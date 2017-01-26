Washington Nationals

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Nationals
|.256
|763
|203
|3.51
|NL East
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|National League
|6th
|4th
|4th
|2nd
Wed Sep 28
|L 3 - 0
|ARI
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 3
|ARI
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 4
|MIA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 2 - 1
|MIA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 10 - 7
|MIA
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 4 - 3
|LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 8
|LAD
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
|W 5 - 2
|LAD
Recap
Mon Oct 10
|W 8 - 3
|at LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 11
|L 6 - 5
|at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 13
|L 4 - 3
|LAD
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
Guthrie signed a minor league deal with the Nationals on Friday that includes an invite to major league spring training, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander spent last season in the minors after he did not crack the Rangers' Opening Day roster. His NRI status coupled with the Nationals' stellar pitching at the major league level makes him a bit of a long shot to crack the 25-man out of spring. His starting experience does help his chances, but the Nationals also recently signed 29-year-old Vance Worley, who offers a similar skill set as a spot starter or long reliever.
Grace will compete for a spot in the Nationals' bullpen this spring.
He's spent the last two seasons bouncing between Washington and Triple-A Syracuse, and while the 28-year-old has shown the potential to be an effective LOOGY in the majors, the team already has Oliver Perez and Sammy Solis locked into two spots in their 'pen, leaving little room for a third lefty. Expect Grace to head back in the minors for now, but with Perez's contract up at the end of the season, he could become a regular bullpen member for the Nats in 2018.
The 32-year-old has spent the last two seasons bouncing back and forth between Washington and Triple-A Syracuse, and while his minor league K-rate has been good, it come with sometimes shaky control and a sub-90 mph fastball. That's not a combination built for success in the majors, so expect Martin to begin the 2017 season back in the minors, where he'll continue providing depth when injuries hit the Nats' staff.
Gott will head into spring training competing for a bullpen spot with the Nationals.
He spent most of last season at Triple-A after coming over from the Angels, posting a lackluster 4.35 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB in 39.1 innings for Syracuse, but Gott was a little sharper in six big league frames. The Nats have a lot of arms competing for just a couple of openings in their 'pen this spring, but Gott's lively fastball gives him a strong chance of emerging with a 25-man roster spot.
Perez heads into 2017 as the top LOOGY in the Nationals' bullpen.
Sammy Solis could see more high-leverage situations, but manager Dusty Baker is more likely to use Solis for a full inning, and turn to Perez when he needs to retire one specific left-handed hitter. The 35-year-old wasn't quite as dominant against same-side hitters last season as he's been in the past, but still allowed just a .227/.337/.384 slash line against them in 2016 with a 25.5 percent strikeout rate.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|.347
|HR
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|25
|RBI
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|104
|OBP
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|.390
|SLG
|Daniel Murphy , 2B
|.595
|R
|Anthony Rendon , 3B
|91
|SB
|Trea Turner , CF
|33
|W
|Max Scherzer , SP
|20
|ERA
|Tanner Roark , SP
|2.83
|WHIP
|Max Scherzer , SP
|0.97
|K
|Max Scherzer , SP
|284
|SV
|Mark Melancon , RP
|47
|Full Team Statistics
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now