Washington Nationals

95-67 Overall | 1st NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Nationals.2567632033.51
NL East2nd1st2nd1st
National League 6th4th4th2nd

Schedule

Wed Sep 28
L 3 - 0ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 3ARI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 4MIA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 2 - 1MIA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 10 - 7MIA
Recap
Fri Oct 7
L 4 - 3LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 8
LAD
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
W 5 - 2LAD
Recap
Mon Oct 10
W 8 - 3at LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 11
L 6 - 5at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 13
L 4 - 3LAD
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Avoids arbitration with Nationals
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rendon and the Nationals avoided arbitration with a one-year, $5.8 million deal, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.

Rendon bounced back from a disappointing 2015 season with a solid .270/.348/.450 line and 20 home runs in 2016. He'll get a $3 million raise for that uptick, his second year in arbitration.

Nationals' Bryce Harper: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harper signed a one-year, $13.625 million deal with the Nationals on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

This is Harper's second to last season before he hits free agency after the 2018 campaign. He received a healthy bump in pay from the $5 million he earned in 2016. While he is coming off a bit of a down year that was dragged down by injuries, Harper will still cost a premium as a late first-round pick in most drafts this season.

Nationals' Derek Norris: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Norris agreed to a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Nationals on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

He struggled in a major way with San Diego in 2016, batting .186/.255/.328 with a strikeout rate north of 30 percent. That said, Norris, who turns 28 next month, still packs a power punch and he figures to serve as the primary option behind the dish in Washington -- that keeps him plenty relevant in two-catcher leagues.

Nationals' Tanner Roark: Avoids arbitration with Nationals, agrees to $4.315 million deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Roark avoided arbitration with the Nationals on Friday with a $4.315 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Roark continues to quietly be one of baseball's best pitchers and will now receive a salary above league minimum for it. The 30-year-old posted a 2.83 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 210 innings last season and worked as the Nationals' No. 2 starter behind Max Scherzer with Stephen Strasburg (elbow) out.

Nationals' Neal Cotts: Signs with Nationals
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cotts signed a minor league deal with the Nationals on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, The Washington Post reports.

He spent all of last season at Triple-A, bouncing between the Angels', Yankees', and Rangers' systems, and the 36-year-old has a career 4.36 ERA in 443.1 major league innings. Barring a rash of injuries in the Nats' bullpen, Cotts will likely only be organizational depth for the team.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGDaniel Murphy , 2B.347
HRDaniel Murphy , 2B25
RBIDaniel Murphy , 2B104
OBPDaniel Murphy , 2B.390
SLGDaniel Murphy , 2B.595
RAnthony Rendon , 3B91
SBTrea Turner , CF33
WMax Scherzer , SP20
ERATanner Roark , SP2.83
WHIPMax Scherzer , SP0.97
KMax Scherzer , SP284
SVMark Melancon , RP47
Full Team Statistics

