Montreal Canadiens

|Conference Team Rankings
|GF Average
|GA Average
|Power Play
|Canadiens
|2.98
|2.45
|24.16%
|Eastern
|6th
|3rd
|5th
|Sabres
|Canadiens
|PTS
|K. Okposo (31)
|M. Pacioretty (39)
|AST
|R. Ristolainen (25)
|A. Radulov (25)
|G
|K. Okposo (15)
|M. Pacioretty (21)
Sat Jan 14
|W 5 - 4
|NYR
Mon Jan 16
|L 1 - 0
|at DET
Wed Jan 18
|L 4 - 1
|PIT
Fri Jan 20
|W 3 - 1
|at NJ
Sat Jan 21
|L 3 - 2
|BUF
Tue Jan 24
|W 5 - 1
|CGY
Thu Jan 26
|L 3 - 1
|at NYI
7:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|BUF
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|at PHI
1:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|WAS
1:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
|EDM
9:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|at COL
9:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|at ARI
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|STL
7:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
|at BOS
|EAST
Atlantic
|Overall
W-L-OTL
|Pts
|Montreal
|29-14-7
|65
|Ottawa
|26-15-6
|58
|Boston
|25-21-6
|56
|Toronto
|23-15-9
|55
|Florida
|21-19-10
|52
|Tampa Bay
|22-22-6
|50
|Buffalo
|20-19-9
|49
|Detroit
|20-20-9
|49
|Date
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|1/25
|Alex Galchenyuk
|C
|Expected to be out until at least Jan 31
|12/10
|Greg Pateryn
|D
|Expected to be out until at least Feb 2
|1/25
|David Desharnais
|C
|Expected to be out until at least Jan 31
|1/06
|Brendan Gallagher
|RW
|Expected to be out until at least Mar 4
|10/21
|Martin Reway
|LW
|Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
