Washington Nationals

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Nationals
|.256
|763
|203
|3.51
|NL East
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|National League
|6th
|4th
|4th
|2nd
Wed Sep 28
|L 3 - 0
|ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 3
|ARI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 4
|MIA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 2 - 1
|MIA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 10 - 7
|MIA
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 4 - 3
|LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 8
|LAD
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
|W 5 - 2
|LAD
Recap
Mon Oct 10
|W 8 - 3
|at LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 11
|L 6 - 5
|at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 13
|L 4 - 3
|LAD
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
Albers agreed to a minor league deal with the Nationals on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.
The 34-year-old is coming off one of the worst years of his career, and definitely of recent memory, posting an abysmal 6.31 ERA across 51.1 innings with only 30 strikeouts and 19 walks. The Nationals took a flyer on Albers, and he'll need to return to his numbers prior to 2016 if he wants to make an impact in 2017.
The 42-year-old appeared in 10 games with the Cubs and Giants last season, throwing 6.1 scoreless innings. He hasn't spent a full season in the majors since 2014, when he held a 4.81 ERA over 58 innings, converting 35 of 42 save opportunities. The
The righty was serviceable for Baltimore last season, posting a 3.53 ERA in 35 appearances (four starts). He did also put up a weak 5.8 K/9 and 4.87 FIP in the process, which are less encouraging numbers. The 29-year-old began his career as a starter, but has primarily worked out of the bullpen in recent years. If he makes the big league roster, he will likely feature as a long reliever and spot starter.
Green agreed to a minor league deal with the Nationals on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes reports.
Green does not figure to break camp with the big league club, as he is behind Stephen Drew and Wilmer Difo on the organizational depth chart, among the club's backup middle infield options. He has a career .251/.286/.339 slash line with four home runs in 350 career MLB plate appearances, and most recently washed out of the Giants organization.
Drew agreed to a one-year deal with the Nationals on Thursday, the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes reports.
The deal is expected to be worth just over $3 million. He will serve as the backup at second base and shortstop and will provide a good clubhouse presence. He hit .266 with eight home runs in 165 plate appearances last year, and would need Daniel Murphy or Trea Turner to suffer an injury in order to see enough playing time to be a useful fantasy option. This means Wilmer Difo will likely open the year at Triple-A.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|.347
|HR
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|25
|RBI
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|104
|OBP
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|.390
|SLG
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|.595
|R
|Anthony Rendon , 3B
|91
|SB
|Trea Turner , CF
|33
|W
|Max Scherzer , SP
|20
|ERA
|Tanner Roark , SP
|2.83
|WHIP
|Max Scherzer , SP
|0.97
|K
|Max Scherzer , SP
|284
|SV
|Mark Melancon , RP
|47
|Full Team Statistics
