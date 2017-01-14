Washington Nationals

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Nationals
|.256
|763
|203
|3.51
|NL East
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|National League
|6th
|4th
|4th
|2nd
Wed Sep 28
|L 3 - 0
|ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 3
|ARI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 4
|MIA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 2 - 1
|MIA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 10 - 7
|MIA
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 4 - 3
|LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 8
|LAD
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
|W 5 - 2
|LAD
Recap
Mon Oct 10
|W 8 - 3
|at LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 11
|L 6 - 5
|at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 13
|L 4 - 3
|LAD
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
Santana signed a minor league contract with the Nationals and has been assigned to High-A Potomac.
The 73rd overall pick in the 2011 draft for the Dodgers sat out the entire 2016 season. He last appeared in the minor leagues in 2015 for Low-A Great Lakes, where he hit just .238/.282/.324 in 264 plate appearances across 64 games, and he has never advanced past Low-A. A rebound season could help the 23-year-old get his once-promising career back on track, but he shouldn't be expected to advance much further than High-A in 2017.
Falu spent 2016 in the Royals system with Triple-A Omaha, where he slashed .267/.297/.404 in 172 plate appearances over 46 games. He'll be 34 in June and has not appeared in the big leagues since 2014, when he saw time in Milwaukee and San Diego. Don't expect him to earn any time in the majors in 2017 either, as the Nationals have strong depth at second base, Falu's primary position.
Lisson agreed to a minor league contract with the Nationals, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
In 2016, Lisson played at Triple-A Saltillo in the Mexican League, where he hit .278/.398/.474 with 16 home runs. However, at 32 years old, the third baseman has little to offer apart from organizational depth as he's yet to appear in the majors.
Mills signed a minor league contract with the Nationals, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Mills had a solid year with the Astros organization in 2016, where he played at the club's Low-A and High-A affiliates. Between the two, he posted a respectable 3.21 ERA over 42 innings (30 games). However, he struggled with control and gave up 28 walks in that time, pushing his WHIP up to a lofty 1.60.
The veteran slugger finished last season 12th in exit velocity at 93.7 mph but 150th in launch angle at 7.9 degrees, indicating that while Zimmerman was regularly hitting the ball hard, he was also mostly hitting it on the ground. If he can tweak his swing to add some more loft, he could rebound in a big way, but it's fair to ask whether the shoulder issues that forced his move to first base have also contributed to his inability to elevate the ball. Keep a very close eye on his performance this spring -- especially whether he's hitting more line drives and fly balls -- before you take a chance on adding Zimmerman to your fantasy roster.
|2016 Team Leaders
|RBI
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|104
|OBP
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|.390
|Full Team Statistics
Youth Bryce Harper Red Washington Nationals Official Cool Base Player Jersey Shop Now!