBIWil Myers , 1B94
OBPWil Myers , 1B.336
SLGWil Myers , 1B.461
RWil Myers , 1B99
SBTravis Jankowski , CF30
WLuis Perdomo , SP9
KBrad Hand , RP111
SVBrandon Maurer , RP13
Full Team Statistics

