Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Abilene Christian Wildcats

Current Records: Tarleton State 8-12, Abilene Christian 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Abilene Christian and Tarleton State are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2020, but not for long. The two teams will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moody Coliseum. The Wildcats are limping into the contest on a six-game losing streak.

Abilene Christian is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 60-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cal Baptist on Saturday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Abilene Christian struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State suffered their biggest loss since November 17, 2024 on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 88-64 defeat at the hands of Grand Canyon. The Texans were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Abilene Christian's loss dropped their record down to 8-11. As for Tarleton State, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-12.

Looking ahead, Abilene Christian is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Abilene Christian was pulverized by Tarleton State 86-59 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Will Abilene Christian have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Abilene Christian is a 4.5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Abilene Christian and Tarleton State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.