Washington Nationals

95-67 Overall | 1st NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Nationals.2567632033.51
NL East2nd1st2nd1st
National League 6th4th4th2nd

Schedule

Wed Sep 28
L 3 - 0ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 3ARI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 4MIA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 2 - 1MIA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 10 - 7MIA
Recap
Fri Oct 7
L 4 - 3LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 8
LAD
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
W 5 - 2LAD
Recap
Mon Oct 10
W 8 - 3at LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 11
L 6 - 5at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 13
L 4 - 3LAD
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Long shot to win bench spot this spring
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Severino will compete for a bench spot in spring training, but will likely begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse.

Derek Norris and Jose Lobaton are expected to handle catching duties for the Nationals in 2017, but if either one gets hurt, Severino would be next man up. The 23-year-old showed some improvement at the plate last year, and while he doesn't offer much power, Severino does make consistent contact and could eventually develop into a Francisco Cervelli-like fantasy option.

Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Expected to begin season at Triple-A
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Kieboom is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse.

He's currently fourth on the Nationals' depth chart at catcher, but Kieboom has yet to show much promise at the plate since concussions truncated his 2015 campaign, and it would probably take a couple of injuries for him to see any major league playing time before September. If he does show signs of regaining the form that saw him hit .309/.352/.500 at Low-A in 2014, though, he could push his way back into the long term plans for the organization, which doesn't really have an obvious catcher of the future at the moment.

Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Likely headed back to Triple-A to begin 2017
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Goodwin will compete for a bench spot with the Nationals in spring training, but will likely begin the season back at Triple-A Syracuse.

The 26-year-old restored some of his prospect luster last season, hitting .280/.349/.438 with 14 home runs and 15 steals in 119 Triple-A games, but a crowded outfield picture in Washington makes Goodwin a long shot to break camp on the 25-man roster. Neither Jayson Werth nor Bryce Harper is exactly an iron man, though, so look for Goodwin to be the first outfielder called up if injuries create an opening during the regular season.

Nationals' Sammy Solis: Expected to fill setup role in 2017
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Solis is expected to be a late-inning option for the Nationals this season.

The Nats struck out in their attempts to land an established closer in the offseason, leaving a handful of holdovers competing for ninth-inning duties this spring. Solis is among that group, but as the only left-hander in the bunch, he's more likely to be used as a setup man. That said, his 10.3 K/9 rate in 2016 suggests he has the stuff to close, even if only in situations when a left-handed hitter represents the final out. Solis' unsettled role makes him a speculative fantasy play at the moment, but in leagues that use saves plus holds as a category, he could prove to be a useful asset.

Nationals' Jeremy Guthrie: Inks minor league deal with Nationals
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Guthrie signed a minor league deal with the Nationals on Friday that includes an invite to major league spring training, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander spent last season in the minors after he did not crack the Rangers' Opening Day roster. His NRI status, coupled with the Nationals' stellar pitching at the major league level, makes him a bit of a long shot to crack the 25-man out of spring. His starting experience does help his chances, but the Nationals also recently signed 29-year-old Vance Worley, who offers a similar skill set as a spot starter or long reliever.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGDaniel Murphy , 2B.347
HRDaniel Murphy , 2B25
RBIDaniel Murphy , 2B104
OBPDaniel Murphy , 2B.390
SLGDaniel Murphy , 2B.595
RAnthony Rendon , 3B91
SBTrea Turner , CF33
WMax Scherzer , SP20
ERATanner Roark , SP2.83
WHIPMax Scherzer , SP0.97
KMax Scherzer , SP284
SVMark Melancon , RP47
Full Team Statistics

