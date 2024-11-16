Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Abilene Christian Wildcats

Current Records: Texas State 2-1, Abilene Christian 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Texas State Bobcats at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while the Bobcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

Abilene Christian will roll into the game after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 56 points on Saturday, then bounced right back against McMurry on Tuesday. Abilene Christian steamrolled past McMurry 101-55. With the Wildcats ahead 48-17 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Abilene Christian was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as McMurry only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Texas State came up short against TCU on Tuesday and fell 76-71. The loss was the Bobcats' first of the season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tylan Pope, who posted 17 points plus five rebounds. Joshua O'Garro was another key player, going 7 for 11 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Abilene Christian now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Texas State, their defeat was their first of the season and also makes their record 2-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Abilene Christian hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88 points per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Abilene Christian came up short against Texas State in their previous matchup back in November of 2019, falling 61-56. Will Abilene Christian have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Abilene Christian and Texas State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.