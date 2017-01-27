  • My Scores
Montreal Canadiens

29-14-7 Overall | 10-2-5 Atlantic (1st)
Conference Team RankingsGF AverageGA AveragePower Play
Canadiens2.982.4524.16%
Eastern6th3rd5th

Next Game

Tue, January 31, 7:30 PM EST
Bell Centre
Buffalo Sabres
at
Montreal Canadiens

Leaders

SabresCanadiens
PTS K. Okposo (31) M. Pacioretty (39)
AST R. Ristolainen (25) A. Radulov (25)
G K. Okposo (15) M. Pacioretty (21)

Schedule

Sat Jan 14
W 5 - 4NYR
Recap
Mon Jan 16
L 1 - 0at DET
Recap
Wed Jan 18
L 4 - 1PIT
Recap
Fri Jan 20
W 3 - 1at NJ
Recap
Sat Jan 21
L 3 - 2BUF
Recap
Tue Jan 24
W 5 - 1CGY
Recap
Thu Jan 26
L 3 - 1at NYI
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
BUF
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
at PHI
1:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
WAS
1:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
EDM
9:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
at COL
9:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
at ARI
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
STL
7:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
at BOS

Standings

EAST
Atlantic 		Overall
W-L-OTL		Pts
Montreal29-14-765
Ottawa26-15-658
Boston25-21-656
Toronto23-15-955
Florida21-19-1052
Tampa Bay22-22-650
Buffalo20-19-949
Detroit20-20-949
1485498900
Ladd scores twice, Islanders beat Canadiens 3-1
NEW YORK (AP) The New York Islanders had a strong effort from start to finish and head into the All-Star break playing their best hockey of the season.
1485409080
Islanders seek to keep momentum going versus Canadiens
NEW YORK -- A pair of teams looking to carry their recent momentum into the All-Star Break square off Thursday night when the New York Islanders host the Montreal Canadiens at Barclays Center.
1485330180
Radulov scores 2 as Price, Canadiens beat Flames 5-1
MONTREAL (AP) Calgary Flames coach Glen Gulutzan was frustrated, and he didn't hesitate to criticize his players after a lopsided loss Tuesday night.
1485241260
Flames look to end skid when they visit Canadiens
MONTREAL -- The Calgary Flames have lost more than three straight only once so far this season. They'll look to keep it that way when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.
1485060180
Bogosian scores in overtime, Sabres edge Canadiens 3-2
MONTREAL (AP) The Sabres couldn't score from in close on All-Star goalie Carey Price late in regulation Saturday night.
1484980860
A lot has changed since Habs, Sabres last met
MONTREAL -- A clean slate lay before the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres the last time the two teams met; their regular seasons were set to begin with both having their sights set on the playoffs.
1484974140
Power-play goals by Weber, Pacioretty lift Habs over Devils
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) The toughest thing Montreal Canadiens goalie Al Montoya had to do against the New Jersey Devils was stay awake.
1484881560
Red-hot Devils back home to face struggling Canadiens
Have the New Jersey Devils turned a corner? Have they finally righted a ship that appeared to be sinking after a hot first month of the season?
1484802000
Fehr, Guentzel help Penguins top Canadiens 4-1
MONTREAL (AP) Matt Murray got back into form, and that's good news for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
1484703360
Canadiens attempt to slow high-octane Penguins
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens finally put together a strong defensive game in their last outing.
Injuries
DatePlayerPos.Injury
1/25Alex GalchenyukCExpected to be out until at least Jan 31
12/10Greg PaterynDExpected to be out until at least Feb 2
1/25David DesharnaisCExpected to be out until at least Jan 31
1/06Brendan GallagherRWExpected to be out until at least Mar 4
10/21Martin RewayLWExpected to be out until at least Sep 1
Full injuries report
