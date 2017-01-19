Washington Nationals

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Nationals
|.256
|763
|203
|3.51
|NL East
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|National League
|6th
|4th
|4th
|2nd
Wed Sep 28
|L 3 - 0
|ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 3
|ARI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 4
|MIA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 2 - 1
|MIA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 10 - 7
|MIA
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 4 - 3
|LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 8
|LAD
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
|W 5 - 2
|LAD
Recap
Mon Oct 10
|W 8 - 3
|at LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 11
|L 6 - 5
|at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 13
|L 4 - 3
|LAD
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
The righty was serviceable for Baltimore last season, posting a 3.53 ERA in 35 appearances (four starts). He did also put up a weak 5.8 K/9 and 4.87 FIP in the process, which are less encouraging numbers. The 29-year-old began his career as a starter, but has primarily worked out of the bullpen in recent years. If he makes the big league roster, he will likely feature as a long reliever and spot starter.
Green agreed to a minor league deal with the Nationals on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes reports.
Green does not figure to break camp with the big league club, as he is behind Stephen Drew and Wilmer Difo on the organizational depth chart, among the club's backup middle infield options. He has a career .251/.286/.339 slash line with four home runs in 350 career MLB plate appearances, and most recently washed out of the Giants organization.
Drew agreed to a one-year deal with the Nationals on Thursday, the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes reports.
The deal is expected to be worth just over $3 million. He will serve as the backup at second base and shortstop and will provide a good clubhouse presence. He hit .266 with eight home runs in 165 plate appearances last year, and would need Daniel Murphy or Trea Turner to suffer an injury in order to see enough playing time to be a useful fantasy option. This means Wilmer Difo will likely open the year at Triple-A.
Santana signed a minor league contract with the Nationals and has been assigned to High-A Potomac.
The 73rd overall pick in the 2011 draft for the Dodgers sat out the entire 2016 season. He last appeared in the minor leagues in 2015 for Low-A Great Lakes, where he hit just .238/.282/.324 in 264 plate appearances across 64 games, and he has never advanced past Low-A. A rebound season could help the 23-year-old get his once-promising career back on track, but he shouldn't be expected to advance much further than High-A in 2017.
Falu spent 2016 in the Royals system with Triple-A Omaha, where he slashed .267/.297/.404 in 172 plate appearances over 46 games. He'll be 34 in June and has not appeared in the big leagues since 2014, when he saw time in Milwaukee and San Diego. Don't expect him to earn any time in the majors in 2017 either, as the Nationals have strong depth at second base, Falu's primary position.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|.347
|HR
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|25
|RBI
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|104
|OBP
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|.390
|SLG
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|.595
|R
|Anthony Rendon , 3B
|91
|SB
|Trea Turner , CF
|33
|W
|Max Scherzer , SP
|20
|ERA
|Tanner Roark , SP
|2.83
|WHIP
|Max Scherzer , SP
|0.97
|K
|Max Scherzer , SP
|284
|SV
|Mark Melancon , RP
|47
|Full Team Statistics
