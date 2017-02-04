Toronto Maple Leafs

|Conference Team Rankings
|GF Average
|GA Average
|Power Play
|Maple Leafs
|3.02
|2.77
|24.65%
|Eastern
|5th
|10th
|2nd
|Maple Leafs
|Bruins
|PTS
|M. Marner (42)
|B. Marchand (54)
|AST
|M. Marner (29)
|B. Marchand (31)
|G
|A. Matthews (23)
|B. Marchand (23)
Thu Jan 19
|L 5 - 2
|NYR
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|L 3 - 2
|OTT
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|W 4 - 0
|CGY
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|W 4 - 0
|at DET
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|L 2 - 1
|at PHI
Recap
Tue Jan 31
|L 6 - 3
|at DAL
Recap
Thu Feb 2
|L 5 - 1
|at STL
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|CBC
|at BOS
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at NYI
7:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|DAL
7:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|STL
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|BUF
7:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
|NYI
7:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at CLB
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 18
|OTT
|EAST
Atlantic
|Overall
W-L-OTL
|Pts
|Montreal
|30-15-7
|67
|Ottawa
|27-16-6
|60
|Boston
|26-22-6
|58
|Florida
|23-19-10
|56
|Toronto
|23-17-9
|55
|Detroit
|21-21-9
|51
|Buffalo
|20-20-10
|50
|Tampa Bay
|22-24-6
|50
|Date
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|10/12
|Nathan Horton
|RW
|Expected to be out until at least Oct 12
|1/23
|Joffrey Lupul
|LW
|Expected to be out until at least Feb 21
|Full injuries report
