Washington Nationals

95-67 Overall | 1st NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Nationals.2567632033.51
NL East2nd1st2nd1st
National League 6th4th4th2nd

Wed Sep 28
L 3 - 0ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 3ARI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 4MIA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 2 - 1MIA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 10 - 7MIA
Recap
Fri Oct 7
L 4 - 3LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 8
LAD
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
W 5 - 2LAD
Recap
Mon Oct 10
W 8 - 3at LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 11
L 6 - 5at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 13
L 4 - 3LAD
Recap

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Poised for spot on big league roster
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Difo could begin the regular season as the Nationals' primary infield reserve, The Washington Post reports.

Danny Espinosa is now an Angel and Stephen Drew is a free agent, leaving the path clear for Difo to claim a spot on the 25-man roster. He's spent most of the last two seasons at Double-A Harrisburg, compiling a .268/.316/.369 line with 54 steals in 66 attempts, and that speed might make him an intriguing late-round dart in deeper fantasy formats should he break camp with the Nats. With Daniel Murphy and Trea Turner as the starting double-play duo though, playing time for Difo could be scarce.

December 9, 2016
Are the Nationals desperate? (3:08)
December 8, 2016
Fantasy Baseball Update: Mark Melancon
(0:37)
December 8, 2016
Fantasy Baseball Update: Lucas Giolito
(0:41)
December 8, 2016
Fantasy Baseball Update: Adam Eaton
(0:39)

