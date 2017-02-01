Toronto Maple Leafs

|Conference Team Rankings
|GF Average
|GA Average
|Power Play
|Maple Leafs
|3.06
|2.73
|25.18%
|Eastern
|5th
|8th
|2nd
|Maple Leafs
|Blues
|PTS
|M. Marner (41)
|V. Tarasenko (49)
|AST
|M. Marner (29)
|V. Tarasenko (27)
|G
|A. Matthews (23)
|V. Tarasenko (22)
Tue Jan 17
|W 4 - 3
|BUF
Thu Jan 19
|L 5 - 2
|NYR
Sat Jan 21
|L 3 - 2
|OTT
Mon Jan 23
|W 4 - 0
|CGY
Wed Jan 25
|W 4 - 0
|at DET
Thu Jan 26
|L 2 - 1
|at PHI
Tue Jan 31
|L 6 - 3
|at DAL
9:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|at STL
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at BOS
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at NYI
7:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|DAL
7:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|STL
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|BUF
7:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
|NYI
7:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at CLB
|EAST
Atlantic
|Overall
W-L-OTL
|Pts
|Montreal
|30-14-7
|67
|Ottawa
|26-16-6
|58
|Boston
|26-21-6
|58
|Toronto
|23-16-9
|55
|Florida
|22-19-10
|54
|Tampa Bay
|22-23-6
|50
|Buffalo
|20-20-9
|49
|Detroit
|20-21-9
|49
|Date
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|10/12
|Nathan Horton
|RW
|Expected to be out until at least Oct 12
|1/31
|Ben Smith
|RW
|Expected to be out until at least Feb 6
|1/31
|Morgan Rielly
|D
|Day-to-Day
|1/23
|Joffrey Lupul
|LW
|Expected to be out until at least Feb 21
