Toronto Maple Leafs

23-17-9 Overall | 11-4-2 Atlantic (5th)
Conference Team RankingsGF AverageGA AveragePower Play
Maple Leafs3.022.7724.65%
Eastern5th10th2nd

Next Game

Sat, February 4, 7:00 PM EST
TD Garden
TV: CBC
Toronto Maple Leafs
at
Boston Bruins

Leaders

Maple LeafsBruins
PTS M. Marner (42) B. Marchand (54)
AST M. Marner (29) B. Marchand (31)
G A. Matthews (23) B. Marchand (23)

Schedule

Thu Jan 19
L 5 - 2NYR
Recap
Sat Jan 21
L 3 - 2OTT
Recap
Mon Jan 23
W 4 - 0CGY
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 4 - 0at DET
Recap
Thu Jan 26
L 2 - 1at PHI
Recap
Tue Jan 31
L 6 - 3at DAL
Recap
Thu Feb 2
L 5 - 1at STL
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
CBCat BOS
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at NYI
7:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
DAL
7:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
STL
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
BUF
7:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
NYI
7:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at CLB
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 18
OTT

Standings

EAST
Atlantic 		Overall
W-L-OTL		Pts
Montreal30-15-767
Ottawa27-16-660
Boston26-22-658
Florida23-19-1056
Toronto23-17-955
Detroit21-21-951
Buffalo20-20-1050
Tampa Bay22-24-650
1486171680
Maple Leafs look to end skid in key tilt vs. Bruins
BOSTON -- Four-pointer.
1486102380
Stastny, Allen lead Blues to 5-1 win over Maple Leafs
ST. LOUIS (AP) Jake Allen hopes he's put his struggles behind him.
1486013820
Yeo era begins as Blues host Maple Leafs
ST. LOUIS -- A strong message was sent to the St. Louis Blues about their inconsistency this season when coach Ken Hitchcock was fired Wednesday.
1485930060
Lehtonen, 5-goal 1st period carry Stars past Maple Leafs 6-3
DALLAS (AP) Devin Shore followed the Toronto Maple Leafs closely while he was growing up in Ajax, Ontario. And in his first career game against them, the Dallas rookie scored the first goal and assisted on the second.
1485834600
Stars hope injured Faksa returns against Maple Leafs
DALLAS -- Last Thursday night, the Dallas Stars edged the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 at American Airlines Center in their final game before the NHL All-Star Break.
1485488580
Flyers top Maple Leafs 2-1 for 3rd straight victory
PHILADELPHIA (AP) With a vital winning streak headed into the All-Star break, the mood has changed in Philadelphia.
1485408180
Flyers host Maple Leafs in key Eastern Conference game
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs meet Thursday night and could be a little weary-legged after skating to shutout victories in New York and Detroit, respectively, on the road Wednesday.
1485403140
Matthews' 23rd goal helps Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 4-0
DETROIT (AP) The Toronto Maple Leafs made quite an investment in goaltender Frederik Andersen last summer, trading a first- and second-round pick to Anaheim to acquire the goaltender and giving him a $25 million, five-year deal.
1485324000
Leafs aim to keep rolling vs. Red Wings
Heading into the season, the spotlight shined squarely on Auston Matthews as he was expected to bring the Toronto Maple Leafs back to prominence.
1485236400
Kadri scores twice to get to 20 goals; Leafs beat Flames 4-0
TORONTO (AP) Nazem Kadri is scoring a whole bunch more for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season with a little luck on his side.
Injuries
DatePlayerPos.Injury
10/12Nathan HortonRWExpected to be out until at least Oct 12
1/23Joffrey LupulLWExpected to be out until at least Feb 21
Full injuries report
