Toronto Maple Leafs

|Conference Team Rankings
|GF Average
|GA Average
|Power Play
|Maple Leafs
|3.1
|2.76
|25.62%
|Eastern
|5th
|10th
|3rd
|Sabres
|Maple Leafs
|PTS
|K. Okposo (27)
|A. Matthews (37)
|AST
|R. Ristolainen (24)
|M. Marner (25)
|G
|K. Okposo (12)
|A. Matthews (21)
Thu Dec 29
|W 3 - 2
|at TB
Recap
Sun Jan 1
|W 5 - 4
|DET
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|L 6 - 5
|at WAS
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|W 4 - 2
|at NJ
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|L 5 - 3
|MON
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|W 4 - 2
|at NYR
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 4 - 2
|at OTT
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
|BUF
7:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|NYR
7:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|CBC
|OTT
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|CGY
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|at DET
7:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|at PHI
8:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|at DAL
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|at STL
|EAST
Atlantic
|Overall
W-L-OTL
|Pts
|Montreal
|27-11-6
|60
|Boston
|23-18-5
|51
|Ottawa
|22-15-4
|48
|Toronto
|20-13-8
|48
|Florida
|20-17-8
|48
|Tampa Bay
|20-20-4
|44
|Detroit
|18-19-6
|42
|Buffalo
|16-17-9
|41
|Date
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|1/13
|Martin Marincin
|D
|Expected to be out until at least Jan 17
|10/12
|Nathan Horton
|RW
|Expected to be out until at least Oct 12
|1/13
|Ben Smith
|RW
|Expected to be out until at least Jan 17
|12/28
|Joffrey Lupul
|LW
|Expected to be out until at least Jan 23
|Full injuries report
