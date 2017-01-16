  • My Scores
Toronto Maple Leafs

20-13-8 Overall | 9-4-1 Atlantic (4th)
Conference Team RankingsGF AverageGA AveragePower Play
Maple Leafs3.12.7625.62%
Eastern5th10th3rd

Next Game

Tue, January 17, 7:30 PM EST
Air Canada Centre
Buffalo Sabres
at
Toronto Maple Leafs

Leaders

SabresMaple Leafs
PTS K. Okposo (27) A. Matthews (37)
AST R. Ristolainen (24) M. Marner (25)
G K. Okposo (12) A. Matthews (21)

Schedule

Thu Dec 29
W 3 - 2at TB
Recap
Sun Jan 1
W 5 - 4DET
Recap
Tue Jan 3
L 6 - 5at WAS
Recap
Fri Jan 6
W 4 - 2at NJ
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 5 - 3MON
Recap
Fri Jan 13
W 4 - 2at NYR
Recap
Sat Jan 14
W 4 - 2at OTT
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
BUF
7:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
NYR
7:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
CBCOTT
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
CGY
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
at DET
7:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
at PHI
8:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
at DAL
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
at STL

Standings

EAST
Atlantic 		Overall
W-L-OTL		Pts
Montreal27-11-660
Boston23-18-551
Ottawa22-15-448
Toronto20-13-848
Florida20-17-848
Tampa Bay20-20-444
Detroit18-19-642
Buffalo16-17-941
1484458620
Kadri, McElhinney lead Maple Leafs past Senators 4-2
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) Curtis McElhinney is already earning praise from his new teammates after just one start.
1484376060
Sens prepared for Leafs' Matthews this time
OTTAWA -- The first time the Senators faced Auston Matthews, they were left with a bitter sweet memory.
1484368320
Nylander, van Riemsdyk score early, Maple Leafs beat Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) Playing for the first time in nearly a week, the Toronto Maple Leafs showed no signs of rust and kept up their strong play.
1484275680
Upstart Leafs aim to take down Rangers
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a lot to like about their 2016-17 season.
1483851060
Canadiens beat Maple Leafs for 13th straight time
TORONTO (AP) ï¿½ï¿½ Carey Price made 33 saves for his 20th victory of the season and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 13th straight game, 5-3 on Saturday night.
1483766520
Canadiens hurting as they get ready for Maple Leafs
TORONTO -- While the Toronto Maple Leafs held off the New Jersey Devils 4-2 Friday night, the Montreal Canadiens were already in Toronto, rested and ready to face their traditional rivals at the Air Canada Centre Saturday night.
1483764060
Red-hot Maple Leafs ride fast start to 4-2 win over Devils
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) What was supposed to be a rebuilding season for youthful Toronto could turn into a playoff appearance.
1483667400
Leafs prioritize tightening up defense vs. Devils
Offense has not been an issue this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who boast three outstanding rookies that have helped the team average a little more than three goals per game.
1483503480
Ovechkin scores in OT as Capitals come back to beat Leafs
WASHINGTON (AP) A back-and-forth, high-scoring contest with the upstart Toronto Maple Leafs was a shot of life for the Washington Capitals, who showed they can still win games like in the good ol' days.
1483406940
Maple Leafs, Capitals aim to extend winning streaks
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs both enter Tuesday night's game trying to extend winning streaks.
Injuries
DatePlayerPos.Injury
1/13Martin MarincinDExpected to be out until at least Jan 17
10/12Nathan HortonRWExpected to be out until at least Oct 12
1/13Ben SmithRWExpected to be out until at least Jan 17
12/28Joffrey LupulLWExpected to be out until at least Jan 23
Full injuries report
Player Video

