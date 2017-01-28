Washington Nationals

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Nationals
|.256
|763
|203
|3.51
|NL East
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|National League
|6th
|4th
|4th
|2nd
Wed Sep 28
|L 3 - 0
|ARI
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 3
|ARI
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 4
|MIA
Sat Oct 1
|W 2 - 1
|MIA
Sun Oct 2
|W 10 - 7
|MIA
Fri Oct 7
|L 4 - 3
|LAD
Sat Oct 8
|LAD
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
|W 5 - 2
|LAD
Mon Oct 10
|W 8 - 3
|at LAD
Tue Oct 11
|L 6 - 5
|at LAD
Thu Oct 13
|L 4 - 3
|LAD
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
Severino will compete for a bench spot in spring training, but will likely begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse.
Derek Norris and Jose Lobaton are expected to handle catching duties for the Nationals in 2017, but if either one gets hurt, Severino would be next man up. The 23-year-old showed some improvement at the plate last year, and while he doesn't offer much power, Severino does make consistent contact and could eventually develop into a Francisco Cervelli-like fantasy option.
Kieboom is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse.
He's currently fourth on the Nationals' depth chart at catcher, but Kieboom has yet to show much promise at the plate since concussions truncated his 2015 campaign, and it would probably take a couple of injuries for him to see any major league playing time before September. If he does show signs of regaining the form that saw him hit .309/.352/.500 at Low-A in 2014, though, he could push his way back into the long term plans for the organization, which doesn't really have an obvious catcher of the future at the moment.
Goodwin will compete for a bench spot with the Nationals in spring training, but will likely begin the season back at Triple-A Syracuse.
The 26-year-old restored some of his prospect luster last season, hitting .280/.349/.438 with 14 home runs and 15 steals in 119 Triple-A games, but a crowded outfield picture in Washington makes Goodwin a long shot to break camp on the 25-man roster. Neither Jayson Werth nor Bryce Harper is exactly an iron man, though, so look for Goodwin to be the first outfielder called up if injuries create an opening during the regular season.
The Nats struck out in their attempts to land an established closer in the offseason, leaving a handful of holdovers competing for ninth-inning duties this spring. Solis is among that group, but as the only left-hander in the bunch, he's more likely to be used as a setup man. That said, his 10.3 K/9 rate in 2016 suggests he has the stuff to close, even if only in situations when a left-handed hitter represents the final out. Solis' unsettled role makes him a speculative fantasy play at the moment, but in leagues that use saves plus holds as a category, he could prove to be a useful asset.
The veteran right-hander spent last season in the minors after he did not crack the Rangers' Opening Day roster. His NRI status, coupled with the Nationals' stellar pitching at the major league level, makes him a bit of a long shot to crack the 25-man out of spring. His starting experience does help his chances, but the Nationals also recently signed 29-year-old Vance Worley, who offers a similar skill set as a spot starter or long reliever.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|.347
|HR
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|25
|RBI
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|104
|OBP
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|.390
|SLG
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|.595
|R
|Anthony Rendon , 3B
|91
|SB
|Trea Turner , CF
|33
|W
|Max Scherzer , SP
|20
|ERA
|Tanner Roark , SP
|2.83
|WHIP
|Max Scherzer , SP
|0.97
|K
|Max Scherzer , SP
|284
|SV
|Mark Melancon , RP
|47
